TB sanatorium 1930s

Children in a TB sanatorium... During most of the years that Canada operated its Indian Residential School system, Tuberculosis was a major killer in both indigenous and non-indigenous communities. Writer Michelle Stirling argues that by removing indigenous children from unhealthy situaitions, residential schools saved many lives.

The proliferation of Ground Penetrating Radar studies at former residential school cemeteries quickly mushroomed in the media from being ‘disturbances,’ to ‘unmarked graves,’ to ‘mass graves,’ to ‘genocide.’

The social contagion of these horrific claims, along with Canada’s national propensity to say we are ‘sorry,’ led to the House of Commons unanimously voting to declare Indian Residential Schools an act of genocide on Oct. 27, 2022.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Drain the Swamp

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

How long before the wearing of hair shirts becomes mandatory?

