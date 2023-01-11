featured Smith and Trudeau — Your move By Lyle Krahn Lyle Krahn Political Cartoonist Author twitter Author email Jan 11, 2023 1 hr ago 4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lyle Krahn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lyle Krahn Political Cartoonist Lyle Krahn is the Political Cartoonist for the Western Standard based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. You can see all his cartoons at krahnicles.com Author twitter Author email Follow Lyle Krahn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (4) comments mcumming Jan 11, 2023 10:39am I don't think Trudeau or the entire liberal party has a chance since Danielle Smith is a lot smarter than any of them and we will see shortly just where the bear crapped in the bushes. Just my thoughts for anyone interested. Report Add Reply Canadian in Western Canada Jan 11, 2023 10:24am Well done, got me laughing and then wishing "if only".Canada (Ont/Que) created Confederation for herself. That is why Canada called their Confederation Canada.Western Provinces can play all the chess they want but Ottawa owns the board, makes the rules and makes all the "Royal" appointments administering the game. That will not change until Alberta leaves Confederation. Until then Canada will win any game Alberta wants to play. Report Add Reply retiredpop Jan 11, 2023 10:23am Love it! Report Add Reply hmaik Jan 11, 2023 10:21am I love the caption. It is very comical but true, Trudeau has unlimited "checkers!" Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular CTV News Edmonton reporter says she is fine after medical episode on air WATCH: Poilievre calls Trudeau 'incompetent' for buying F-35s WATCH: CTV News Edmonton reporter has medical episode on air Limited Run Games employee fired for following conservative Twitter accounts Former NDP cabinet minister, staffer settle defamation lawsuit over Enron 'secret backroom deal' claim
I don't think Trudeau or the entire liberal party has a chance since Danielle Smith is a lot smarter than any of them and we will see shortly just where the bear crapped in the bushes. Just my thoughts for anyone interested.
Well done, got me laughing and then wishing "if only".
Canada (Ont/Que) created Confederation for herself. That is why Canada called their Confederation Canada.
Western Provinces can play all the chess they want but Ottawa owns the board, makes the rules and makes all the "Royal" appointments administering the game. That will not change until Alberta leaves Confederation. Until then Canada will win any game Alberta wants to play.
Love it!
I love the caption. It is very comical but true, Trudeau has unlimited "checkers!"
