SLOBODIAN: Why are we paying for this hate-filled rioting? End it

It is a Canadian right to protest — if you don’t count the crushed rights of peaceful, freedom-loving trucker protesters. May we never completely lose this right selectively protected by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.But it’s past time for someone to step up and crack down on protesters who behave, in fact, like vigilante lawbreakers.The lunacy gripping Canada wildly surpasses calling attention to a cause, which is what normal protests that can get heated, aim to achieve.Out-of-control, crazed, inflamed protests coast-to-coast with no end in sight are increasingly costing Canadian taxpayers a bundle.Too bad. Suck it up. Politicians (those who don’t openly and enthusiastically support enraged radicals as does Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek) and police are too weak or unwilling to stop them.Protesters smell the stench of weakness, revel in it, laugh at it and are emboldened to do it some more.They get a pass on the hate speech the Liberal government allegedly deplores and funnels money into combatting. Apparently, it all depends on who's doing the hating and who's being hated.There’s nothing normal, honest, humane or righteous about what's going on. It’s a mockery of Canadian law, decency and common sense, the endgame being to disrupt and destroy while expanding the target list.This has surpassed chilling, unconscionable howls to kill Jews.The mobs all masked and dressed up for terrorist rallies — that’s what they are — are no longer content to disrupt the streets. They storm malls to bully Christmas shoppers and cause children sitting on Santa’s lap to scream in fear.Despite their relentless threats to attack and kill, no one stops them. Not even the police standing right there.What’s going on is an orchestrated, well-funded devious assault on all Canadians.Cries about fighting for human rights in the Middle East as the war in the Gaza strip rages — since Palestinian Hamas terrorists butchered 1,200 Israelis and Israel retaliated — morphed into a seized right to freely stomp on everybody’s rights in Canada.These war cries about perceived injustices in the Israeli/Hamas conflict are an excuse. This is a movement to inflict as much harm as possible in Canada by thugs claiming to be 'pro-Palestinian.'Now before anyone starts howling about this column picking a side — you’re right. It does. Canada’s!But it won’t dance around the facts like cowards in high places who could and should reign mobs in do. Are they supportive or terrified of being called Islamophobic or losing funding and votes. So, they tsk tsk, but do nothing.Well done, Trudeau! Your incessant claims about widespread Islamophobia and Muslims being continual victims but seldom victimizers, your perplexing distortion of the reality, is bearing the desired rotten fruit of hate and division in a dangerous way.So what if peaceful Muslims who came to Canada to escape this kind of chaos get caught in the crosshairs?But prowling in our midst are ungrateful lunatics on a warped mission to reshape Canada into the violent hellholes they came from. Go back. Get off our streets. Stay out of our malls and universities.Fact. The pro-Palestinian side is menacing, threatening and costing Canadian taxpayers. It is behind the lion’s share of the trouble. It attacks with impunity.Hijab wearing hornets, like those who swarmed the screaming children waiting to see Santa at Ottawa’s Bayshore Mall Sunday, aren’t victims. But they sure do blow the theory that females are the kinder, gentler half of the species.Protesters all know this does nothing to help Palestinians in Gaza but does inspire fear in Canadians.But they get away with it. Terrorist supporters plan to swarm Christmas shoppers on December 23 at the Toronto Eaton Centre. And because they can, they will.Policing costs to babysit them at a distance — and deal with a staggering rise in hate crimes, mostly against Jews and businesses that won’t get on the ‘kill Jews” bandwagon — escalate.Protests cost Winnipeg Police Service $136,000 for 2,288 overtime hours to provide supervision or escort for 25 of 37 events held just between October 9 and December 6. That’s climbing.Multiply that for every police service across Canada. Taxpayers foot the bills. Necessary police resources to fight crime are diverted from other areas.Yet protests rage as police watch. With all that extra spending in overtime there aren’t enough law enforcement officials on hand to wade in and disperse lawbreakers. But battalions in riot gear showed up on Parliament Hill to disperse bouncy castle truckers.What policing bang for their bucks are taxpayers getting? Not nearly enough.Meanwhile Canadian National Railway incurred $55 million in losses from only a November 20 anti-Israel protest by the local Queers for Palestine chapter that disrupted its freight lines.They said it was to disrupt freight cars carrying goods from Jewish companies. It was simply an excuse to disrupt.The cost of what is unlawful trespassing on CN property across Canada will impact consumers having to pay higher prices for goods.Taxpayers foot mounting Crown’s court costs of CN taking the necessary step to seek injunctions. CN lawyers have filed for injunctions to remove “Shut Down for Palestine” protesters from the train tracks in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario and New BrunswickCN's lawyers said the company incurred losses of approximately $55 million due to the protest in Winnipeg that caused a three-day backlog of freight traffic.Yet protesters, such as the one in Regina, post threats such as one in November saying: “If you think this is the end, we are coming back bigger and stronger.”What is the impact on retailers, many depending on Christmas season sales to carry them through the year? Immeasurable. Shoppers fearing being swarmed stay away.But the inmates run the asylum while the those who should be protecting Canada shirk their duty to protect Canadians and be good stewards of their money.Protest costs will mount. And Canadians will cover the costs of this unbridled hate unleashed on all that is Canada.Struggling now?The Canadian Taxpayers Federation just warned of significant tax hikes coming in 2024 — including contributions to the Canada Pension Plan and Employment Insurance, the federal carbon tax rising more than 17 cents per litre of gas and 15 cents per cubic meter of natural gas, even a 4.7% alcohol tax increase.Prepare to dig deeper as you look over your shoulders to see if a mob is coming at you.As it stands now no one will man up to stop it.Fed up with these ungrateful fools seething with hate yet? Again, too bad. Suck it up.