Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a vision for Canada. He’s lean on specifics, but never mind.
He wants us to know that he knows the world and Canada are “facing a moment.” Fear not, he’s ready to “meet the moment.”
There now, just breath in “the moment” you’re fearfully facing and you’ll feel better about paying $8 for a carton of eggs, skyrocketing heating bills, climbing interest rates, unaffordable housing and a trail of bad Liberal policies.
“The world is facing a moment. And as Liberals and as Canadians and as a country, we must meet it,” Trudeau told his Liberal caucus Friday.
Trudeau looked happy at the podium. Not euphoric like when he’s marching in a Pride parade or appearing on a Drag TV show. But he was sans that scowl he wears when he’s trashing truckers peacefully fighting for rights and freedoms, calling white Canadians racists and Islamophobes, or reading from a prepared speech dripping with an air of towering superiority.
But why not be happy? He was in a safe space with his caucus. The whole lot of them were shuttered from frustrated protesters that yelled at them when they scurried across the busy street in Hamilton to get to their fancy hotel retreat.
Trudeau said the Liberals have a “vision for the future.” Priorities when the House of Commons resumes Monday will be the high cost of living (that they caused), the growth of green technology, climate change, health care, and clean water for indigenous people.
Trudeau has failed for eight years to bring clean drinking water to indigenous children. But tell the kids to hang in there and try not to get too sick. Elect him again and he’ll get around to fixing that for sure.
Canadians deserve better that Trudeau’s vacuous blah, blah, blah, all oozing with what looks like a drama teacher's contrived emotion.
Trudeau talked about how Canadians “punched above our weight” through world wars and faced “wildfires, floods, ice storms, hurricanes” — yet he forgot to even hint at the massive role the Canadian Armed Forces played in all that.
But caught up in the moment, the Liberal caucus clapped like seals and gave him a standing ovation.
These are the same clowns that hand out lucrative government contracts to family, friends, and Libersal friends McKinsey and Company; celebrated the Emergencies (War Measures) Act; push gun control; are destroying Alberta’s energy sector; and want to bring ISIS folks here — including Britain’s Jihadi Jack who isn’t even Canadian.
This is the same crew that lets disabled veterans suffer agonizingly long waits for benefits, vowed to continue to send equipment and millions that disappear into a corrupt black hole in Ukraine while Canada’s military crumbles. Meanwhile, this crew zealously pushes to expand medically assisted in dying (MAiD) laws.
But trust them when they profess to deeply care for Canadians.
See, they were all just helpless spectators when as Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre pointed out, the national debt surpassed a trillion inflation-fuelling dollars.
But Trudeau, who vowed that the Liberals are on solid ground to “meet the moment” portrayed Poilievre, who’s climbing nicely in the polls, as a rudderless ship. “Mr. Poilievre has no real solutions. He's just trying to exploit people's anger and concerns. When you twist the facts or make things up for political gain, that's not responsible leadership.”
Well, the only truth to be gleaned out of that is Canadians are angry and concerned. Trudeau’s claim that Poilievre offers no “constructive or positive solutions” is just a big Pinocchio.
Trudeau should stop by one of Poilievre’s town halls sometimes to hear him offer up a buffet of very specific solutions to the chaos gripping Canada that, unlike Trudeau, he acknowledges exists.
That’ll never happen. Trudeau scurries away from Canadians, then stands at a podium reading condescending and divisive prepared speeches.
Poilievre wades into the crowd and talks to people — not down to them. He doesn’t need a parade to put a euphoric look on his face. He just needs to mingle with regular folks and talk about solutions to the problems that plague them.
Poilievre addresses the soaring crime rate, young Canadians forced to live in their parents’ basements, the drug overdose crisis, the carbon tax, defunding Trudeau’s stenographers at the CBC, having to get Canada out of the clutches of the World Economic Forum, the increasing reliance on food banks, gun control, freedom of speech being stripped from Canadians, and so on.
Then he “meets the moment” by clearly explaining how he’ll fix these woes in a “broken Canada.’
At the Conservative caucus meeting, Poilievre told Trudeau to step aside. “What's happening in our country? Seriously. Look around you. You told us better is always possible and yet everything is worse, and you blame everyone else.”
“If you're not responsible for these things and you can't do anything about it, why don't you get out of the way and let somebody who can,” said Poilievre.
His is a strong plan is to improve the lives of Canadians, strengthen Canada, and earn back respect it lost on the world stage since Trudeau took over.
Trudeau, who resides in La La Land, said he’ll build a Canada “where people thrive.”
“And as we head together into this new sitting of Parliament, we, all of us, must be ready to meet this moment. We must remember to always put Canadians at the centre of everything we do.”
Eight years ago would have been a good time for the Liberals to get cracking on that. Trudeau’s syrupy, meaningless speech about “facing a moment” and “meeting the moment” leads to one conclusion.
He needs a better speechwriter. That sales pitch is pathetically weak — fit for a library poetry reading perhaps, but not a caucus meeting.
(1) comment
I feel so much better; this woke - joke, this cult leader and his members have Canadian's backs. What could go wrong, .... right?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.