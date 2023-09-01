Alberta cowboy
Alberta Day... Along with Saskatchewan, Alberta was incorporated as a province on September 1st, 1905. 

Alberta, a land of freedom and prosperity, the Alberta that welcomes all who desire to work and to serve and to seek happiness for themselves and their families....

Jason Stephan

Jason Stephan MLA, Red Deer-South

(5) comments

mcumming
mcumming

Socialism- How do you like it so far?

guest1342
guest1342

What a flowery piece of prose. "Lets arm Albertans with more truth". Hah hah, we are weighed down with the truth along with judicial, legal and governmental systems that will never allow our freedom and prosperity. With those kind of gatekeepers in play there is only one way out of this never ending taxation , slavery and abuse. Let's arm Albertans!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Guest, you are correct, truth can’t survive in darkness, we have been screaming the truth for over 50 years, “the west wants in” was the mantra of the reform party, and what did it get us? Laughed at, and made fun of by the eastern elites and the MSM. We are ruled by a radical court system chalk full of leftwing extremists, our cities are ruled by the same, our schools are full of radical leftwing extremists who are corrupting our children, all the government systems are broken, many beyond repair. It’s well past time for “talking truth”. Canadians need to wake up, we must start electing conservatives, not fake ones, real ones to our school boards, city councils, provincial governments and federal governments, and these people must go to work immediately removing these extremists, it will not be easy, they infest these places like cockroaches, so it will take fumigation to get rid of them, but get rid of them we must, if we are to survive. Nothing happens by accident in politics, and this is all planned, it has been going on for 50 years, and only now do these communists believe they hold enough positions they do not even have to hide Any more.

thewesternguy
thewesternguy

Exactly!! Tru-dopes hypocrisy and agenda needs to be exposed to light for all to see!

Perform a little experiment of our own by shutting down pipelines to east and west and watch reactions.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Great article..thank you

