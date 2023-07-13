Trudeau in Latvia

Prime Minister Trudeau visits Canadian troops stationed in Latvia.

 Office of the Prime Minister Adam Scotti

The world could be on the brink of nuclear war because of the Russia/Ukraine conflict.

The free world is led by an incompetent US president who recently declared “Russia is plainly losing the fight in Iraq.” That’s not the first time Joe Biden confused Ukraine with Iraq.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(2) comments

D&J
D&J

How much more brain dead can you get fool.

Common Sense
Common Sense

Sparkle Socks is like a pimple on the world’s butt

