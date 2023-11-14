SLOBODIAN: Why can't a TV reporter just call it what it was, murder?

The agony of the wait for family and friends to find out if Canadian-Israeli Vivian Silver, 74, survived the brutal October 7 massacre in Israel is over.Silver didn’t survive. She was murdered by Hamas.For five weeks her loved ones clung to hope that they’d see her smile again, hug her again, talk to her again. Hope is forever gone. And so now, heart-crushing mourning has begun.The Winnipeg-born peace activist was confirmed to be among the estimated 1,400 men, women and children slaughtered by Hamas terrorists.“Tragic news: Vivian Silver, the Canadian-Israeli peace activist previously thought to be taken hostage, has been confirmed dead, murdered by Hamas in Kibbutz Beeri,” tweeted Consul General Idit Shamir.“Our hearts go out to her family and friends. May her memory be a blessing.”The attack was launched with rocket fire from Gaza, then Hamas swarmed and invaded several settlements. These crazed butchers were armed with grenades, AK-47s, knives and instructions to kill, rape and capture.Silver’s loved ones thought she’d been taken hostage from her home that was set ablaze by Hamas and reduced to charred rubble.About 240 hostages — including a nine-month-old baby — were taken into tunnels Hamas terrorists built and stocked with arsenal using stolen aid money meant to improve lives of Palestinians in the Gaza strip.Silver’s son Yanatan Zeigen told the CBC Monday his mother’s remains had been found at the kibbutz but were only recently identified.He had been on the phone and texting with her when the attack started. Can you imagine if that was your mother you were talking to when this hell was unleashed?Silver was one of 120 Israelis killed, in that community of just 1,100.Hopefully, Silver’s loved ones aren’t reading social media posts. For, along with condolences, are comments that ignore her heinous murder.Comments based on misinformation. Comments even, that falsely accused the Israel Defence Forces of causing Silver’s death with bombs.“All evidence says she was killed by IDF bombing,” posted one Tyler Deane. Totally fabricated propaganda. It’s sobering to think there are such hardened hearts among us, that they are able — and apparently wish — to ignore the murder of an elderly woman at the hands of terrorists.They couldn’t pause for a moment to let people pay respects to this woman, a light that has gone out in this dark world, a light to Palestinians living under the crushing brutality of Hamas.Silver’s family lost her. And, so did the Palestinians she befriended and helped for years. Silver moved to Israel in the mid-70s and devoted her life to working for peace and with humanitarian groups.As a volunteer with Road to Recovery, Silver drove Palestinians from the Gaza strip to Israeli hospitals where they received medical care.Silver’s love, compassion, devotion — and life — meant nothing to Hamas whose war crimes are downplayed, either intentionally or carelessly.CTV News experienced a swift backlash when it tweeted “Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver, who went missing after Hamas attack, has died.”“Has died? Of what? Old age? Or was she murdered and it took over a month to identify her body? Does anyone working there have a heart?” tweeted Laureen Teskey Harper, wife of former prime minister Stephen Harper.A string of comments called the CTV post “disgraceful” and misleading” because Silver was murdered. She didn’t just die.CTV did, however, report in a news story that Silver’s son said she was murdered by Hamas.Canada’s ambassador to the UN Bob Rae was criticized for his post.“I am sorry to hear the news that Vivian Silver, a peace activist born in Winnipeg and living in Israel, was killed by Hamas. Her life was devoted to peace and Justice. May her memory be a blessing, and her courage and conviction be an example for us all. Let the killing and bombing be paused long enough for the hostages to be released,” tweeted Rae.“Murdered not killed,” posted Paul Brennan.Rae was attacked for calling for a pause in the IDF campaign to hunt down and destroy Hamas that has vowed to regroup and continue butchering Israelis.Hamas hides among Gaza civilians who are getting killed by bombs. Few condemn Hamas for not letting Palestinians flee to safer ground.One particularly rattling post highlights the magnitude of the sheer ignorance of what took place on October 7.“(Three) weeks later she’s identified? I’m missing something,” posted someone who calls herself Debbie Bloodclot.It has been five weeks Debbie. Yes, sadly, you’re missing a lot. Pause from your sarcasm and consider this.How long do you think it takes to identify 1,400 bodies before being sure enough to let loved ones know they perished?These innocents were beheaded, dismembered, burned alive, blown up, raped, tortured and executed. Identification was DNA and maybe dental work for many.How many more families wait in agony to find if their captured loved ones Hamas holds will live or die?The Canadian government — always so anxious to identify people as victims — tiptoed around the facts of the senseless murder of Silver. Who is it afraid of offending?“It is with deep sadness that the Government of Canada has learned that Canadian-Israeli citizen Vivian Silver is deceased,” said a statement from Global Affairs to Global News.Note deceased. Not murdered.Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly posted a comment on Twitter ("X") that skillfully dodged critical facts.“Vivian Silver, was a proud Israeli-Canadian and lifelong advocate for peace. I met her son in Tel Aviv and he described her as kind, generous and selfless. Canada mourns her loss with him and her loved ones,” posted Joly.Joly didn’t mention that Silver was murdered by Hamas — designated by Canada a terrorist organization that “uses the Gaza Strip as a base for terrorist operations aimed against Israel.”This would be the same radical Islamic terrorist organization Joly recently shockingly said should be treated as an equal.Joly wants a sort of “détente and to allow, I hope, even more negotiations at the negotiating table where there are Israelis, Hamas and Qatar which is present … as a moderator.”Apparently, no Liberals showed up to watch the raw footage released by the IDF taken by laughing Hamas demons during the attack. Images that made many weep.Silver was deeply loved, deeply admired and deeply devoted to making this world a better place. May her loved ones somehow find peace.