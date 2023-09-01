Alberta Day... Along with Saskatchewan, Alberta was incorporated as a province on September 1st, 1905.
Alberta, a land of freedom and prosperity, the Alberta that welcomes all who desire to work and to serve and to seek happiness for themselves and their families....
With higher incomes and lower taxes, Alberta leads Canada in economic growth. Alberta is the rainmaker partner in Canada. We are the best.
Yet there are growing threats that we cannot ignore and are compelled to confront.
We cannot unite to lies. Speaking the truth is paramount, even if some choose to contend against it or seek to attack or misrepresent those who are willing to do so.
A main purpose of government is to protect freedom and prosperity.
Yet, the truth is that Trudeau’s Canada is a growing danger and threat to Alberta’s freedom and prosperity. Alberta is better off without Trudeau’s Canada.
Trudeau’s Canada is a fiscal train wreck. Trudeau has smashed through a trillion dollars in debt, accumulating more debt than all prime ministers before him combined.
But Trudeau has no plan to stop. His gross negligence, waste and disrespect for taxpayers will be millstones around the necks of our children and our children’s children.
Prior to Trudeau, in 2014, Canada’s per capita GDP was 92% of the US. What is it now? In 2022, 72%, a 20% drop in less than 10 years.
Canada could be the richest nation on Earth but Canada is getting poorer, fast. This trajectory is unacceptable. Canadians who are awake and alive to the truth of Trudeau’s Canada and where it is leading, are rightly concerned and alarmed. Some are leaving or have left.
Alberta has the highest per-capita GDP in Canada, rejecting Trudeau’s woke, socialist values of mediocrity and virtue signaling, producing nothing. Trudeau’s Canada appears to resent Alberta with policies that single out Alberta, seeking to attack, hold back, or drag it down.
Trudeau’s Canada knows Alberta lacks carbon alternatives for electrical generation and imposes onerous carbon taxes and burdens on Alberta families and businesses which are more easily borne in Quebec and Ontario with hydro and nuclear options less impacted by his carbon tax.
Trudeau’s carbon tax is currently $65 per tonne. He intends to increase the tax every year, eventually to $170 per tonne by 2030! Watch out! Pain for Alberta families and businesses is here and it will grow.
Trudeau’s Canada also will be publishing regulations this fall to cap emissions from oil and gas production and force them downward.
If the oil and gas industry was in Quebec, would we see these hostile attacks on oil and gas? No.
Trudeau’s Canada knows that the global climate does not fail or succeed on Alberta’s oil and gas sector. What we produce here is dwarfed by China’s coal emissions and Saudi Arabia’s oil production, which they support as supplier and customer, without carbon taxes, treating China and Saudi Arabia better than Alberta.
Trudeau’s Just Transition continues a pattern of seeking to tax and siphon billions from Alberta businesses and families, in this case, for funding green transition projects principally in Ontario and Quebec.
One example: Trudeau’s Canada celebrates paying a taxpayer bribe of more than $16 billion to Volkswagen for a battery plant in Ontario for 3,000 jobs. That translates to more than $5 million per job. We are ruled by fools.
Do not count on the Alberta NDP to stand up for a 'Fair Deal' for Alberta. I have seen them in the legislature.
The Premier of Quebec said one of his favourite things about Canada is equalization! Do not count on these politicians to stand up for a 'Fair Deal,'' because if Alberta gets a 'Fair Deal,' then it means less handouts for them!
Do not count on Trudeau to listen to Albertans.
What was his response to Albertans rejecting equalization in a referendum? Extending the current equalization formula, which rips off Alberta, by five years.
While we cannot control the choices of others, we can make positive choices for ourselves.
By doing small and simple things, informing ourselves with truth, doing what is right, it is surprising how much positive improvement occurs, both in speed and scope, sometimes even the miraculous.
Those who have done so, know this is true. Our ability to make better choices increases as we inform ourselves more with truth. As the truth always prevails in the end, we can unconditionally trust in it.
Let’s provide Albertans with the unbiased truth and facts surrounding 'fiscal federalism.'
Who is paying what and who is getting what, directly or indirectly, from Alberta businesses and workers. Albertans should be supplied with the truth about what they are paying for.
Let’s arm Albertans with more truth and then trust them to lead, to know what is best.
Let’s increase Alberta’s leverage for a 'Fair Deal.' The less Alberta needs Canada, the more leverage Alberta has. There are many things that Alberta can do for Albertans than Trudeau’s Canada.
Albertans need alternatives to Trudeau’s Canada; let’s prepare, insulate, and protect ourselves from this accelerating train-wreck, which unabated, will crash as sure as night follows day.
Alberta is a blessed land of freedom and prosperity. We must be vigilant to keep it that way.
Happy Alberta Day!
United Conservative MLA Jason Stephan represents the constituency of Red Deer-South
(5) comments
Socialism- How do you like it so far?
What a flowery piece of prose. "Lets arm Albertans with more truth". Hah hah, we are weighed down with the truth along with judicial, legal and governmental systems that will never allow our freedom and prosperity. With those kind of gatekeepers in play there is only one way out of this never ending taxation , slavery and abuse. Let's arm Albertans!
Guest, you are correct, truth can’t survive in darkness, we have been screaming the truth for over 50 years, “the west wants in” was the mantra of the reform party, and what did it get us? Laughed at, and made fun of by the eastern elites and the MSM. We are ruled by a radical court system chalk full of leftwing extremists, our cities are ruled by the same, our schools are full of radical leftwing extremists who are corrupting our children, all the government systems are broken, many beyond repair. It’s well past time for “talking truth”. Canadians need to wake up, we must start electing conservatives, not fake ones, real ones to our school boards, city councils, provincial governments and federal governments, and these people must go to work immediately removing these extremists, it will not be easy, they infest these places like cockroaches, so it will take fumigation to get rid of them, but get rid of them we must, if we are to survive. Nothing happens by accident in politics, and this is all planned, it has been going on for 50 years, and only now do these communists believe they hold enough positions they do not even have to hide Any more.
Exactly!! Tru-dopes hypocrisy and agenda needs to be exposed to light for all to see!
Perform a little experiment of our own by shutting down pipelines to east and west and watch reactions.
Great article..thank you
