The leader of Manitoba’s NDP vying to become the province’s next premier, isn’t the man he used to be.
The old Wab Kinew suffered alcohol addiction and brushes with the law that include theft of a money order; punching and kicking a cab driver; assaulting a former girlfriend; and an impaired driving conviction.
The new Kinew, 41, is a guy campaigning on a strategy to be tough on crime and its causes.
That other guy was with hip-hop groups Slangblossom and the Dead Indians before becoming a rapper whose lyrics boasted about slapping women’s genitalia. In 2009 he wondered on Twitter if “kissing fat chicks” could transmit avian flu and posted anti-gay tweets.
Kinew’s health-care plan has improved from his 2019 election pitch to spend $82,000 on free tampons for high school students. His 2023 campaign pledge to bring nurses back and hire even more got him the Manitoba’s Nurses Union endorsement ahead of the Oct. 3 election. Shocking, eh? A union endorsing the NDP.
Kinew has apologized for his past behaviour. Some charges were stayed. The Parole Board of Canada granted him a pardon in 2016.
He quit drinking years ago and that takes will and a strength that is to be celebrated. Only one Man who never made a mistake has walked the earth.
Kinew has been open about his past.
But can the same be said about his campaign promises and intentions for the province should he become premier?
A socialist is a socialist is a socialist. And the left’s sweet words (no tax hikes are a super example) uttered to get elected often turn into bitter broken promises when they do.
Kinew, NDP leader since 2017, representing Winnipeg’s Fort Rouge, has adopted a suspiciously moderate approach on important issues.
Has this former CBC reporter and show host really walked to the light? Or are Manitobans being punked?
Kinew knows fate of his comrade NDP leader Rachel Notley whose radical ideologies were rejected by Albertans in the May election. He knows federal NDP Leader Jagmeet’s Singh, joined at the hip to his bestie Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is slightly more popular than a toothache.
Best to distance himself from them — for now.
The left here, there, and everywhere howls about defunding the police. PC Premier Heather Stefanson warned that the NDP will do just that if elected.
Kinew called that a lie and produced a five-point plan to “make Manitoba safer” that includes improving bail measures and cracking down on drug traffickers.
“Manitobans are tired of feeling unsafe,” said Kinew.
“After seven years of Heather Stefanson’s cuts to policing and community safety, we need a new approach — one that’s tough on crime and tough on the causes of crime.” “Where Heather Stefanson has been hard on people struggling with addictions but soft on drug traffickers, I will bring the hammer down on the people who bring drugs into our communities. And I will implement stricter bail measures to keep violent criminals out of our communities.”
Hard on drug addicts? Translation — the PCs don’t support supervised drug consumption sites that bring all sorts of hardships to area residents. And spokesman Shannon Martin told the Western Standard this week that’s not going to change — unless the NDP win the election.
Kinew promised a $2.5 million rebate program for homes and small businesses to update security.
“I will never defund the police. I will bring the hammer down on drug dealers and I will offer to people living with addictions a real chance to stay alive,” Kinew told a news conference last month.
But the NDP’s written plan said nothing about not defunding the police.
Their plan will involve: Helping the police focus on their jobs by hiring 100 mental health workers to work alongside law enforcement and respond to non-violent calls with a $12 million annual investment in new jobs.
A July Probe Research poll commissioned by the Association of Manitoba Municipalities found that 56% of Manitobans feel less safe than they did three years ago.
That includes residents in Winnipeg battleground constituencies now held by the PCs, particularly the five in the city’s south. The capital is where elections are won or lost.
Kinew’s astute enough to know that not to talk tough on crime would be politically stupid.
But here’s where he pulled out an NDP oldie but goodie — holler racism!
Kinew addressed an audience at the Canadian Mennonite University last month and accused the PCs of focusing on his past run-ins with the law to take attention away from their inability to combat high crime rates.
“Because it's not about crime — it's about me. And it's at least partially about the fact that I'm somebody who sometimes wears my hair in a braid,” he said.
Kinew, who is First Nations, said he’ll be tough on crime because “tough love” and his encounters with the justice system led to him changing his life.
Enter lefty trick #2 — plant the seed of division when accusing one’s opponent of being divisive.
“Our opponents want to divide us. But there are not two Manitobas: one for Indigenous people and one for non-Indigenous people,” he said.
No, he didn’t explain how the PCs are trying to divide Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in Manitoba. Why? He can’t. Because they aren’t.
PC Justice Minister Kevin Goertzen noted that the only one bringing up race in the campaign was Kinew and that no candidate escapes scrutiny of their past.
“The election is great big job interview, where people ask about what you've done in the past,” he told the CBC.
“It's not about race, it's about the record of the NDP on crime.”
Meanwhile, to date, Kinew and his more ‘moderate’ NDP are suspiciously silent about another issue important to Manitobans provincewide.
There’s no mention of education in the long list of campaign promises. Maybe they’re huddled in offices chewing their fingernails frantically trying to figure out how spin their devotion to woke and the sexualization of children in classrooms from K-12?
Stefanson has vowed to “codify” parental rights into law allowing them to be informed about what their children are learning and who is coming into their classrooms.
So far, the PCs and the NDP are neck-to-neck.
338 Canada’s projections Friday showed the NDP at 28 seats, the PC at 27.
Twenty-nine seats are needed for a majority.
The NDP would have to hold onto their 18 seats and flip 11 more to squeak a 29-seat majority. The PCs had 35 seats at dissolution of the legislature this week, the Liberals three.
The odds of the NDP winning the most seats stood at 49% compared to the PCs 43%. The Liberals stood at 1%.
(7) comments
Never believe a commie. Lying comes naturally to them.
For Manitoba voters, don't buy into the moderate ways of the NDP right now. If they win a majority they will return to their socialist values and the moderate positions they take now will disappear.
Word of caution about the ndp and their leaders promises to Manitoba voters. Sunny ways.
Manitobans, look to Alberta for guidance. We elected a “moderate” n Notley, she campaigned as a moderate, we where told our fears of the NDP were unfounded, “she was reformed”, so we elected her, and she proceeded to introduce legislation that she never campaigned on, like a royalty review, she filed important government positions with radicals from out of province, and drive this province to the brink with out of control debt financing. So my warning to Manitoba is this, beware, the communists never change their spots, they just change their messaging, 4 years is a long time, if Notley can almost ruin Alberta in 4 years, kinew can most certainly destroy Manitoba.
I sure hope Manitoba citizens take a serious look at what the NDP did to their province, versus the Conservatives. Honestly if they hadn't elected a new leader they would have zero chance, hopefully she can borrow some intestinal fortitude from Danielle Smith and Scott Moe. If Manitoba elects another NDP government, it's time to abandon them, and start building a wall on the Eastern Saskatchewan border.
Also, I don't accept the double standard, if any of the Conservative Members or candidates had made such public statements on social media, the NDP and legacy media would be calling for immediate Cancelation. It's time to Cancel this leader for his very own Hate Speach.
The Grift
