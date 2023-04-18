Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is worked up about “American billionaires” poking into the funding affairs of a “foundational Canadian institution” like the CBC. Apparently, Elon Musk’s decision to slap a truthful government-funded tag on CBC’s Twitter account is a threat to Canadian democracy.
Exactly what part of the CBC receiving $1.2 billion annually from taxpayers is confusing? Are we not allowed to say government-funded out loud? No! So just put your COVID masks back on and shut up!
Trudeau righteously manufactured a need to defend Canada from alleged foreign interference from the American billionaire.
Imagine how outraged Trudeau would be if Chinese Communist Party billionaires meddled in a “foundational” Canadian something like, say, our elections. Oh, wait…
Is democracy suddenly important to Trudeau who, aided and abetted by the shameless CBC, used deception to justify invoking the Emergencies (War Measures) Act on innocent Canadians?
Is he going to stand down on pushing through free speech-crushing legislation like Bills C-11 and C-18?
Not at all. Trudeau stomps on freedom every chance he gets and as long as he’s in power that won’t change. It’ll get worse.
But he has the audacity to preach about fabricated foreign intrusion into the affairs of a CBC that faithfully props him up and absolves him of his many sins.
This was Trudeau’s chance to take cheap shots at the increasingly popular Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for urging Twitter to label CBC government-funded media.
It did. Twitter also labelled Britain’s BBC and the NPR in the US as government-funded media, because just like the CBC, they are. It’s tough to find a publicly funded media outlet anywhere that doesn’t bow and grovel to the authoritarian government that feeds it.
When the CBC announced a temporary pause on its Twitter account, Musk took a deeper look at the argument presented and altered the label from “government-funded” to “69% government-funded media.”
Still heavily government funded!
But Trudeau’s reaction was about more than Poilievre and Musk.
The Twitter tag is an uncomfortable reminder of the cozy relationship Trudeau and the CBC have. They depend on one another for survival. They feed off each other. They hide behind one another’s skirts. At our expense.
They share a fear of Poilievre.
If elected, Poilievre vowed to defund CBC, but maintain its French-language programming.
The CBC is not unbiased, not in commentary or in stories.
Trudeau needs the CBC. If the CBC criticizes Trudeau, it is tepid and steers away from big issues that could make the Liberal cabal look bad.
But Trudeau called Twitter’s decision an attack.
In Trudeau’s Canada, pointing out basic indisputable facts, is often conveniently twisted into an egregious assault against, him, maple syrup, and hockey. And it’s always racist too! But only white people are guilty of racism if you believe the CBC and Liberals.
“When they’re trying to attack a foundational Canadian institution, the fact that he has to run to American billionaires for support to attack Canadians says a lot about Mr. Poilievre and his values,” said Trudeau Monday.
“I think it says a lot about the Conservative Party of Canada. They’re choosing to constantly attack independent media organizations, journalists who are working hard to keep Canadians informed and support our democracy,” said Trudeau.
He's preaching to Canadians who know his policies have led to erosion of democracy in Canada as the world looks on in shock.
Independent media organizations? Can you hear the laughter ricocheting coast to coast from Canadians who've been disrespected and shut out by Trudeau and the CBC they have no choice in funding?
By calling the CBC independent, Trudeau is telling us an orange is really an apple.
Poilievre and Musk upset the apple cart by calling attention to the comfy, cozy relationship Trudeau and the CBC share.
The CBC was indignant, of course.
“Twitter’s own policy defines government-funded media as cases where the government ‘may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content,’ which is clearly not the case with CBC/Radio-Canada,” tweeted CBC/Radio-Canada Sunday.
No one believes the Trudeau government doesn’t oversee, or at least heavily influence, CBC editorial content. We hear it. We watch it. We read it. We’re fed up with it. But we’re told it’s not real.
There are some great reporters within the CBC — occasionally let off their leashes.
These are journalists that wouldn’t shame themselves panting while taking a selfie with Trudeau like CBC’s Rosemary Barton did in 2016.
Have you ever seen a CBC journalist posing with a Conservative leader? Of course not. Trudeau wouldn’t be pleased.
But there are cowards, snobs, and left-wing ideologists within the CBC who do a great disservice to Canadians whose Conservative views they disdain. They are the majority.
Think Freedom Convoy 2022 and the hit job the CBC did on truckers to promote Trudeau’s dark agenda.
The CBC’s coverage of the China election meddling scandal has been appalling. First, there was hardly any mention, then the CBC tried to dismiss it as a racist attack.
Have you ever heard Trudeau criticize the CBC’s racist coverage?
The CBC’s take on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict notoriously skirts facts and dishonestly paints Israel as the aggressor for defending itself against attacks. The CBC issues a half-hearted apology then attacks Israel again.
Not a peep from the Liberal government when Ontario ‘reporter’ Anam Latif, violated the network's ethical code by engaging in a public campaign against editors at another newsroom who are “all white.”
But that fits Trudeau’s narrative. White, old stock Canadians are bad and racist.
It’s amazing how like-minded Trudeau and the ‘independent’ state CBC are. They rarely disagree on anything of importance.
Then Canadians, who know the CBC is biased and funded by them, get talked down to by the likes of convicted climate activist and extremist, and Trudeau bestie Steven Guilbeault.
“Millions of Canadians rely on CBC-Radio-Canada,” he tweeted. “Pierre Poilievre wants to shut down these home-grown information services, and sides with U.S. media giants. Poilievre is a threat to Canadian democracy, plain and simple.”
Ugh. Go away.
“Now people know it's Trudeau propaganda, not news,” said Poilievre who launched a petition to save $1 billion and defund the CBC.
“We must protect Canadians against disinformation and manipulation by state media,” he said.
The Liberals and CBC mock the intelligence of Canadians.
But Musk, who respects Canadians enough to slap on a simple truth tag, is the threat.
Bottom line? Canadians trust that American billionaire more than they do Trudeau and his CBC groupies.
Thank you Elon Musk.
Soros good, Elon bad. Got it check 👍
