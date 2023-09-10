Wab Kinew

Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew is focussed on healthcare.

 Travis Golby Courtesy CBC

The leader of Manitoba’s NDP vying to become the province’s next premier, isn’t the man he used to be.

The old Wab Kinew suffered alcohol addiction and brushes with the law that include theft of a money order; punching and kicking a cab driver; assaulting a former girlfriend; and an impaired driving conviction.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(7) comments

free the west
free the west

Never believe a commie. Lying comes naturally to them.

Report
rianc
rianc

For Manitoba voters, don't buy into the moderate ways of the NDP right now. If they win a majority they will return to their socialist values and the moderate positions they take now will disappear.

Report
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Word of caution about the ndp and their leaders promises to Manitoba voters. Sunny ways.

Report
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Manitobans, look to Alberta for guidance. We elected a “moderate” n Notley, she campaigned as a moderate, we where told our fears of the NDP were unfounded, “she was reformed”, so we elected her, and she proceeded to introduce legislation that she never campaigned on, like a royalty review, she filed important government positions with radicals from out of province, and drive this province to the brink with out of control debt financing. So my warning to Manitoba is this, beware, the communists never change their spots, they just change their messaging, 4 years is a long time, if Notley can almost ruin Alberta in 4 years, kinew can most certainly destroy Manitoba.

Report
northrungrader
northrungrader

I sure hope Manitoba citizens take a serious look at what the NDP did to their province, versus the Conservatives. Honestly if they hadn't elected a new leader they would have zero chance, hopefully she can borrow some intestinal fortitude from Danielle Smith and Scott Moe. If Manitoba elects another NDP government, it's time to abandon them, and start building a wall on the Eastern Saskatchewan border.

Report
northrungrader
northrungrader

Also, I don't accept the double standard, if any of the Conservative Members or candidates had made such public statements on social media, the NDP and legacy media would be calling for immediate Cancelation. It's time to Cancel this leader for his very own Hate Speach.

Report
PersonOne
PersonOne

The Grift

Report

