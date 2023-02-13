Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley’s vision for the province is a safe homey place.
“We strive towards a province that provides equal opportunities for everyone, a province that is free from hate and prejudice and is a place we all feel safe to call home,” tweeted Notley Sunday.
Sounds really, very lovely. But wait.
Did she just mean being safe in the province generally, like the fields and streets and back lanes? But not necessarily in one’s sanctuary — home sweet home?
Think about it. Would this be the same Notley who wanted to track down the unvaxxed and send squads, armed with COVID-19 vaccines, to their doorsteps to “talk them into” taking the jab? Religious beliefs or concerns about the effects of the vaccines be damned.
It would.
There must be a May provincial election on the horizon and time for the she-wolf trailing in the polls, to change into sheep’s clothing and go all Kumbaya.
Notley desperately pines to be premier again.
But Albertans mustn’t forget that in September 2021 Notley called on the province to implement a door-to-door campaign “having conversations and offering Albertans vaccines right there on people doorsteps.”
View here:
She pushed for what are nothing less than reprehensible intimidation tactics.
Notley also literally endorsed a spy campaign on the-then 28% unvaxxed Albertans.
“The government should continue to closely examine the AHS data on who it is that isn't getting vaccinated and where they live.”
Where they live. Chilling.
She wanted to triple the UCP’s $14.8 million vaccine promotion budget to $45 million. That’s the kind of reckless spending that got Alberta into trouble when she was premier 2015-19.
Notley camouflaged her tyrannical plot to trample on Albertan’s freedoms as a means of addressing “human suffering.”
Sure. Notley either has a short memory or thinks Albertans do.
“Three years ago today, we stood with frontline workers in support of public healthcare. Alberta’s NDP has always had their backs. We will work night and day to end the chaos and protect and strengthen public healthcare,” she tweeted Monday.
When former premier Jason Kenney and his cabal were cracking down on the unvaxxed and pushing them out of their jobs, does anyone recall Notley, the former labour lawyer, the alleged champion of the working man, leaping to the defence of the hundreds of workers forced on unpaid leave?
Then in September 2021, Notley urged Kenney to enforce harsher rules to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for Albertans attending mass and non-essential businesses; called for a return to mandatory masking; and wanted Alberta to develop a QR digital code on smartphones or online to prove vaccination status.
Now the World Health Organization (WHO), ever looking for a pandemic to terrify and control the masses with, is warning the world to prepare for a potential avian, or bird flu outbreak. Oh, yawn.
During COVID-19, Kenney behaved like an obedient WHO foot-soldier and did it’s bidding.
Judging by Notley’s performance during COVID-19, if she’s premier during any pandemic that might come to pass, she’d rapidly rise to WHO officer status.
Fortunately, Premier Danielle Smith has respect for individual rights and freedoms.
Unfortunately, Smith backed away from a key promise — to amend the Alberta Human Rights Act to prevent employers from refusing to employ Albertans who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.
But she vowed to protect the rights of the unvaccinated without forthcoming legislation. And she will.
When Smith said the unvaccinated were the most discriminated group she’s witnessed in her lifetime, she was pounced on. Critics knew darn well she wasn’t downplaying discrimination suffered by any other group but, nonetheless, screeched for an apology.
Notley lamented about how “deeply hurt” scores of Albertans were and relentlessly pushed for Smith to repent.
So, when might Notley apologize for her grievous errors? Calling for police-state tactics and failing to defend unvaxxed Albertans — that’s the epitome of unacceptable, shameful discrimination.
And she was that bold while not even in power. Imagine if..
(10) comments
Never forget.
This serpentine individual is the one who publicly stated that "Any business who contributed to the UCP should be boycotted". If you disagree with her she will smite you with her histrionics and threats. Just another Liberal NDP CBC autonome.
I know a lot of people would choose death over forced injection, me included, and I also know if Notley had gotten her wish it would have turned very ugly.
Amen
My thoughts exactly
The vile 2 pack a day leather faced Vaxzi N@zi Notley along with MANY others deserve the noose at Nuremberg 2 for their participation in the disgusting discrimination, terrorization and persecution of the most persecuted minority group in Canadian history by far “the unvaxxed”
No we will NEVER forget so watch your back Vaxzis and don’t forget to take another booster for your heart (lol) and early grave
I managed to resist the machine’s insatiable appetite to have me take the experimental gene therapy with no long-term safety data. I am forever grateful to independent media and the truckers, for their activism against mandates.
I hope to God one of Notley’s he/him/she/her/they/zher minions shows up at my door with hat-in-hand; I will be more than happy to remind them of her disgusting diatribe on how the state should forcibly “vaccinate” me.
Good article!
I remember the societal disenfranchisement I experienced when I refused to Vax.
I had actually read much of the existing research available from the earliest days of the COVID-19 farce and knew the Western world was being fed horse manure.
The vaccine roll-outs were ALWAYS accompanied by excessive deaths (including here in Alberta
despite the governments attempt to hide the data).
Now, the vaccinated world watches as our young and middle-aged citizens die excessive numbers.
Rachel Notley can NEVER be allowed to lead another government.
The Stalinists of the NDP did indeed have very totalitarian proposals. HOWEVER, the National Socialist Party, er the UCP, actually brought their totalitarian policies into force. Jab-poison mandates allowing virtually all provincial and municipal workers to either jab or get fired; jab-poison mandates forced upon small businesses serving the public; jab-poison mandates pushed and encouraged on the private sector, widespread genocide against the sheeple that followed their directives and received the jab-poisons; lockdowns that had 0 benefit and unlimited harm; mask mandates that did 0 good and caused incalculable harm; assault and persecution of those that opposed them including people of faith; formation of the AHS as a stormtrooper equivalent to crush any that questioned the totalitarian line....and on and on. Quite frankly, I can't tell the National Socialist's and the Stalinists apart here. They all should be lined up against a wall and shot. They deserve nothing less.
Notley is an evil, deranged tyrant, and woe upon Albertans if she gets back into power. The fact that such a person could even be in consideration for power is a sad testament to the times we live in: when most people are so dumbed down and brainwashed by incessant propaganda that they can no longer discern reality anymore.
Smith's big problem is the controlled MSM in Canada. Every time she mentioned the vaccine topic, she was crucified not just locally, but nationally by the MSM. Being prime participants in the mRNA vaccine scam, the controlled media was sending Smith a message: back off, or we will ensure you lose the next election. And Smith backed off. I believe this was a mistake, because the media is going to pounce on her again, regardless.
Notely is safe to spit out lies about the vaccines because the media covers for her and is on the same side. So I anticipate that the NDP will actually try to bring up the vaccine topic during the election, and try to paint Smith as a wacky anti-vaxxer, backed up by the media. I hope to hell she and her team are thinking about a strategy to counter this, or get out in front of it.
well said
