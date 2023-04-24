Tucker Carlson out. Dan Bongino gone too.
Fox News Channel has betrayed the faithful audience that made it the No.1 cable network for nearly a decade.
By purging Carlson and Bongino — what else would one call Fox not hanging onto the popular hosts? — the network took a particularly sinister turn in its professed ‘fair and balanced’ approach to news that has slowly been eroding.
The last episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight that began in 2016 aired April 21.
What a tremendous loss. What a blow to free speech. Carlson proved to be a fierce, fearless champion of truth both on his nightly show and in his Tucker Carlson Originals that started in 2021.
“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” said Fox in a statement Monday that didn’t offer details explaining why the decision was reached.
This came after Bongino’s announcement Friday that his Saturday show Unfiltered with Dan Bongino and Canceled in the USA on Fox Nation ended due to a failure to come to a contract agreement.
Carlson will survive. Bongino will survive. Fox? Well, after the announcement about Carlson, Fox Corporation’s stock dropped four percent by midday trading, a downward trend that will likely continue.
This might be a punch in the gut viewers and shareholders refuse to accept.
So, who’s next if they don’t fall into line? Who’s left at Fox with the courage to tackle the deep state, the increasingly exposed Biden crime family, election irregularities, the lies about the Russia/Ukraine war, or give former president Donald Trump a voice?
Jesse Waters, host of Waters World and Mark Levine, host of Life, Liberty & Levine are fearless. They tackle tough issues.
But so did Carlson and Bongino. And now they’re gone.
Sean Hannity (the Sean Hannity Show), Laura Ingraham, (Laura Ingraham Angle), and Fox & Friends have steadily lost the edge that made viewers want to tune in — to the point where they are sometimes difficult to watch if one doesn’t already switch the channel when they come on.
While Fox slowly altered course, Carlson stayed the course and his momentum steadily built catapulting him to the network’s most popular host with millions of viewers.
Nobody does it like Carlson.
He irreverently mocked stupidity and lies. He dug. He questioned. He exposed. He earned the respect and trusts of millions of viewers weary of being fed half-truths or outright lied to. He told the truth — always backing it up with proof.
He made a lot of enemies.
The leftist mainstream media that spews lies and reads state-issued press releases presenting them as news, relentlessly attacked and tried to discredit Carlson. They are celebrating today.
For years, Carlson hasn’t been able to eat out in restaurants because protesters stalk and harass him.
His Washington D.C. home — with his wife inside — was vandalized and surrounded by an anti-fascist group screaming threats in late 2018.
But he wasn’t deterred.
Carlson tackled issue after issue no one else would touch.
He often pitied Canadians for losing our rights and freedoms under the Trudeau regime. We loved him for that.
He condemned the US feeding billions into keeping the Russia/Ukraine war going, while thwarting peace talks.
He condemned the mutilation of children under the guise of transgender rights.
He aired exclusive footage of the January 6 attack on the capital that exposed lies peddled by the committee struck to investigate it.
Backed by evidence that continues to surface, Carlson has declared that the 2020 election wasn’t fairly conducted and was in fact a “grave betrayal of American democracy.”
And as we cheered him on, we wondered how long he could hold out, how long he could stay strong, how long his massive popularity would protect him.
Fox isn’t what it used to be.
Things started to change in 2019 when former house speak Paul Ryan was appointed to Fox Corp’s board of directors.
Ryan, a Republican in Name Only (RINO), proved an obstacle to Trump initiatives when he was speaker (2015-2019).
Ryan recently said he’ll back anybody but Trump in the 2024 presidential election. In doing so, Ryan dumped on Trump supporters — who make up a huge part of the Fox viewing audience.
Trump has been a fierce critic of Ryan.
Meanwhile, media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s son Lachlan Murdoch is chairman and CEO of Fox Corp.
His other son James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn donated more than $20 million to President Joe Biden’s campaign and to groups opposing Trump according to 2019 tax returns.
We don’t yet know the details of Carlson’s departure, but common sense says it would be extraordinarily tough for him to work in that environment.
Yet it is mostly conservatives or MAGA supporters who watch Fox because they love Carlson and Bongino.
The fallout from this will be tremendous.
(6) comments
This is a huge bellweather and warning. Tucker Carlson was getting too big and spreading too much truth. His recent interview with Elon Musk was DEVASTATING for the NWO globalists. Tucker Carlson had to be removed, and he was. The inside baseball of how and why it was done, what pressure points were applied to Fox, will never be known in public, but rest assured it happened.
If Western Standard ever gets "too big" same thing will happen here too.
Rupert Murdoch is a traitor and a coward. He threw that case on purpose because he is a card carrying member of the Uni Party and the corrupt globalist "elite".
I am glad Tucker got fired. Now I can watch him over on Rumble unleashed and in full effect. Winner winner chicken dinner. Fox sucks they were all in on the 2020 election fraud and now I have no reason at all to watch those treasonous dogs. Fox is going to learn the hard way just like Project Veritas without Tucker there is no Fox.
[thumbup]Now there's no stopping him.
Tucker is a conservative who fears for the future of his country. He is not alone.
Canada has sadly lost another voice that has spoken out about our tyrannical government.
