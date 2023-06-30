When I was in high school, we were given a take-home assignment to write about a great man in Canadian history. Sir John A. Macdonald had already been taken. So, I bounced the assignment theme off my dad.
To my astonishment, he suggested that I write something about my own grandfather. His Dad: Captain Robert Millar Stirling. Aviator.
It may be hard to believe but until that time, I had never really heard of my paternal grandfather or his exploits…. because Dad never spoke of his father.
Why? Trauma. Loss. Humiliation.
My father was 10 years old when he and my grandmother were on a boat back to England to visit family. His father, Captain Stirling, died in a plane crash on the Hamilton airport runway in Ontario, while leading the first civilian Canadian Trans-Canada Air Pageant.
My father never saw his father again.
Captain Robert Millar Stirling, famous in life, became anonymous in death. Invisible to me until that fateful high school assignment.
It was incredible that my grandfather was granted flying license number 668 from the Scottish Flying Club in 1913. Remember that the Wright Brothers first flew long-ish flights only in 1909! Captain Stirling then decided to come to Canada to Baddeck, Nova Scotia where Alexander Graham Bell was an aviation fanatic!
Captain Stirling moved on to being a bush pilot in Quebec. The family lived in Montreal on Sherbrooke Street while he flew all over the province on mail and medical runs.
He also brought the first Curtiss monoplane to Canada from Maine.
In the 2000’s, I met with a couple of senior Canadian Air Force pilots. I had a picture of my grandfather and his airplane on my desk. They both nodded with respect and said: “Oh. The flying coffin.”
Many decades later, I planned a road trip to New York and thought I’d stop in Hamilton, Ontario at Captain Stirling’s grave. The Hamilton Cemetery people helpfully referred me to a block of land where there were no grave markers.
What! My grandfather, a decorated World War I veteran who received a special letter of distinction from Sir Winston Churchill for his efforts, and who was the leader of the first civilian Trans Canada Air Pageant… lies in an unmarked grave in Hamilton, Ontario.
The terrible crash in Hamilton left the farm family in Kent, England, ‘saddled’ with the widow and her son, my dad, then a boy of 10. At least the farm family did bring them home. My Gran became the farm manager — to all reports a very good one. But ‘the kid’ was a problem. Not that he misbehaved. Just that he was ‘there.’
So, my dad was sent to a residential school, Rye Grammar School. My grandmother could work, carefree, most of the year as paymaster and manager of hundreds of workers.
Meanwhile, at residential school, because my dad was a southpaw (left hand) he was caned until his hands were black and blue; made to stand in the corner with a dunce cap on. Then he was bullied by his fellow students for being a dunce. And my grandmother continued to enroll him there.
Shall I spend days and thousands of dollars trying to locate Captain Stirling’s grave? For what? The cause of his death was accidental, public and well-known.
What’s my point?
The point is that almost everyone of us has an ‘unmarked’ grave in our history.
Presently in Canada, the indigenous community is claiming special rights to land and documents, on the premise that these lands with presumed bodies or human remains are ‘sacred’ and thus untouchable.
But we all have unmarked graves in our families, in our past. Why would one set of grounds be ‘more sacred’ than others?
Sadly, part of the reason of the disconnect with family members, is that indigenous groups only had an oral tradition for carrying on indigenous history.
Robert Carney, eminent historian, and father of the famous Mark Carney pointed out that many indigenous families signed up their children for Indian Residential Schools because their parents, like my grandmother, had to work. But their work was often in very remote locations like a trap line or hunting. That was a precarious world.
Indian Residential Schools are being blamed for having disrupted parenting and the transfer of cultural knowledge, when parents of the time didn’t want their kids to be expert hunter-gatherers. They formally enrolled their children, as my grandmother had to do for my dad to his school, to Indian Residential Schools so that they could become teachers, scientists, engineers, doctors, and lawyers. Those enrollments are all documented.
As for parenting and ‘cultural genocide?’ Well, since two thirds of indigenous children did not go to Indian Residential Schools, how can ‘cultural genocide’ be the fault of a handful of priests, nuns and ministers?
Based on claims of indigenous unmarked graves, China has formally accused Canada of ‘genocide’ at the UN.
Since NDP MP Leah Gazan’s successful motion in the House of Commons on Oct. 27, 2022, that Indian Residential Schools be deemed an act of ‘genocide,’ Canadians seem to not know that when murder or genocide claims are made about unmarked graves, there must be evidence, witnesses, an investigation, a trial, cross-examination and… bodies.
Unlike my grandfather’s accidental death, there is nothing culturally sensitive about murder. It’s a crime — if indeed it was committed as claimed. And if it not then different crimes are at play — mischief, hoax, fraud and much more. We must investigate!
I no longer care about Captain Stirling’s unmarked grave. I do care about the future of this country.
Canada. My home and native land.
Michelle Stirling is a member of the Canadian Association of Journalists. She researched, wrote, and co-produced historical shows about Southern Alberta under the supervision of Dr. Hugh Dempsey, then curator of the Glenbow Museum.
