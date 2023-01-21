Court of Queen's Bench
Nigel Hannaford

Court of King’s Bench Justice Terry Clackson was presiding over a trial involving the death of a child. Trials don’t get more serious than that.

While hearing testimony from a medical examiner with a heavy accent who happens to be Nigerian-born, the Alberta justice expressed frustration about not being able to understand what was being said.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

MechanicAndrew
MechanicAndrew

He should have just requested a written statement, that's all. Otherwise, it looks like if I have, for example, a heavy stutter, I won't be able to seek justice in court. Noticing somebody's heavy accent, poor speech abilities, or "body gestures" should not be the reason to dismiss a statement.

Having said that, of course, there is nothing "racist" in that action of justice. It is a completely different issue at play here.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.