SLOBODIAN: Trudeau huffed and puffed, but Nixon blew off his bribe

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau loped into Calgary Friday and threatened to withhold “our money” from provinces refusing to capitulate to federal government plans to deal with the housing crisis that the Trudeau Liberals largely caused.Where to begin …Our money? Nope, not your money. It’s our money, as in taxpayers’ money, not the Liberal government’s personal chequing account with which to strongarm the provinces. Trudeau feebly tried to read Alberta the riot act. Good luck with that. Such a slow learner. Has he not met the premier? She’s formidable when it comes to protecting everything Alberta.Trudeau apparently had a recent revelation that surely has nothing — as if! — to do with a pending federal election and increasingly angry Canadians who just want a roof over their heads.Canada suffers a housing crisis, and by golly, he’s finally going to jump in to spend billions to fix it. But only on his terms — and while he ushers in hundreds of thousands more immigrants annually to exacerbate the crisis.Yup, the Liberals have a plan now to change the way housing is built. Densification, better zoning, blah, green, blah, and more ideological green blah.Provinces opting not to be “team players” do so at their own peril, he warned.“We will be there with billions of dollars for provinces if they remain ambitious about solving the housing challenges. If they don't want to build more housing, if they don't want to solve this housing price crisis, then they don't have to take our money.”Trudeau, the ultimate divider, is trying to bypass provincial jurisdiction and appeal to municipalities, hoping they’ll turn on the provincial government.Like a big, bad wolf, Trudeau huffed and he puffed trying to blow the Alberta government’s autonomy over housing down.Comical, really. Xiao tudou (little potato, named so by the Chinese) tried to bully the towering Jason Nixon, Alberta's seniors and community and social services minister.Pass, said Nixon flatly.“We will not be bribed, with our own money, to increase the time it takes to get homes built with green energy that makes homes more expensive,” said Nixon.Alberta will accelerate building houses “with or without” the feds pushing a plan that would “slow down our construction industry.”What’s wrong with you? Trudeau’s dangling billions of dollars! And if the Liberals have proven anything, it’s that they know how to spend billions, albeit much of it disappears into secret places.Their “our money” mentality has proven problematic, as in wantonly reckless and wasteful spending.Before anyone even thinks about trusting them with grabbing autonomy over housing spending in a crisis, remember how they handled health spending during the ‘pandemic.’Much remains under wraps, but what’s being revealed is scandalous.According to Blacklock’s Reporter Monday, more proof has surfaced that wastage under federal government’s COVID-19 spending was enormous. And it continues.Canadian Emergency Ventilators purchased for StarFish Medical — under a $169.5 million sole-sourced contract were sold as scrap metal. The government sold parts in unopened containers for as little as $6 a carton out of a Concord, ON warehouse.StarFish boasted that the machines were “absolutely outstanding.”It made a bundle on 7,500 devices costing about $22,600 each.Canadian taxpayers got shafted badly.The public works department claimed it didn’t take delivery of all ventilators ordered. But it wouldn’t disclose the number sold or what price Canadians paid for them to end up as scrap. None of your business. Be grateful for that $6-a-carton return. Liberal economics, eh?Meanwhile, the Department of Health still pushes Canadians to take more vaccines and has more on order despite having thrown away nearly $2 billion in expired shots.As of late last November, 52.9 million doses costing $30 each, were tossed due to less demand, expiry and outdated formulations, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.That was over 201 million doses sent to charities abroad.A 2023 report to the Commons from the Department of Public works said the delivery of 90.8 million doses were contracted to be delivered by December 31, 2024, from Pfizer Canada, Novavax, and Moderna.When the ‘pandemic’ hit, Public Works signed $5 billion in contracts from seven manufacturers at undisclosed prices. So much secrecy.Pharmaceutical companies still run to make big bank deposits thanks to the Liberal “our money” spending mentality.The excuse that it was a crisis response has worn awfully thin.Meanwhile, the housing crisis was spinning out of control and worsens by the day.Two very different crises — same gang in charge trying to push their weight around saying, "trust us."First, crippling COVID-19 mandates, then crippling carbon taxes and now green housing directives that would delay getting people into homes.Fool us once shame on you. Fool us twice shame on us. Third time? Canadians are wiser and less tolerant of bad Liberal results.But like in The Three Little Pigs, some provinces satisfied to run their legislatures built on straw and stick stamina (that didn’t end well for the first two little pigs) will grab the cash and capitulate to Trudeau’s huffing and puffing.Others are brick sturdy, like the wise third little piggy’s house (he fared very well in the end) that couldn’t be shaken.Alberta is willing and prepared to work with the feds, but to get housing built faster and cheaper, it won’t be bought and forsake its jurisdiction even on “common ground,” said Nixon.“The federal government needs to stay in their lane. We’ll stay in our lane. The great news is we’re doing it — so I don’t know why they have to come to town and step in our lane.”Yeah, he’s not going to budge.Huff and puff away until the election Mr. Prime minister. Exhaust yourself. But geez, it sure didn’t end well for Mr. Wolf.