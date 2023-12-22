SLOBODIAN: Savage terrorist heaps praise on Canada under Trudeau

A senior leader of the savage, blood-lusting Palestinian terrorist group Hamas thanked Canada for turning its back on Israel (by supporting a UN call for a ceasefire in the Gaza strip).It makes you want to vomit.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a joke on the world stage. How pitiful is it the only accolades he and his Liberal cabal can get are from an evil entity that laughingly celebrates rape, torture, murder and the extinction of Jews.Ghazi Hamad is part of a nest of the venomous Hamas organization, armed as it is with weapons from the Iranian regime that aims to establish a global caliphate under Sharia law. Jews first. Everyone else next.Iran and Hamas are consumed with hate. They are driven by a diabolical desire to kill every Jewish man, woman and child — just because they’re Jews. And as painfully as possible.But this time the usually lying Hamad told the truth when he praised Canada, because it did indeed disgracefully support a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire.Ghazi thanked Canada, Australia and New Zealand for “backing a ceasefire” and globally contributing to isolating Israel.“We welcome this development and consider them in the right direction, toward isolation,” said Ghazi in a video. He urged “all countries and free people of the world to keep the momentum going” and show solidarity “by all possible and available means.” That is sinister.So, the village idiots that are running and ruining Canada gave him and Hamas legitimacy.The Liberals say Israel has a right to defend itself, then scrambled on board to appease a UN glutted with antisemites, who would like nothing more than to tie both hands behind Israel’s back, despite the dire consequences.The necessary battle — triggered by the savagery Hamas unleashed on innocents on October 7 — has Israel fighting for its very existence. Hamas proudly announced it intends to carry on the slaughter.Trudeau has brought a lot of shame to Canada. It’s no longer trusted or respected by its allies or its enemies. There was a time when Canada spoke, the world listened. There was a time when Canada wouldn’t have obediently followed but would have done the best it could to convince Australia and New Zealand they were making a grievous mistake.Those days are gone. Canada is the one becoming isolated from nations that still know what the right thing to do is. And fight for it.Trudeau is systematically destroying this country, yet has the gall to meddle in a war he doesn’t understand. Or maybe he does understand the ramifications of trying to force Israel to stand down.He rambles on about a “two-state solution” demonstrating less comprehension of the situation than brainwashed university students pumping out anti-Israel trash in their publications.Hamas doesn’t want a two-state solution. It wants to be the only state.But while more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas after it slaughtered 1,200 Israelis including at least eight Canadians and wounded thousands more, are still being held captive — if they’re still alive —Trudeau thumps his chest and beats up on Israel.While Jews in Canada are fearful in their homes and on the streets, Trudeau does nothing to hinder the rabid pro-Palestinian protests calling for their death.But he has the gall to brag about how he reads the riot act to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. If Netanyahu even takes Trudeau’s calls … why?On December 12, Trudeau told the CBC Canada and its allies might withdraw “support of the Jewish state” because of Israel’s actions that find civilians in the crosshairs. But he said nothing about Hamas surrendering instead of hiding like cowards behind the skirts of civilians to bring an end to the war.He went on about how Canada is fighting antisemitism within and worldwide.Hamad isn’t the only liar.Where’s the evidence? Canada props up antisemitism.It doesn’t act — such as revoking the tax status — of ‘religious’ institutions run by imams who incite followers to act on hate.It handsomely funds universities and ‘charitable’ organizations infested with rabid antisemites who spread the hate.It feeds the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).In June, the Liberals proudly announced Canada committed even more money — $100 million over four years in addition to $90 million Canada gave since 2019 — to the agency responsible for the welfare of Palestinian refugees for core programs.It's no secret UNRWA is tied to Hamas and brainwashes Palestinian children through anti-Jew programs that teach violence.How much Canadian money is diverted into bank accounts of Hamas top leaders, their combined fortune estimated at $11 billion? Can the Liberals prove it doesn’t? No. They just send money.But really antisemitism and Hamas are both bad, they say.Why Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly chimed in to try to do damage control following the wave of condemnation that hit the Liberals after Hamad praised them.“Hamas are terrorists,” she said in a statement. “Our statement was clear: for a ceasefire to be sustainable, Hamas must release all hostages, stop using Palestinian civilians as human shields and lay down its arms. They have no future in Gaza.”Shockingly, the terrorists aren’t jumping to obey her stern reprimand. They’re too busy plotting more carnage as the Liberals support a deadly resolution telling Israel to just stop the fighting.Why not just sprinkle some fairy dust, turn around three times and Presto! The hate that consumes them will evaporate and they’ll all be good boys and girls.These would be the same serpents that threw a live baby in an oven, gang-raped then shot Israeli women and cut off their breasts to playfully toss back and forth, set fires to burn people to death, executed young people at a rave concert for peace, cut off limbs and shot family members in front of their loved ones.Sure Joly, they’ll listen to a blonde from Canada telling them to disarm.So clueless. So worthy of the condemnation the Liberals received that hasn’t even hit full force yet.Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney summed the shame and stupidity and betrayal of Jews — and all Canadians — best.“What an appalling, humiliating comment on Canadian foreign policy. This genocidal, Jew-hating terrorist thanks Canada for voting to protect the interests of Hamas terrorism,” he tweeted. "The same man who has pledged to repeat the October 7 massacre “again and again.”Just like Trudeau when he ventures onto the global scene. He screws up “again and again.” He hurts Canada “again and again.”