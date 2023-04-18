Elon Musk

Elon Musk

 Wiki Commons

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is worked up about “American billionaires” poking into the funding affairs of a “foundational Canadian institution” like the CBC. Apparently, Elon Musk’s decision to slap a truthful government-funded tag on CBC’s Twitter account is a threat to Canadian democracy.

Exactly what part of the CBC receiving $1.2 billion annually from taxpayers is confusing? Are we not allowed to say government-funded out loud? No! So just put your COVID masks back on and shut up!

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Soros good, Elon bad. Got it check 👍

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.