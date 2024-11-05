STEPHAN: The challenge of keeping Alberta the best place in Canada

Lawyer and chartered accountant Jason Stephan is the United Conservative Party MLA for Red Deer SouthAlberta is the best province, In a nation that is clearly in trouble, Alberta is the best place to be. Keeping it that way is the challenge. Fortunately, the events in Red Deer over the past weekend in which Premier Danielle's Smith's leadership was affirmed and in which she promised to stand up for Alberta against the Trudeau Liberals, should encourage us all.For Justin Trudeau, a prime minister much-reviled in Alberta is now becoming more disliked by the rest of the country. The rest of Canada is finally waking up and becoming aware of the destruction he has inflicted upon all of us. It will only become more apparent, in the coming days.While Canada has the potential to be the most free and most prosperous nation in the world, by objective measures it is not. And Trudeau’s Canada is a growing danger and threat to Alberta's freedom and prosperity.Trudeau has smashed through a trillion dollars in debt, accumulating more debt than all prime ministers before him, combined. Canada now pays more in interest on its debt than it collects from the GST..'I'M PISSED': Smith condemns federal emissions cap, warns of major economic impact\n\n.Prior to Trudeau, in 2014, Canada’s per capita GDP was 92% of the US. What is it now? In 2022, it is 72%, a 20% drop in less than 10 years, and getting worse. We are getting poorer, fast. It should not be this way; it does not need to be this way.Many Canadians are watching our national standard of living getting destroyed and yet feel helpless to do anything to stop it. Why? Because our democratic system is failing us with insufficient checks and balances to stop an out of control, narcissistic Trudeau unilaterally putting his pride and hubris, his selfish interests, recklessly ahead of the interests of the nation.Part of this is that In our democratic system of constitutional monarchy, Trudeau thinks he's king, not Charles III.Popular sovereignty is the principle that the authority of government is created and sustained by the consent of its people. Benjamin Franklin expressed this principle as follows “in free governments, the rulers are the servants and the people their superiors and sovereigns”.Albertans also desire that our governments would be “of the people, by the people, for the people.”Unfortunately, this prime minister does not lead his caucus with moral authority. He controls his caucus with sticks — casting them out of caucus or not signing their nominations, and carrots — bribes, postings and positions in his echo chamber inner circle. And this incompetent prime minister, as a de facto king, unilaterally can and has wasted hundreds of billions of taxpayers’ dollars with his lemming caucus, and the NDP sitting in a thoughtless stupor as his dumb accomplices.There is no federal recall legislation to get rid of him. And this Liberal caucus was negligent and did not adopt the Federal Reform Act which provides a usable check and balance to protect Canadians from bad leaders.Some Liberal MPs, fearing for their jobs, are now asking for a leadership vote by secret ballot. Not surprisingly, leaders who do not lead with moral authority, but with sticks and fear and coercion as tools, fear and reject secret ballots.The UK version, the Westminster system knowing of abusive kings, does not accord kinglike powers to a prime minister in between elections. It recognizes that, as stated in the 1832 Reform Act, that “the executive branch of government is accountable to the legislative branch in accordance with the concept of responsible government, which is the foundation of the Westminster system of parliamentary democracy”. Canada does not have this for its democratic systems, it is too top down, concentrating too much power in the hands of leaders, vulnerable to abuses in power, and we are worse off for it.Alberta at least has a recall law for provincial and municipal elected officials. That is good. But it is a fake law in the sense that the thresholds to have a recall are impossible. Alberta’s Recall Act should be amended to make recall possible.There is no Reform Act like counterpart in Alberta. The old premier was invited to have a modified form of Reform Act, and to support more secret ballots in caucus, but those invitations were rejected. He was removed the following year by UCP members.Thankfully the United Conservative Party has a leadership review check and balance process. The UCP board is accountable to its members to protect the neutrality and integrity of this check and balance. And it works. The massive (6,000+) UCP leadership review in Red Deer gave Danielle Smith an amazing 91.5% approval. (It is great to see so many Alberta conservatives participating in Alberta’s democratic processes!)It gives me hope. The machine is not greater than its creators. The machine must be accountable to its creators.And it was. Alberta is a land of freedom and prosperity. With strong leadership and an awareness of the ill intentions of the Trudeau Liberals, we must be vigilant to keep it that way.Lawyer and chartered accountant Jason Stephan is the United Conservative Party MLA for Red Deer South.