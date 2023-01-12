Oil rig northern BC

Energy development has been good for Alberta, writes MLA Jason Stephan. The province must resist the federal government's Just Transition program, which is likely to cripple provincial prosperity.

 GNU Wiki Commons

Alberta is a land of opportunity and hope, welcoming families and individuals throughout Canada and the world who desire to work, contribute, excel and to seek happiness as they see fit.

Alberta’s greater freedom and prosperity are key elements of our unique culture and shared identity. That's our inheritance and our heritage. Alberta is the rainmaker partner in Canada. We are the best.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.