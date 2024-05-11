STEINKE: The horn of a dilemma... to breed or not to breed the mighty rhino?

In a move that will dramatically alter the landscape of rhino conservation, the South African government recently announced a ban on the breeding of captive rhinos. This decision comes amid mounting controversy surrounding the breeding practices which, while ostensibly aimed at conserving the species, have also fuelled a lucrative trade in rhino horn.Rhino horn, composed primarily of keratin, has long been coveted in parts of Asia for its supposed medicinal properties. This demand has driven illegal poaching of rhinos, placing immense pressure on their populations in South Africa, and across the African continent. .The high-profile case of John Hume, a businessman and once Africa's largest rhino breeder, underscores the complexities of captive breeding initiatives. Hume's breeding program in the North West Province, which housed 2,000 rhinos, ultimately fell short of one of its major goals, which was to promote conservation through selling ethically harvested rhino horn.Hume was unable to overturn the international ban on trading rhino horn and had to shutter his breeding program, leaving 2,000 Rhino without a future — until African Parks, an NGO based in Johannesburg, purchased them and tasked itself with reintroducing these unique and valuable creatures back into the wild over the next 10 years.South Africa, renowned for its rich biodiversity and thriving tourism industry, harbours significant populations of both southern white and black rhinos. However, despite the existence of over 20,000 white rhinos and just over 5,000 black rhinos, the two species remain vulnerable to poaching.Dr. Jo Shaw, CEO of Save the Rhino International, hails the government's ruling as a positive step toward restoring rhinos to their natural habitat. For Shaw, the focus needs to shift from captive breeding to building up and maintaining wild populations, which play a vital role in the country's ecosystem. By introducing rhinos back into the wild, South Africa’s biodiversity will benefit, improving the ecosystem as a whole.Shaw asserts that activities that promote socio-economic gain from rhino, albeit for conservation efforts, are damaging to South Africa’s diverse wildlife and environment.But as captive breeding comes to an end, questions loom large over the fate of rhinos in the wild. With no option for restocking from captive populations, the onus falls squarely on protecting existing wild populations— a daunting task in a country plagued by corruption and lawlessness.Entrepreneur and conservationist Jonathan Oppenheimer has previously argued that the lack of commercial value attributed to rhinos has hindered conservation efforts. He posits that if rhinos could be monetized effectively, whether through private ownership or government management, it could invigorate conservation initiatives. However, with the ban on captive breeding, finding alternative avenues to derive value from rhinos becomes imperative.The ban on captive rhino breeding in South Africa presents both challenges and opportunities for conservationists.While it suggests a shift towards prioritizing wild populations, it also underscores the need for innovative strategies to safeguard these iconic animals in the face of escalating threats. As South Africans grapple with the implications of this decision, the fate of the country’s rhinos hangs in the balance, with their survival contingent on navigating a complex web of conservation, economics, and governance.Kate Steinke is a graduate of Stellenbosch University. This is the last of four opinion pieces in which she has commented from South Africa on political issues that have their equivalents in Canada.