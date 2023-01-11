KRAHN: Smith and Trudeau
Lyle Krahn

Political Cartoonist

Lyle Krahn is the Political Cartoonist for the Western Standard based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. You can see all his cartoons at krahnicles.com

(4) comments

mcumming
mcumming

I don't think Trudeau or the entire liberal party has a chance since Danielle Smith is a lot smarter than any of them and we will see shortly just where the bear crapped in the bushes. Just my thoughts for anyone interested.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Well done, got me laughing and then wishing "if only".

Canada (Ont/Que) created Confederation for herself. That is why Canada called their Confederation Canada.

Western Provinces can play all the chess they want but Ottawa owns the board, makes the rules and makes all the "Royal" appointments administering the game. That will not change until Alberta leaves Confederation. Until then Canada will win any game Alberta wants to play.

retiredpop
retiredpop

Love it!

hmaik
hmaik

I love the caption. It is very comical but true, Trudeau has unlimited "checkers!"

