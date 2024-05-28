Opinion

STIRLING: Let's declare an independent state in Norway... see how they like it

Anders Breivik, Norwegian mass murderer. A scale model of Hamas, argues Michelle Stirling who asks why he shouldn't have his own state, too?
Anders Breivik, Norwegian mass murderer. A scale model of Hamas, argues Michelle Stirling who asks why he shouldn't have his own state, too?Youtube
Loading content, please wait...
Gaza
Hamas
Anders Breivik
Is the reward of the most brutal terrorism your own state?
Norway, Spain and Ireland recognize a Palestinian state

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news