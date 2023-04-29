Premier Danielle Smith is embroiled in a scandal of epic proportions involving a photo.
Sorry. False alarm.
It’s not a scandal at all.
It’s just a feeble hit job, a case of leftie socialists and their media comrades scratching in the dirt to find something to pin on the premier as the May 29 provincial election nears.
If it wasn’t such an assault on freedom to associate, it would be laughable.
A brouhaha erupted after Smith posed for a photo at a fundraiser Wednesday with three people who were involved in Freedom Convoy 2022.
Two of them — James Bauder and his wife, Sandra Collins Bauder who were initially involved in organizing the Freedom Convoy — are facing charges including disobeying a lawful court order and obstructing a peace officer.
Although Freedom Convoy haters would be delighted if they were sent straight to a gulag, they have not been convicted. They haven’t had their day in court. A June trial has been scheduled. Innocent until proven guilty. They didn’t show up at the event wearing ankle monitors.
They are two Albertans free to attend a political event in their constituency — a ‘Meet Greet, Laugh and Eat’ with Smith and UCP candidate for Calgary-Lougheed Eric Bouchard at Avenida Village.
The third person, Harold Jonker owns a trucking company and is a former part-time councillor for the Township of West Lincoln in the Niagara Region. He was reprimanded by West Lincoln council for breaching the Code of Conduct by participating in the peaceful protests, fined a month’s pay and ordered to pay back any money he received to cover expenses. That’s it.
But the media inserted its usual leftist shots in reports. The “so-called” freedom Convoy. The “occupation in Ottawa.”
The NDP — never missing an opportunity to heap contempt on Canadians who peacefully fought for rights and freedoms — yelped that Smith was hanging out with “extremists.”
“Once again, Danielle Smith is spending her time meeting with extremists facing serious criminal charges. This is not the behaviour of a premier,” said Irfan Sabir, NDP candidate for Calgary-Bhullar-McCall, told Global News.
Well, of course, Sabir brought up Smith having chatted with Artur Pawlowski. By the way, a leaked tape of that conversation showed Smith didn’t say anything to him that she didn’t say in public.
Perhaps the NDP prefers that Smith would adopt the Trudeau run and hide approach. He fled to an undisclosed location to avoid Canadians whose rights he, and the cavalry he called in, trampled on.
Smith could have made a beeline for the bathroom.
But James Bauder said Smith didn’t know who he was.
Smith’s office said she didn’t know who he was.
“As usual, the premier took part in a routine photo line-up with nearly 200 people last night. The Premier does not personally know these individuals,” said the UCP in a statement.
Even if that weren’t so, does it matter?
Well, it does to bullying authoritarian types who think they have a right to tell the premier who she can talk to or take photos with.
Perhaps they’d like to provide the premier with a list of names that meet their approval.
But if Mother Teresa herself (may she rest in peace) had made an appearance on Parliament Hill to pray with the convoy participants, then stood in line to have a photo taken with Smith, something sinister would have been contrived about that.
Should Smith start asking for ID before she poses for a brief photo-op?
And this photo-op was brief. No secret notes passed. No signals in code.
“I said ‘Hi Danielle, I appreciate all you’re doing to stand up for Alberta. Keep doing a great job. Thank you so much,’” said James Bauder.
And away they went.
“The line went up to the doorway, 25 or 50 people moving through at a time. We jumped in line and took a picture. No big deal.”
“It doesn’t mean we know each other. It doesn’t mean that we’re affiliated with each other. I’d never met her.”
“They’re attacking the premier for doing nothing. It’s not right in my books. They’re trying to target her for nothing. This is a fur burger. It’s grungy. This is not right.”
The Bauders were looking forward to a chance to meet Smith, especially after hearing her speech at the event about what she has done and intends to do for Alberta that filled them with “hope.”
“My wife really looks up to this lady, has for years. We listened to her on 770 CHQR. As truckers, sitting in our trucks.”
“She was unbiased. She would represent both sides very well and let me decide what I thought about things.”
“I still think that’s who she is in the core of her character. She represents the true definition of unity in a politician. What more could we ask for?”
Bauder posted the photo on his Canada Unity Facebook page and was shocked at the reaction.
“That’s my riding. I’m allowed to go and participate in the democratic process. I’m an Albertan. I’m a Canadian.”
Some accused him of costing Smith the election. “…I am left shaking my head asking myself will the defamation, slander, and persecution against the Freedom Convoy ever end?” he wrote in a follow-up past.
No, it won’t if the NDP, so in sync with the federal Liberals, regains power in Alberta.
Same ideology. Same hit-job tactics.
The Smith photo brouhaha proves it.
In August 2022 the Liberals and the legacy media blasted Conservative Leader Pierre
Poilievre for shaking hands with Diagolon leader Jeremy MacKenzie.
The photo was taken during a meet and greet in Nova Scotia. They spoke briefly.
MacKenzie posted the photo on social media.
Poilievre, then a leadership candidate was denounced by former Quebec premier Jean Charest, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Liberals, and media.
Poilievre correctly said that he can’t vet “literally tens of thousands of Canadians” he meets with.
MacKenzie removed any doubt that he’s a dirtbag when he made lewd sexual comments about Poilievre’s wife a month later.
It doesn’t matter that Smith or Poilievre, or any politician can’t always know who they’re posing with.
They’re pronounced guilty of something, anything by rabid lefties.
And you can bet they’ll be like spiders, ready to pounce, watching to see who stands in the next meet and greet lineup.
And they get to choose who they condemn as extremists.
Given the pathetic nature of the NDP Liberals and their obvious histrionics on anything and everything, perhaps it is time for our conservative population to respond in kin., Oh, I forgot, the left don't do anything except scream, yell, threaten and bully and two wrongs do not make a right from a conservative perspective. But seriously folks, if the NDP Liberal MSM continue to infantilize everything and anything that is not related to their federal bribes, do we have any choice but to lower our IQ's and play in the same petulant sandpit with the NDP Liberals and their compliant MSM?
