STIRLING: Climate doctors, COP28 and medical tyranny

In 2018, Abacus Data issued a report showing Canadians’ top concern was “improving health care.” Last on the list was “taking action to solve climate change.” At about that time, the respected health journal — The Lancet — issued a report claiming climate change was a health issue and their solution was more renewables and to phase-out fossil fuels.What happened, you say? Well, as Dr. Courtney Howard stated in this 2017 TED talk, who do people in society trust the most? Nurses and doctors. Someone in climate change marketing realized that since no one really cares about climate change, they should piggyback it on to healthcare, because everyone cares about health. A 2019 report by consulting firm ARUP titled “Health Care’s Climate Footprint” seemed to galvanize the healthcare community into action to save the planet. At COP 26 in the fall of 2021, health care communities in most of the Western world signed on to the World Health Organization’s climate commitment — NetZero healthcare goals. They want to cut healthcare emissions (about 4% to 5% of global emissions) in half by 2030. In half! I wish I was making this up, but I’m not. You can read all about it in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) “…the task of transforming healthcare culture and practice to halve healthcare emissions by 2030 as recommended by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change seems entirely feasible.”It is curious to me the authors use the COVID lockdowns as the reference point, when so many people’s lives were utterly destroyed and decades-long medical back-logs were created. TikToks of bored medical staff were seen doing fancy choreographed dances en masse while granny died alone, or if she was a perfectly healthy 90-year-old, she elected for MAiD to avoid another retirement home lockdown.The biggest cheerleaders on the climate change emissions reduction front are the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (CAPE). Indeed, one of the co-authors of the BMJ article cited above is Dr. Melissa Lem, the president of CAPE. She now prescribes ‘nature’ for people. That’s a low emission medicine, right? One of the most recognizable CAPE figures in this for Albertans is Dr. Joe Vipond who famously appeared at NDP coal phase-out press conferences in his scrubs with a stethoscope casually flung around his neck like he just got out of surgery. Right now he is over at COP28 in Dubai, advocating for the phase-out of fossil fuels, the very thing that makes modern medicine possible! The first UN climate-health day was just held on December 3 2023, with Canadian doctors in the lead.And indeed, The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change Policy brief for Canada is now prescribing Canada should go all in on renewables, phase-out fossil fuels, choke off financing to fossil fuels… not much about medicine at all.While the Canadian Medical Association and Deloitte issued a devastating report on the human carnage of pandemic lockdowns other climate-medical researchers were cheering on the value of virtual visits over in-person care, “…in 2021, virtual care reduced CO2 emissions by an estimated 330,000 metric tonnes.” If you have read the Klaus Schwab book “The Fourth Industrial Revolution” you will appreciate that lockdowns opened the door to virtual medical care and Artificial Intelligence. Indeed, there are medical pods being implemented in the UAE and France where you examine yourself with various medical wands and a virtual doctor watches you on screen and lets AI diagnose you.In a benevolent world, this would be a fabulous innovation.Unfortunately, in 2012, the IMF issued a report that good healthcare means people live at least three years longer and this creates pension fund liabilities. In 2016, Citibank reported OECD nations had government pension fund liabilities of US$78 trillion.There is a terrifying convergence of de-populationists from the climate change community and those ‘overshoot’ fanatics who think people ‘live too long’ and for governments, the real costs and risks of unfunded pension liabilities, something almost no one talks about.Medical ethicist and psychiatrist, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, warns us of impending medical tyranny in his book “The New Abnormal: The Rise of the Biomedical Security State.” In his book, he also foresaw climate lockdowns in our future as a natural extension of this crisis theology.Take his warning seriously. A toxic dose of Messianic planet-saving for climate change has entered the bloodstream of very influential Western healthcare networks. Granny is now assessed by the carbon footprint of her ‘frailty.’ Add a Deadline 2020 C40 Cities goal of a personal carbon ration of 2.9t/CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) by 2030 to that world view and what do you think the final solution will be?