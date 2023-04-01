The Democrats loathe him.
Republicans who might as well be Democrats despise him.
Globalists, deep state bureaucrats, Soviet-style American news media, and rogue law enforcement officials hate him.
And an unscrupulous Manhattan district attorney is itching to throw him in jail.
But former president Donald Trump is in “good spirits” and feeling the love — waves of it are rolling in from across America.
Trump’s base is on fire following a Manhattan grand jury vote to bring criminal charges against him allegedly over accusations that he had a role in paying hush money in 2016 to porn actor Stormy Daniels, whom he denied having an affair with.
Within 24 hours Trump raised more than $4 million, at an average of $34 per donation, his campaign said Friday.
About 25% was from first-time donors.
Meanwhile, 16,000 new volunteers signed up, a campaign official told NBC news.
He’s unflinchingly had their backs, calling out the scoundrels who’ve profited off manufactured wars they’ve had to fight, foolishly spent their money, and crushed their rights.
Trump has never backed down despite being twice impeached, wrongly accused, hounded for seven years, and taking a personal financial loss of $3-5 billion to serve as president — on his MAGA (Make America Great Again) mission.
Now they’re telling him they’ve got his back.
The Republican frontrunner in the presidential primary race — with a 30-point lead and 54% support before the indictment — faces possible incarceration and the prospect of a judge slapping a gag order on him.
No sitting or former US president has faced criminal charges.
New York state is 80% Democrat. Trump wrote on social media that was indicted by “Thugs and Radical Left Monsters.”
This is third-world political persecution never seen in America, led by George Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Trump’s campaign sent out emails asking for donations to his campaign and his Truth Social platform.
It sent a press release and email update to subscribers headed the: Alvin Bragg witch hunt.
“This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponization of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor,” it reads.
Trump made his own appeal on Truth Social.
“If you are doing poorly, as so many of you are, do not send anything,” he wrote.
But he urged those “doing well, which was made possible through the great policies of the Trump Administration” to contribute.
The details of a reported more than 30 charges are sealed until Trump appears in court for arraignment, likely next week.
Leaks to devout Democrat left-wing media outlets claim the charges swirl around document fraud.
His former spokesman Liz Harrington said Trump is expected to surrender and follow the legal process.
Fortunately, his security is handled by the Secret Service that needed time to make proper arrangements.
But she quashed any Democrat hopes by assuring he will not abandon his presidential campaign.
“He will fight this all the way, but he's not going to stop his campaign,” Harrington told Just the News, No Noise.
“He will do whatever he needs to do to fight back for the American people because this is what's at stake and he's clearly innocent. There's no crime. He will be proven innocent.”
“President Trump is always in good spirits. He's not worried about himself. He's worried about the country.”
Much of the case relies on the testimony of the porn actress and Trump’s disgraced, slippery, former disbarred lawyer and convicted felon Michael Cohen who lied under oath to congress.
New York lawyer Robert Costello, who once represented Cohen, told the grand jury he was “unreliable” and “on the revenge tour” against Trump. Costello provided 321 emails showing Cohen’s accounts of the $130,000 payment to Daniels in 2018 contradicted his recent testimony. Costello claims Cohen acted on his own.
The payment was made before Trump was president. It is believed prosecutors will argue that it violated campaign laws.
Trump’s attorneys are expected to file a motion to dismiss the case.
Legal experts reason that the case should be tossed out, one reason being that the statute of limitations has expired.
But neither reason nor justice have ever been a factor involved in this insatiable quest, time and again, to take down Trump.
(2) comments
This whole thing against him is strictly Political, nothing to do with any type of Legal issue. The Dems want to control the narrative as they have for the past two years. Look at the final release of the video from the Capital Building on Jan 6, why hold that back for so long. Then you see a lack of violence, the guy with the buffalo hat being escorted by Capital police who open doors for him, you see one of the Capital Police who supposed died yet here he is walking around healthy. The Dems want a One Party Country, and are doing everything to get there. They are the ones who should be under arrest.
That money should go to ensuring the next election has some integrity . Seems all western nations with a so called democracy have their leaders installed by the elite instead of being elected by the populace . That also includes Canadiastan
