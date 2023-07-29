The human trafficking industry and the misery and violence swirling around it, thrives on supply and demand skyrocketing both globally — and somewhere near you.
Cracking down with a vengeance on everyone behind the demand — feeding their needs or banks accounts — will lead to a reduced supply of victims trapped in degrading, dangerous existences. That includes children. No mercy should be shown to buyers and sellers of human beings and the services they’re forced to provide.
“The groomers, the pimps, the profiteers, and the buyers must be held accountable for these harms,” said human trafficking survivor April Eve Wiberg at a press conference Friday, where Premier Danielle Smith announced the groups that would partner with her government in combatting trafficking in Alberta.
A civilized society owes it to victims to rescue them from people who somewhere along the way forfeited their souls and chose to embrace depravity and greed.
A decent society doesn’t ignore the cries of victims from all backgrounds tortured by crimes that are shielded by a thick wall of denial and secrecy.
The Alberta government took another step to punch a hole through that wall Friday when it announced a $4-million commitment to set up its Alberta Office to Combat Trafficking in Persons.
The province is partnering with three Alberta organizations — #NotInMyCity, Native Counselling Services of Alberta (NCSA) and REACH Edmonton Council for Safer Communities — to work with victims and survivors of human trafficking.
The office will connect survivors and victims to community supports and services. It will refine data collection through the Alberta Human Trafficking Data Portal on how human traffickers operate and conceal their activities and crimes. It aims to better track cross-jurisdictional trafficking.
Hopefully, the awareness it creates will save others — including a kid on a bus, at a mall, or on social media being groomed — from the hell Wiberg lived for a decade. She was sold by pimps in both Canadian and US cities before “self-liberating” 17 years ago from the “violence and exploitation.”
“Human trafficking and exploitation is organized crime. Yes, some may be more organized than others. However, the effects of sexual exploitation and the complex harm it causes its victims is very serious and can be deadly,” said Wiberg.
“According to ALERT’s (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team) 2022-23 annual report over a 12-month period a trafficker was arrested every 12 days in this province. As long as the demand is high there will be more and more victims.”
The office will allow Alberta to be a role model in combatting human trafficking, said Alberta Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis.
“We need to understand that trafficking happens, and it happens here,” said Ellis. “As a former Calgary police officer myself I can tell you that the cases involving trafficking are some of the worst that I saw through my career.”
The office is part of a “wholistic, collaborative” approach to tackling human trafficking. “So, while boots on the ground are indeed a key piece on how we will fight human traffickers we’re also making a big investment in the supports that the Alberta provides.”
“At the same time, I’m here to talk about and help to provide supervision to make our law enforcement bodies even more effective in their efforts to uprooting trafficking organizations and their activities.”
Premier Danielle Smith said no one should be forced into sex work, exploited for labour, or trafficked for body parts.
“In Alberta, good and decent people are fighting the stain of human trafficking,” said Smith. “It is a sick trade run by sick individuals for sick ends. It persists in the shadows destroying the bodies and minds of vulnerable, innocent people, mostly women and girls. And often indigenous people.”
“Alberta’s government is doing its part to end this disgrace. Unfortunately, we don’t need to look too far for evidence of human trafficking in Alberta.”
Smith pointed to three recent cases in Edmonton and Calgary involving human trafficking charges laid by ALERT. Twenty victims were identified. Police in Manitoba Ontario and BC have also nabbed traffickers exploiting people for sex trade, child pornography, and labour purposes.
The province will be spending $22 million over the next three years to implement recommendations made by the Alberta Human Trafficking Task Force (AHTFF) in 2020.
AHTFF was chaired by country music star Paul Brandt, president and founder of #NotInMyCity who along with his wife Liz has been dedicated for many years to combatting human trafficking.
One primary recommendation in the AHTFF steering committee’s report The Reading Stone — The Survivor’s Lens to Human Trafficking, was the establishment of the office announced Friday.
Earlier this year, recognizing the critical role law enforcement has in fighting human trafficking, Brandt brought together 60 frontline investigators from across Canada to discuss best practices and ways to break down barriers and borders in the fight. It was the first time investigators came together in one room.
“We all have different capacities to affect change in relation to the issue of human trafficking,” Brandt told the press conference.
His daughter inspires him to stay in the fight. “I wanted to give her a really good answer when she was old enough to ask the question ‘Daddy, when you saw trafficking, what did you do about it?’” said Brandt.
Through the dogged determination of high-profile Albertans like Brandt — and an army of unsung heroes behind the scenes — fewer boys and girls and men and women will get caught in the jaws of human trafficking.
And those who have escaped after being coerced, abducted, or deceived into a life of sexual or forced labour slavery are provided with hope to heal, move past the demons that haunt them, and even love themselves as they should.
“Loving a survivor is not easy. Our healing journeys can be messy. Often something out of nowhere triggers responses and flashbacks,” said Wiberg. “I was taught by my pimps and my exploiters that all I had to offer were my looks and my body…Today I know that I am sacred, and I now know my true worth.”
Statistics Canada’s trafficking numbers show that between 2011 and 2021 more than 3,500 human trafficking incidents were reported across Canada, with 25% of the victims aged 17 or younger. A high number of indigenous victims are caught in the snare.
Because of the secrecy that shrouds the criminal activity that manifests in its many forms, this is believed to be but a small snapshot of reality. There are others out there now being preyed on and scores of predators getting away with it, while hunting for more victims. The hunt is made easier by a lack of both awareness.
And arguably, poor judgment? Advocates of red-light districts, often raised as an alternative strategy of controlling the trade, ignore the fact that ‘consumers’ gravitating there use victims of human trafficking and sex-trade workers controlled by pimps. Teenagers walk out of the shadows and step into johns’ cars. And these trafficked victims don’t get to keep the money.
ALERT reported that online sexual abuse materials identified in Alberta — pornography, in other words — jumped 156% in 2020. And reported instances of online child exploitation jumped from 118 to 243 referrals. Human trafficking is a big factor.
And that person serving you a sandwich in a restaurant, or goods purchased from T-shirts to cannabis, may well be delivered to their employer via traffickers — slavery, in other words. Because they don't get to keep the money either.
So human trafficking doesn’t affect you, you say?
Don’t be so certain. Its tentacles have a wide reach. You may be closer to the victims than you think.
Thank you again Slobodian for a great article. I'm 100 percent with UPC on this. It's a very real issue that has been kept in a dark corner too long. This type of journalism shines light on those corners.
If the Communists (Liberals) can qualify a ministry to entertain diversity and inclusion, why isn't there a federal ministry to combat human trafficking and child sex trafficking? Is it not a $83 billion global industry? If law enforcement is attacking this scourge effectively, where are the arrests?
