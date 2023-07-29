Human Trafficking

 By Christopher Oldcorn

The human trafficking industry and the misery and violence swirling around it, thrives on supply and demand skyrocketing both globally — and somewhere near you.

Cracking down with a vengeance on everyone behind the demand — feeding their needs or banks accounts — will lead to a reduced supply of victims trapped in degrading, dangerous existences. That includes children. No mercy should be shown to buyers and sellers of human beings and the services they’re forced to provide.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Thank you again Slobodian for a great article. I'm 100 percent with UPC on this. It's a very real issue that has been kept in a dark corner too long. This type of journalism shines light on those corners.

Major Tom
Major Tom

If the Communists (Liberals) can qualify a ministry to entertain diversity and inclusion, why isn't there a federal ministry to combat human trafficking and child sex trafficking? Is it not a $83 billion global industry? If law enforcement is attacking this scourge effectively, where are the arrests?

