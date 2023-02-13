Rachel Notley Election

Rachel Notley, 2015. She desperately pines to be premier again, writes Linda Slobodian.

 Courtesy CBC

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley’s vision for the province is a safe homey place.

“We strive towards a province that provides equal opportunities for everyone, a province that is free from hate and prejudice and is a place we all feel safe to call home,” tweeted Notley Sunday.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(10) comments

Goose
Goose

Never forget.

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

This serpentine individual is the one who publicly stated that "Any business who contributed to the UCP should be boycotted". If you disagree with her she will smite you with her histrionics and threats. Just another Liberal NDP CBC autonome.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

I know a lot of people would choose death over forced injection, me included, and I also know if Notley had gotten her wish it would have turned very ugly.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Amen

My thoughts exactly

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The vile 2 pack a day leather faced Vaxzi N@zi Notley along with MANY others deserve the noose at Nuremberg 2 for their participation in the disgusting discrimination, terrorization and persecution of the most persecuted minority group in Canadian history by far “the unvaxxed”

No we will NEVER forget so watch your back Vaxzis and don’t forget to take another booster for your heart (lol) and early grave

Report Add Reply
Republic of 'Berta
Republic of 'Berta

I managed to resist the machine’s insatiable appetite to have me take the experimental gene therapy with no long-term safety data. I am forever grateful to independent media and the truckers, for their activism against mandates.

I hope to God one of Notley’s he/him/she/her/they/zher minions shows up at my door with hat-in-hand; I will be more than happy to remind them of her disgusting diatribe on how the state should forcibly “vaccinate” me.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Good article!

I remember the societal disenfranchisement I experienced when I refused to Vax.

I had actually read much of the existing research available from the earliest days of the COVID-19 farce and knew the Western world was being fed horse manure.

The vaccine roll-outs were ALWAYS accompanied by excessive deaths (including here in Alberta

despite the governments attempt to hide the data).

Now, the vaccinated world watches as our young and middle-aged citizens die excessive numbers.

Rachel Notley can NEVER be allowed to lead another government.

Report Add Reply
MTDEF
MTDEF

The Stalinists of the NDP did indeed have very totalitarian proposals. HOWEVER, the National Socialist Party, er the UCP, actually brought their totalitarian policies into force. Jab-poison mandates allowing virtually all provincial and municipal workers to either jab or get fired; jab-poison mandates forced upon small businesses serving the public; jab-poison mandates pushed and encouraged on the private sector, widespread genocide against the sheeple that followed their directives and received the jab-poisons; lockdowns that had 0 benefit and unlimited harm; mask mandates that did 0 good and caused incalculable harm; assault and persecution of those that opposed them including people of faith; formation of the AHS as a stormtrooper equivalent to crush any that questioned the totalitarian line....and on and on. Quite frankly, I can't tell the National Socialist's and the Stalinists apart here. They all should be lined up against a wall and shot. They deserve nothing less.

Report Add Reply
Tiberius
Tiberius

Notley is an evil, deranged tyrant, and woe upon Albertans if she gets back into power. The fact that such a person could even be in consideration for power is a sad testament to the times we live in: when most people are so dumbed down and brainwashed by incessant propaganda that they can no longer discern reality anymore.

Smith's big problem is the controlled MSM in Canada. Every time she mentioned the vaccine topic, she was crucified not just locally, but nationally by the MSM. Being prime participants in the mRNA vaccine scam, the controlled media was sending Smith a message: back off, or we will ensure you lose the next election. And Smith backed off. I believe this was a mistake, because the media is going to pounce on her again, regardless.

Notely is safe to spit out lies about the vaccines because the media covers for her and is on the same side. So I anticipate that the NDP will actually try to bring up the vaccine topic during the election, and try to paint Smith as a wacky anti-vaxxer, backed up by the media. I hope to hell she and her team are thinking about a strategy to counter this, or get out in front of it.

Report Add Reply
Linda Slobodian Staff
Linda Slobodian

well said

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.