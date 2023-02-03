Government House Leader Mark Holland took exception to the “assertion” that support of medically assisted in dying (MAiD) equates with support of people dying.
“I would suggest that the leader think about the assertion that anybody supports anybody taking their life,” said Holland in response to comments by Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre.
“When we are talking about issues of MAID, it is below this place to assume that any person, anywhere in this country, supports the idea.”
Well, Holland’s Liberal colleagues and their NDP cheerleaders sure had us fooled with their relentless push to keep expanding the criteria for Canadians eligible for MAiD.
No matter how nicely they try to cushion it with a gentler name, it is government-sanctioned support for people committing suicide — the taking of their lives, with doctors or practitioners on standby to legally inject the death needle.
However, on Thursday the Liberals introduced bill C-39 to delay their plot to expand MAiD eligibility to include the depressed and mentally ill. The delay is only to March 2024: The expansion was set to take effect next month.
The Conservatives want the whole idea of killing people, based solely on a mental disorder, scrapped.
“They've announced that a year from today they will introduce measures to end the lives of people who are depressed,” Poilievre told the House of Commons.
“Will they recognize that we need to treat depression and give people hope for a better life rather than ending their lives?”
The Conservatives, and most Canadians, don’t believe in giving up on people in the grips of depression and despair.
Mark Holland is actually a case in point. For, last October while making a plea for more compassion in politics, Holland bared his soul before a parliamentary committee. He courageously shared his story about being in so desperate a place he attempted suicide. Holland spoke frankly about dysfunctional relationships with his parents and wife and children and the “desperate spot” he was in after losing his seat in the 2011 election. “I was told that I was toxic. The Conservatives hated me. No organization would hire me. My marriage failed. My space with my children was not in a good place and most particularly my passion — the thing I believed so ardently in ... the purpose of my life — was in ashes at my feet,” he said.
And look at him now! The fact that he was standing strong in the House is incredible, amazing, joyous proof that one can overcome and no matter how dark the day seems, ‘this too shall pass.’
Thank God he failed his suicide attempt. And thank God no one hovered over him whispering in his ear an offer to help him along with MAiD.
Despite Liberal claims that safeguards are in place, that’s been the case with military vets, seniors and others in the throes of depression. Some were coached about the joys of MAiD, despite not mentioning a desire to die.
Holland should be a beacon of light, of hope, to all who think death is their only escape from demons of excruciating emotional pain. And one would be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t, for their own reasons, been there or perhaps edged close.
Holland’s is but one story of triumph — and proof that the Liberals and medical and psychiatric ‘experts’ are on the wrong path in their zeal to help people die.
But Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti said the Liberals simply need more time to get the expansion in place. “The safety of Canadians must come first, which is why we are taking additional time to get this right. Protecting the safety and security of vulnerable people, and supporting individual autonomy and freedom of choice, are central to Canada's MAiD regime,” said Lametti.
According to Lametti, the one-year period will provide additional time to prepare for the MAiD expansion, as well as allow time to consider the Special Joint Committee on MAID's final report, expected this month. The government needs more time to implement clinician education and training.
Hold on. Wasn’t it Lametti who just in December wouldn’t commit to a delay in expanding MAiD to apply to people suffering mental conditions, including mature minors? Didn’t he suggest that all was fine on the MAiD front?
What changed? Protests from Conservative politicians including Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, mental health organizations, pro-life groups and outraged regular Canadians, none of whom the Liberals have ever paid much attention to.
So, when Lametti said the delay is to “ensure that we move forward on this sensitive and complex issue in a prudent and measured way” do we simply believe him?
Is it that, or is that the hints of a federal election wafting through the air, that the Liberals don't want to take a chance on MAiD expansion costing them votes?
MAiD came into effect in 2016 deeming only those with foreseeable deaths eligible. In 2021 it was expanded to include people without foreseeable deaths. And then along came the plan to include those suffering mental conditions. Since 2016, at least 31,600 Canadians ended their lives with MAiD.
Friday in the House, Poilievre noted that eight years of growing poverty have led to more Canadians suffering depression.
“Some of them are going to food banks asking for help ending their lives not because they’re sick, but because life has become so miserable, and they want to end their lives altogether.”
In true Liberal fashion Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett twisted it to accuse Poilievre of being irresponsible for denouncing the expansion delay.
“All of the assessors and providers for MAiD are purposely trained to eliminate people that are suicidal,” she indignantly proclaimed.
And how’s that been going? There’s plenty of evidence to prove that hasn’t always been a sure-thing safeguard.
