SLOBODIAN WATCH: ‘Here are the girls who can get pregnant’ – newly-released video of Israelis captured by Hamas animals

Mouths grotesquely swollen and bloodied. Faces cut and bruised. Big blood spots on their clothes. Hands bound behind their backs as they stand against a wall. A video shows dazed and terrified young women, all believed to be age 19.They are surrounded and outnumbered by Hamas terrorists who kidnapped them after they overran the Nahal Oz military base, on the edge of the Gaza strip on Oct. 7. The filthy, lecherous armed vipers act so tough, yet so chillingly casual about the suffering women in their midst.More than seven months have passed since the massacre during which 1,200 Israelis were murdered and about 250, including children and Holocaust survivors, were taken hostage..The graphic 3:14-minute video posted on “X” of captured female Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) observers who were monitoring border security was just released by their families to apply pressure to get their loved ones back. If they are still alive. About 100 hostages are unaccounted for. The bodies of another 30 are known to be in the Gaza strip.One of the women in the video was murdered. Only one of the women in the video was rescued by the IDF after 23 days in captivity.The post on “X” identifies five captives asLiri Albag, Agam Berger, Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa and Naama Levy.This video is but one of so many horrific incidents proudly filmed that day by blood-thirsty, gang-raping, laughing Hamas demons who sodomized men and hacked off body parts and left behind blood-soaked cribs.“Our brothers died because of you, we will shoot you all,” said one menacing terrorist in the video.“Here are the girls (women) who can get pregnant. These are the Zionists,” one can be heard saying.“You are so beautiful,” said one to a bloody captive.In another clip the young women are led to a truck. Four terrorists carry a body to load on. It’s impossible to determine if who they are carrying is too injured to walk or dead.“The State of Israel cannot accept a reality where its citizens constantly feel their lives are threatened and suffer from unrelenting fear and anxiety,” the Hostages Families Forum said when it released the video Wednesday.The video @BringThemHome Now is disturbing to watch. Watch it anyway. It counters the slick lies and denial of demented, rabid Jew haters that the slaughter happened.This video should be played repeatedly on a big screen during every Canadian campus or pro-Palestinian protest where stupid, brainwashed, raging female brats, lead the packs screaming death to Jews. Hopefully, they’re not so far gone that the depravity and evil wouldn’t affect them. Don’t hold your breath.Watch the video to remember, Jewish or not, these vipers would do the same to your daughter, sister, or friend. The Hamas terror booklet The Warrior’s Guide: Jihadi Version is a how-to manual found on a dead terrorist the day of the attack. It instructs how to overrun, torture, execute, and use citizens as human shields regardless of gender, race, or religion. They are ordered to film the savagery.Watch it to remember what happened, a horror — during which babies were beheaded and people were burned alive — that has been drowned out by propaganda that lays blames on Israel for declaring war and moving into the Gaza strip to destroy the evil entity Hamas.Hamas released the footage they so proudly took. The IDF edited the video to exclude to most disturbing scenes.“The video of the female observers’ abduction, is a wake-up call to the civilized world,” says the post on “X.”“We must condemn those actions and we cannot abandon the hostages held captive for 229 days. This video, captured by the body cameras of Hamas terrorists on October 7th, has been edited and censored to exclude the most disturbing scenes, such as the numerous murdered young men and women at the Nahal Oz base and inside the bomb shelter from which the female observers were taken.”The families want the Israeli government and the international community to get back to the negotiating table.In what sane world does anyone negotiate with terrorists? Besides, many attempts to reach a hostage-for-ceasefire deal with Hamas —propped up by many in the international community, including Canada — have failed.Hamas, hiding like cowards among civilians, cleverly feed anti-Jew hatred by embellishing the number of Palestinian civilians killed. Claims by the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health that 35,000 civilians have been killed by the IDF have been debunked even by the anti-Israel UN.But the international community is piling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and thwarting Israel’s efforts to fight a war it didn’t start but must damn well finish to ensure its very survival.Recently, former US president Donald Trump said Jewish people should be “ashamed” to vote for President Joe Biden in the November presidential election. Trump’s comments came on the heels of the Biden administration announcing it paused its shipment of thousands of bombs to Israel.“What Biden is doing with respect to Israel is disgraceful. If any Jewish person voted for Joe Biden they should be ashamed of themselves. He’s totally abandoned Israel, and no one can believe it.’Sound familiar? In February Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced that Canada stopped arms sales to Israel. ButCanada continued to send millions of dollars to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) — condemned for being a nest of Hamas terrorists and supporters.That’s not Canada’s only betrayal of Israel.It’s tepid reaction to the International Criminal Court (ICC) announcing it was seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders is beyond disgraceful.The ICC's top prosecutor and rabid antisemite Karim Khan, sought warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them multiple offences including blaming Israel for hindering aid to the Palestinians. A falsehood. And there’s conveniently no mention of Hamas stealing that aid from civilians.Khan applied for warrants for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and a couple of other high-profile Hamas leaders.A democratic nation that was viciously attacked and the genocidal masterminds of the attack were put on the same level playing field by the ICC known for its bias and corruption.At least Biden had a rare clear moment of cognisance and called it “disgraceful.”Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tepidly called it “troubling” but talking from both sides of his mouth like he always does also said everyone should “respect and abide international law.”The utterly useless Joly said Canada “respects the ICC’s impendence” and is “monitoring the situation.” Joly has been accused of being less than forthright about the conflict since it started.NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had a problem with the Liberals not taking a stronger stand in supporting the ICC.“Canada should show leadership and say very clearly that we would support the decision and execute whatever the decision is,” he said.Someone should show that disgraceful leader of a party that welcomes antisemites the video. But would it make a difference?Like Donald Trump said, any Jew who supports these political clowns should be ashamed. That also applies to any Canadian who can watch the video and blindly support radicals who claim to be pro-Palestinian but are hardcore pro-Hamas.Many in our midst will celebrate this video and the pain and terror of those young Jewish women. Anyone who can shut their hearts and emotions off from that level of inhumanity has lost their way.What if that was your daughter still in captivity, still at the mercy of these demons?Or is your daughter among the inhumane antisemites marching in pro-Hamas protests?