SLOBODIAN: Quebec’s discriminatory gouging hits new low — other Canadian students

Apparently, anglophone Canada hasn’t propped Quebec up enough with the billions of transfer payments sent its way over decades — easy money that still pours into its coffers.For, poor, hard-done-by Quebec is going to gouge anglophone students by almost doubling their tuition fees from $9,000 to $17,000. And that money many students and parents must scrimp and save, to pay for an education that will be used to subsidize the education of Quebec students.Well, isn’t that the Quebec way!Quebec — the ‘special’ province in its own mind with both hands perennially stretched out for more from the rest of Canada — is weary of taxpayer’s 'subsidizing' out-of-province anglophone students who don’t contribute to the province.Oh, the irony of that profound arrogance.As well, Quebec sniffed these inferior Canadian students from elsewhere are watering down it’s uncompromising and discriminatory French language policies.Does this mean Quebec students seeking higher education in other provinces should be penalized by paying a doubled tuition hike?Of course not. That would be intolerant, prejudiced, divisive, arrogant and beneath the dignity of Canada.The tuition hike will take effect in the fall of 2024 for students from other Canadian provinces and territories attending Quebec’s English-language universities.“The measures announced will allow us to recover money that will be used to preserve, promote and enhance the French language in the university system,” said Jean-François Roberge, the minister of the French language, said in a statement Friday.The Montreal area will benefit most.“When tens of thousands of people arrive on the island of Montreal without a mastery of French, it's obvious it can have an Anglicizing effect on the metropolis,” said Roberge. Anglicizing effect? Is that comparable to the end of civilization?The Quebec government will use part of the estimated $110 million windfall from discriminating against Anglophones to fund Quebec's French-language universities.Quebec decided to go easier on out-of-province Canadians than international students who will now have to pay about $20,000.But not all international students — just those who don’t hail from Francophone countries such as France and Belgium. They’ll even get preferential treatment over Canadian students — even Francophone students from out-of-province.McGill University, Concordia University and Bishop’s University all have more out-of-province and international students — 9% to 30% — than the French-language institutions.McGill University announced its disappointment with the tuition hikes.“The measures announced today will have a major, long-term effect on Quebec's economy,” McGill University told the CBC in a statement.No problem, Quebec can just sidle up to the Canadian trough for more from fellow Canadians it looks down upon.This cash grab from Quebec is just another symptom of its disdain for Canadian non-Francophones.Bill C-13 — the Official Languages Act — which was adopted this year stomped on the rights of English-speaking Quebecers. Bill C-13 enacted use of French in federally regulated private businesses. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was to protect French in Quebec and throughout Canada.But critics said it would deprive English-speaking Quebecers from services in the province.Maybe, just maybe, Quebec’s superior attitude over the rest of Canada would be more palatable if it didn’t bleed the rest of Canada, demand to be supported by the rest of Canada.And now it targets students. How low can you go?The disdain for all that is not ‘superior’ Francophone Quebec is profound. Always has been.Quebec doesn’t even try to hide its contempt — as it keeps holding out its entitled cup expecting more.Are we fed up yet?