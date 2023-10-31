Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Remembrance Day prayer ban reversed — for now

Chaplain General Brig.-Gen. Guy Belisle
Chaplain General Brig.-Gen. Guy BelisleCourtesy Canadian Military Family
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Royal Canadian Legion
Prayer
Remembrance Day
Chaplain General Brig.-Gen. Guy Belisle

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news