Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson out. Dan Bongino gone too.

Fox News Channel has betrayed the faithful audience that made it the No.1 cable network for nearly a decade.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Tiberius
Tiberius

This is a huge bellweather and warning. Tucker Carlson was getting too big and spreading too much truth. His recent interview with Elon Musk was DEVASTATING for the NWO globalists. Tucker Carlson had to be removed, and he was. The inside baseball of how and why it was done, what pressure points were applied to Fox, will never be known in public, but rest assured it happened.

If Western Standard ever gets "too big" same thing will happen here too.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Rupert Murdoch is a traitor and a coward. He threw that case on purpose because he is a card carrying member of the Uni Party and the corrupt globalist "elite".

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

I am glad Tucker got fired. Now I can watch him over on Rumble unleashed and in full effect. Winner winner chicken dinner. Fox sucks they were all in on the 2020 election fraud and now I have no reason at all to watch those treasonous dogs. Fox is going to learn the hard way just like Project Veritas without Tucker there is no Fox.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]Now there's no stopping him.

free the west
free the west

Tucker is a conservative who fears for the future of his country. He is not alone.

00676
00676

Canada has sadly lost another voice that has spoken out about our tyrannical government.

