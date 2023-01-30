Trudeau heckled

While Prime Minister Trudeau was uttering what writer Linda Slobodian calls 'vacuous words' to his caucus in Hamilton in late January, crowds gathered outside to heckle Liberal attendees.

 Courtesy Files

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a vision for Canada. He’s lean on specifics, but never mind.

He wants us to know that he knows the world and Canada are “facing a moment.” Fear not, he’s ready to “meet the moment.”

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Mollydogg
Mollydogg

I feel so much better; this woke - joke, this cult leader and his members have Canadian's backs. What could go wrong, .... right?

