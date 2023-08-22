Nearly one in 10 of the world’s population — up to 783 million people — faced hunger in 2022, an increase of 122 million over pre-COVID-19 in 2019. Meanwhile, 3.1 billion people couldn’t afford a healthy diet.
The suffering impacted about 148 million children (22.3%) under age five who were “stunted,” 45 million (6.8%) “wasted,” and 37 million (5.6%) overweight due to poor nutrition.
Currently, “deepening food crises” stalk Western Asia, the Caribbean and all subregions of Africa where one in five on the continent face hunger. About 40-50 million people in 45 countries are on the edge of famine.
This is according to the July 2023 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report released in July. The annual report is jointly prepared by several United Nations bodies including the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO,) the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Food Programme (WFP.)
The report said increased food insecurity resulted from the “pandemic, extreme weather shocks, and the Russia/Ukraine conflict.”
But despite a stated goal to “eradicate” hunger, it didn’t address the elephants in the room. As the world struggles with hunger, the Russia/Ukraine war rages with warmongers pumping billions in dollars and arsenal into the bloody slaughter while no one forcefully demands that a peace deal be brokered.
The war has disrupted food supplies from both countries that are major producers of wheat, barley, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds and oil. Russia and Ukraine have been major suppliers of nitrogen, potassic and phosphorous fertilizer. Despite the on and off Black Sea Grain Initiative to allow vital food and fertilizer exports flow through Black Sea ports, the report said the war has pushed about 23 million people into hunger.
Meanwhile, the Russia/Ukraine war, high fertilizer prices, drought in the Horn of Africa and floods in China and Pakistan have contributed to soaring prices and a current global rice shortage — the largest in 20 years. Hardest hit will be the Asia-Pacific region where almost 90% of the world’s rice is consumed.
But a lot of the blame — and future threats — rests with the crazed climate zealots attacking food production from several angles. EU climate change targets take precedence over human life.
The irony is cruel madness. Maybe these zealots have never seen an emaciated mother barely holding onto a desperately malnourished infant — surrounded by a village of hungry people in the same condition. It never leaves you.
Maybe, they’re so ideologically corrupted or blinded it wouldn’t matter to them anyway. Wind turbines and solar energy trump feeding children. Slaughter the dairy cows in Ireland! Ban fertilizers even if it means wiping out food production because organic growing methods don’t work. The Netherlands. Sri Lanka.
And Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government did, and will again, push for a 30% reduction in fertilizers by food producers. Keep going on this path and hunger will head our way. That’s not far-fetched fearmongering.
Yet Canada doesn’t hesitate to pump hundreds of millions of dollars into alleviating the global food crisis.
In June Trudeau announced $250 million to address global food insecurity at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda.
Last November, Global Affairs Canada provided $30 million in aid to the World Food Programme (WFP) to support Ukraine President Volodymyr’s Grain from Ukraine Humanitarian initiative to facilitate grain shipments through Black Sea ports.
This was in addition to $615 million in humanitarian food and nutrition assistance allocated in 2022.
Having seen the WFP in action (or inaction) abroad, I’m no fan — along with myriad of critics.
Personal feelings aside, the WFP has been rife with corruption — huge money flowing into dirty hands instead of food going into hungry mouths — dating back decades. That it revised its anti-corruption policy in 2021 is a small comfort. It included guidelines on matters of “fraud, corruption, theft, collusive or coercive practice, money laundering or financing of terrorism; and/or threatening, harassing or intimidating any party to prevent that party from disclosing its knowledge of matters relevant” to investigations. It also addressed improper gratuities, bribery (including kickbacks) and economic extortion.
That’s the condensed version, but you get the picture.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a report — Canadian Views on International Assistance Tracking Study — found that 56% of Canadians believe international aid from Canada ends up with corrupt politicians in the developing world. Another 54% believe the aid doesn’t get to intended recipients. And 41% said the money spent doesn’t help reduce poverty.
However, some people do what they can. The Winnipeg-based Canadian Foodgrains Bank Program (CFBP) in 2022-23 assisted 1.4 million people in 36 countries.
The partnership of 15 Christian churches and charities has received $125 million in federal funding over the past five years.
“The CFGB has a long-standing history with the Government of Canada and is Canada’s key food assistance NGO partner, helping to meet urgent food needs reduce malnutrition, and increase the resilience of populations to shocks,” said Marilyne Guèvremont, a spokesperson with Global Affairs Canada, in an email.
“Through the organization’s unique network of local partners, Canada’s funding to the CFGB helps support the provision of emergency cash or in-kind food and nutrition assistance in different contexts around the world. The CFGB receives both development and humanitarian assistance funding to support their efforts in food security and nutrition, poverty alleviation and reducing global hunger.”
“They work with or alongside many other organisations including the WFP to ensure complementarity of efforts.”
But executive director Andy Harrington said the CFGB works independently of the WFP.
“We don’t work for governments. We work for our own members and local partners. We have extremely good monitoring and evaluation. So, we’re not in that situation like other organizations would be in where you have to work for government institutions. Our food aid goes directly to our partners on the ground who are directly responsible back to us,” he said.
“The audits that we’ve had, and we do our own audit as well as this evaluation, all show extremely high impact on the ground.”
“We conduct spot checks. We have auditors going out while the program is going out. We have a direct pipeline to the local communities.”
He knows that food intended for the hungry does get into the hands of warlords, rebel armies, corrupt NGOs many of whom are paid obscenely high salaries, or government officials.
“I’ve seen similar things. I’ve worked in war zones throughout the world. But that largely happens when you have large amounts of aid coming in government situations. We’re not in that situation,” said Harrington.
“We’re a grassroots organization…That’s one of the reasons when I joined the Foodgrains Bank. I wanted to be sure of what we do.”
Harrington said 90% of CGPB funding is allocated towards emergency food assistance during famine, earthquakes, or other crises, and 10% to ongoing nutritional health.
The CGPB is responding to the February 6 earthquake that ravaged Turkey and Syria, the refugee crisis in Lebanon and Syria, and the war in Yemen.
“We are working across eastern Sub-Saharan Africa suffering from massive drought.”
It is grim.
“The State of Food Insecurity in the world report shows 100 million more people are going hungry today than before COVID.”
“It’s not just COVID. It’s the consequences of this kind of perfect storm we had of climate disasters, economic disruptions, conflict around the world. Altogether it means more there’s more people going hungry than ever before.”
About 40% of all donations come directly from Canadians. But many Canadians are struggling and going hungry. How does he justify sending millions to other countries?
“What we have to remember is the people we’re dealing with are on the edge of death. We have something like 40 million people on the edge of famine at the moment. Those are the areas we work. The places we work in are at a level where there’s no safety net of any kind and where people are dying.”
“We have to look after ourselves. We also have to recognize there is great, great need around the world and be generous. We can’t neglect the world even while we’re struggling.”
(4) comments
This photo is what the WEF and Trudeau mean when the say you will own nothing and be happy
They can’t wait for this to be your family
Good article. But you forgot to mention Netherlands and the Dutch farmers. Is not the Netherlands the worlds second food producer? I suspect this too will have a big impact on food security, if the plan to take the farmers' land away succeeds.
Mila, Netherlands & Sri Lanka were mentioned.
We’ll, I guess the war in Ukraine creates jobs and makes the warlords richer unlike helping the starving would.
