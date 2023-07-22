Child serial killer Paul Bernardo was secretly moved to a kinder, gentler jail because he no longer warrants enduring harsh maximum-security conditions.
Apparently, he needs to mingle with other inmates and participate in sex offender programs that a multitude of experts over the years have said cannot rehabilitate him.
Bernardo, declared a dangerous offender and a sexually sadistic, violent, remorseless, manipulative, narcissistic psychopath, was ready to be “fully integrated” with other prisoners. No, he won’t be a public safety risk, declared Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).
Families of his victims weren’t informed until the day the transfer took place. That’s unforgivably cold but follows a pattern that has gone on for decades because offender’s rights trump the cries of victim’s families, reopening their wounds every time.
They lose loved ones in heinous ways, then get shut out like they don’t matter.
To add to the insult, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, in charge of CSC, claimed to be “shocked.” Sure. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office covered for him.
And gee, they’re all helpless anyway because Bernardo was transferred due to required regular security classification review.
But a Liberal government 2019 amendment to the Corrections and Conditional Release Act dictating that inmates be housed in “least restrictive” facilities is why this happened. It stipulates CSC must follow rules. Sadistic serial sexual child murderers are no exception.
The only way the convicted serial killer should leave prison is “in a box, when he’s dead,” said Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
Canadians would agree. The 14 women Bernardo confessed to sexually assaulting would agree. The families of Bernardo’s dead teenage victims would agree.
The three girls he sexually assaulted, tortured and murdered don’t get a say.
Bernardo is serving an indeterminate life sentence for the kidnapping, torture and murders of Ontario’s Kristen French, 15, and Leslie Mahaffy, 14 near St. Catharines, Ont.
In 1995, he was also convicted of manslaughter in the death of Tammy Homolka, 15, who he drugged and sexually assaulted aided by her sister and ex-wife Karla Homolka.
Homolka was charged with manslaughter and served a paltry 12 years for her involvement in the crimes against French and Mahaffy. She went on to change her name, marry again, have children and volunteer in an elementary school. There was outage about her lenient sentence. Oh well, said the justice system.
Families have been able to cling to a sliver of comfort and satisfaction that justice was served because the monster Bernardo was rotting away in Ontario’s Millhaven Institute, a maximum-security prison.
That changed when Bernardo was quietly transferred to a medium-security facility in La Macaza, Quebec on May 29.
Poilievre called for all mass murderers to serve their entire sentences in maximum security.
He slammed Mendicino for allowing this transfer to happen — and then “lying” to Canadians.
He called for Mendicino to resign — or be fired.
Don’t expect Mendicino to do the honourable thing when he doesn’t have it in him to respect Canadians — primarily the families — by being upfront with the truth.
Mendicino claimed to be “shocked” upon hearing the news of Bernardo’s transfer the day after it happened.
Written correspondence from CSC shows the prime minister’s office and Mendicino’s staff knew about it three months ahead of time. If Mendicino’s telling the truth, someone should be severely reprimanded for forgetting to tell him.
The prime minister’s office leapt to his defence and said it just not possible for a minister to know about all decisions. Weak.
Poilievre was having none of that.
“Instead of acting, the prime minister did nothing and left it in the hands of his most useless minister. This is a failure of leadership at the very top,” he said.
A review of the decision followed all applicable laws and policies and was “sound,” said a report released Thursday by CSC Commissioner Anne Kelly.
All “protocol” was followed.
Bernardo’s transfer was based on an “effective” offender integration plan that focuses on rehabilitation of offenders. It noted Bernardo’s “generally conformist” behaviour. What does that even mean? Should he get a gold star for gaming them along with a comfy new cell?
Psychiatrists and the sentencing judge have repeatedly said Bernardo presents a significant risk to reoffend and no treatment could help him.
But the report stated: “Additionally, it was noted, La Macaza offers programming suited to Bernardo’s program needs, specifically the Sex Offender Maintenance Program.”
“Our feelings towards an offender must not guide our decisions,” Kelly wrote in a statement.
How about some feelings for the victim’s families? Kelly tossed them a bone with the admission that yes, they know Bernardo is a very bad man.
She said that the change of location “does not make him any less of a psychopath.”
Bernardo will likely never get out of jail. So, in a nutshell, it seems the whole point of this move is to give him more time to fraternize and follow Liberal-imposed laws.
Now, about that claim that the CSC decision was “sound.”
The soft-hearted CSC has a dark history of making decisions soft on criminals that weren’t all that sound, decisions that revictimized families and resulted in more victims.
Canada’s justice system has a penchant for showing mercy to convicted serial murderers, child killers, police killers and other diabolical offenders.
Although grieving loved ones breathe a sigh of relief when a judge sentences brutal offenders to life, life doesn’t mean life.
And, as we can see with Bernardo, time isn’t always served in maximum-security prisons.
Bernardo’s case isn’t the first time Canadians have been outraged over a killer being moved to a low or medium security facility — or being let out from behind bars.
In 2018, after serving only eight years in federal prison Terri-Lynne McClintic was transferred to a low-security healing lodge.
McClintic participated in the murder of eight-year-old Tori Stafford. The Ontario child was on her way home from school when McClintic and Michael Rafferty abducted, raped, and murdered her, then dumped her body in the woods.
In 1980 Craig Munro shot Toronto Const. Michael Sweet. During standoff Munro taunted the officer as he bled to death, saying he’d never see his three daughters again. In 2010, although considered a moderate risk to reoffend, the system granted Munro unescorted passes from a minimum-security prison. He reoffended, committing other crimes.
Calgary’s Kimberley Thompson, 5, was on her way to kindergarten when Harold Smeltzer abducted her in 1980, drowned her in a bathtub and stuffed her body in a garbage can. Smeltzer, who confessed to at least 40 sexual assaults on other children was granted unescorted passes in 2008 that continued after he was caught with child pornography.
In 1981, John Martin Crawford beat Lethbridge’s Mary Jane Serloin to death. The 19-year-old was convicted of manslaughter, served 10 years, got out and murdered again. A few years later he was convicted of the 1995 murders of three indigenous women whose bodies were found in shallow graves.
Although the Parole Board is independent of CSC, it surely takes “sound” recommendations into account.
Mendicino’s office issued new directives for CSC focused on victim notification around inmate transfer and classification.
He said there’s a need to “ensure victim’s rights” when reclassifying inmates. After years of Canadians demanding this, suddenly it’s important.
That’s just hot air from someone caught fibbing or was outed for not being in control of his department.
What’s most important? Bernardo gets to make new friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.