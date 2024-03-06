SLOBODIAN: The ultimate gall, as refugee claimant sues Ottawa

It takes gall for someone seeking asylum in Canada to join a lawsuit telling the federal government what it can or cannot do, whose safety it can or cannot support and how our tax dollars should or should not be spent.Are you here to find peaceful refuge and adapt to the Canadian way of life? Or to join like-minded types and push your weight around bringing the fight, the hatred from where you came to our soil? Such arrogance, such disrespect, such disdain for a country taking you in and supporting you.That’s only one of the infuriating aspects of a lawsuit against Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly by a group — how many aren’t even Canadian citizens? — calling on the federal government to block exports of non-lethal military goods and technology to Israel. They apparently were upset that Joly didn’t respond to a letter listing demands. Good for her! She should answer to Canadians, not foreigners or asylum seekers, or even homegrown lawyers who may be playing fast and loose with the facts.Canadian Lawyers for International Human Rights (CLIHR), Al-Haq-Law in the Service of Man, Palestinians living in Canada and at least one person seeking asylum status filed the lawsuit in federal court Tuesday. They argue Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is in breach of domestic and international legal obligations.“We need to cut off Canada’s contributions to the bombardment and starvation of Gaza,” CLIHR board member Henry Off told the Toronto Star.“It is also important for Palestinians and Palestinian Canadians to be part of this case. They are the ones suffering.”First, non-Canadians from anywhere don’t get to tell Canadians what to do.Second, you hypocrites! Where have you been?Silent while people in the Gaza Strip have been in bondage, suffering under the diabolical thumb of Hamas since it took control in 2007, robbing them of billions of dollars in humanitarian aid. Instead of building that Mediterranean Sea shore into a thriving tourist haven to make life better for Palestinian children, Hamas militarized the strip. Terrorists built a maze of tunnels — with communications networks, electricity, ventilation — and amassed food supplies for themselves and a shocking arsenal of weapons for one purpose.To kill Jews.Inconvenient truth. Palestinian suffering didn’t start when the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) retaliated after the October 7 unprovoked Hamas attack when 1,200 Israelis were slaughtered and 250, including seniors and children — taken hostage. About 134 are still unaccounted for.The gang rapes, mutilation, executions, burning people alive — including men, women and babies — by hundreds of armed, laughing, blood-thirsty demons were only the beginning Hamas declared while bodies were still being found.But this group in Canada has a problem with Israel protecting itself by rooting out and destroying Hamas. And with Canada authorizing $28.5 million in permits for non-lethal military goods and technology permits to Israel. It wants this stopped, declared unlawful, alleging under Canada’s export law this violates international law under the Geneva Conventions.The government said the export permits are for protective, decontamination, telecommunications, imaging, ammunition and other equipment. Off alleged to the Star four permits worth $1.7 million were approved under a category including “bombs, torpedoes, rockets, missiles, other explosive devices.” Can’t buy a lot of any of that for $1.7 million.Apparently, Jews aren’t allowed to defend themselves from foes hungering to wipe them off the map. It’s in the 1988 Hamas charter. But the group alleges genocide on Israel’s part. Let’s talk decades of genocide.How about demands for Hamas to stop using Palestinians, paying the price for their savagery, as human shields? That’s a war crime. Doesn’t this group care? Hamas is why Palestinians are now displaced.Where’s the outrage about Iran’s role in funding widespread genocide and fuelling the Hamas/Israeli conflict that hurts Palestinians and Jews?The Iranian regime, the world’s biggest state sponsor of terrorism, provides financial support, equipment and training to at least a dozen lawless Middle Eastern militias. Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah are among the terrorist groups that carry out attacks and create instability on the orders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG.)Iran is sponsoring Yemen’s Houthis firing missiles and drones on military and cargo ships in the Red Sea, threatening the international supply chain, leading us to the brink of the Third World War. No concerns about that? Or about the drone, rocket, ballistic and cruise missiles the Houthis fire at Israeli citizens? Not important?This group admonished foreign affairs for being vague about what the permits were for. How about demanding a breakdown from Iran on its obscene war and terror funding?The group said Hamas was bad. But in true double-standard fashion, laid responsibility on Israel’s shoulders for allegedly violating international human rights and humanitarian law, citing things such as attacks on hospitals (a Hamas lie) the IDF starving Gazans (no proof) and unproven allegations of IDF sexual assaults on Palestinian women. (Hamas did that.)Why not call for everyone to disarm? Why do lives on only one side matter? Why are you pushing Canada around by ordering cessation of a pittance of aid to its ally Israel, the only democratic Middle Eastern state?Because time and again, Justin Trudeau’s Liberals allow Canadians to be bullied. Whether its misbehaving international students joining Canadian students in disruptive protests, Jews being targetted, the National Canadian Council of Muslims (NCCM) warning MPs they’ll be banned from mosques during Ramadan of they don’t meet a list of demands or a pro-Palestinian mob shutting down a dinner with a foreign head of state, Trudeau has exuded embarrassing weakness.The NCCM’s demands included Canada supporting a ceasefire, opposing arms and military equipment to Israel and the resumption of funds to the UN Relief and Work Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA.) Between 12 and 30 UNRWA employees joined Hamas in the October 7 slaughter and at least two employees kept hostages in their homes.Over the years UNRWA has been rife with corruption and ties to terrorism and promised, time and again, to clean up its act after getting caught and having funding cancelled by numerous countries.The CBC reported Tuesday Canada was set to announce it’s ready to resume funding paused a month ago — right after sliding $48 million UNRWA’s way as part of a $100 million-commitment.Not only will Canada proceed just in time with a scheduled April payment of $25 million, but there are plans to send even more UNRWA’s way, according to the CBC. The antisemitic UN ‘examined’ the accusations (in confessions and on video) by the IDF and said it’s all good now. So what if the IDF identified more than 450 military operatives among the 13,000 UNRWA employees in Gaza. A dozen were fired and that’s good enough for our Liberal government.Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called UNRWA a “terrorist organization” and vowed to stop funding when he becomes prime minister.The group going after Joly didn’t mention anything about UNRWA’s corruption. Doesn’t fit the narrative.Nor does the fact that Canadian taxpayers — including Jews — are sending millions UNRWA’s way while a handful of Hamas leaders who pocketed an estimated $10 billion siphoned off international aid live in luxury in Qatar and other safe havens.But sending money to Israel for non-lethal military goods and technology is the real problem because Canada’s Export and Import Permits Act states this can be denied if it undermines peace and security.See, Israel’s the only guilty party and must be cut off by Canada. An asylum seeker said so in a lawsuit.The Liberals got their marching orders. Wait for it…According to Statistics Canada’s 2021 population Census, 45,910 people reported Palestine as their ethnic or cultural origin either alone or combined with other ethic or cultural origins, with 62.3% being first generation and 33.4% second generation.