Opinion

STIRLING: Why Canada can't stand with Israel on South African genocide claim

NDP Member of Parliament Leah Gazan sponsored a House of Commons motion to call Canada's Indian Residential Schools an act of genocide. It passed unanimously. That has made it harder for the Trudeau Liberals to stand with Israel, says writer Michelle Stirling
NDP Member of Parliament Leah Gazan sponsored a House of Commons motion to call Canada's Indian Residential Schools an act of genocide. It passed unanimously. That has made it harder for the Trudeau Liberals to stand with Israel, says writer Michelle StirlingWestern Standard files
Loading content, please wait...
Indian Residential Schools
Genocide
Leah Gazan
South Africa
Anti-Israel Protest

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news