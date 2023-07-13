The world could be on the brink of nuclear war because of the Russia/Ukraine conflict.
The free world is led by an incompetent US president who recently declared “Russia is plainly losing the fight in Iraq.” That’s not the first time Joe Biden confused Ukraine with Iraq.
And Canada’s prime minister burned a carbon trail to Latvia to lecture Canadian troops stationed on the border to deal with a threat that will rock the globe if it ignites — that is, climate change.
See, climate change is a military threat, the climate-obsessed Trudeau somehow concluded. And the world hears Canada’s leader spewing this stuff.
Trudeau proudly told the troops that Canada will host the Climate Change and Security Centre of Excellence in Montreal.
He boasted that he’d make the announcement the following day at the NATO summit in Lithuania.
How inappropriately stupid. NATO’s generals in the room concerned about World War Three must have cringed and guffawed while forced to listen to Trudeau.
Did no one ever explain to Trudeau that NATO’s purpose is to provide collective security against real threats like hostile, hot missiles raining on member countries — not the manufactured threat of hot weather?
Trudeau also announced a plan to bolster troops in Latvia at a painfully sluggish pace, a move he likely expected to win him accolades.
Instead, he was blasted for allowing Canada to be a military “free-rider.” It was suggested by the Wall Street Journal that Trudeau deserved to sit at the “junior table” during the NATO summit.
Once again, Justin Trudeau ventured outside of Canada and once again, he is being deservedly mocked far and wide.
Popular US political podcaster Dave Rubin, host of the Rubin Report, sympathized with members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) serving in Latvia.
“They send that ridiculous buffoon to lecture you about climate change.”
“I just can't imagine truly, like, joking aside, like you're a member of the Canadian military, they send, you know, half the world away and you have to listen to that guy talk about how he's going to set up some conference where they're going to somehow stop the climate from changing.”
“As if this guy can do anything other than lock down his own people and close their bank accounts,” said Rubin in reference to Trudeau enacting the Emergencies (War Measures) Act to crackdown on Freedom Convoy protesters.
Having covered coalition training exercises in Latvia many years ago, one thing is certain. Troops sent there take preparing for war seriously.
Several NATO countries currently have troops in Latvia rigorously conducting training exercises to plan a coordinated front in case all hell breaks loose.
Canada, with just under 1,000 troops there, commands Latvia’s multinational battle group. Germany commands a battlegroup in Lithuania. The United Kingdom leads another in Estonia.
Canada holds a vitally important respected role.
And then Calamity Climate Jane showed up to humiliate and insult our troops by preaching about climate change.
Oh sure, Trudeau thanked and praised them for their service and noted the importance of the role in standing up to the aggressions of Russia and Iran. He even mentioned China!
Then he swerved from that to chat about CAF members at home fighting wildfires and hurricanes and the “destabilizing and negative impact” of climate change in Canada and worldwide.
Trudeau did sign a “roadmap” with Latvia to create a NATO brigade there.
In the capital Riga, at a press conference with Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš, Trudeau announced that Canada plans to increase the deployment there by 1,200.
Gradually though.
Maybe by 2026.
That’ll put the fear into Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy to behave and end the killing fields.
The Liberal government might even throw in some new equipment with the pledged $2.6 billion for the deployment — $1.4 billion of it previously announced funds from the 2022 budget.
Overall, a paltry contribution.
“Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Lithuania this week for the annual NATO summit, but it’s too bad there wasn’t a junior table where he could sit,” said a Wall Street Journal editorial.
“That’s where his country belongs based on Ottawa’s feeble commitment to alliance defence.”
It noted that NATO members pledged to spend 2% of their annual GDP on defence.
Canada only contributes about 1.4%.
“Canada hasn’t hit that mark since the 1980s despite successive promises to do so, including in 2014 when NATO members recommitted to reach that target by 2024.”
Canada ranks sixth from the bottom on the defence spending by 31 NATO members and spends the least of all G7 nations.
The WSJ also blasted Trudeau’s approach to the military as a “more of a social project that a fighting force.”
Baffling how the woke agenda promoting pink hair, nose earrings, and pronouns isn’t helping recruitment which is down 35%.
“Canada has long been a free-rider off the US military, which it knows stands guard over North America.”
“Mr. Trudeau’s Liberal Party figures it can thus afford to shirk on defence and shovel money into public unions and social-welfare programs.”
The WSJ even suggested that if Canada doesn’t cough up its share, then it could be replaced by Poland which spends 3.9% of GDP defence.
Now, about that appreciation and respect Trudeau said he holds for CAF members, who currently serve and have served, but whose needs never seems to be a priority with the Liberal government.
Think about the thousands of disabled veterans, some waiting years, for this government to get around to awarding them desperately needed disability benefits.
How about the thousands of CAF members forced to resign or who were thrown out after being horrifically, possibly criminally, bullied for refusing the COVID jab?
But at least someone in the government remembered to send cooks to feed our troops in Latvia.
In April, Canadian troops in Poland training the Ukrainian military had to forage for food and funds to feed themselves.
They were told to eat in restaurants, causing some of them to sink into thousands of dollars of debt while waiting to be reimbursed.
CAF members know they are at the bottom of the priority pole.
Those generals at the NATO summit surely weren’t the only one who cringed when Trudeau talked.
But was he really messaging the troops or trying to impress the global climate masters who pull his strings? Who knows?
Thing is, with a real leader, you wouldn't ever have to ask.
(2) comments
How much more brain dead can you get fool.
Sparkle Socks is like a pimple on the world’s butt
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.