Eric Bouchard

Eric Bouchard

Eric Bouchard is but one of countless Alberta business owners who suffered the devastating consequences of former premier Rachel Notley’s failed policies.

Hard work, staff that was like family and sound business decisions made for the perfect recipe leading to the “amazing” success of his downtown Calgary restaurant, the Sonoma Market Café.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

klcarterdp
klcarterdp

I couldn't agree more re the minimum wage. I used to hire high school kids for part time work. Now I don't hire anyone.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

I would rather someone who has lived through government ineptitude and survived, then anyone who has never had to get their hands dirty.

Report Add Reply
guest399
guest399

If he's so tuned into costs and LRT safety, he should push Smith to eliminate the LRT instead of funding its expansion like she plans to do. Eliminating the LRT and replacing it with buses is far safer, and no LRT means we will save billions in taxes.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.