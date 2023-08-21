Vancouver high rises

The Globe and Mail recently reported “Bribes are like steroids — everyone’s doing it. And if you don’t do it, you fall behind,” revealing that bribery in a commercial setting is a “hidden standard” of doing business with governments. So it should be no surprise that in many cities, getting approval for housing projects involves questionable, sometimes even illegal fees paid to local governments that accumulate massive slush funds as a result.

Builders must pay to play. For example, a Vancouver homebuilder proposed a 33-storey apartment building with 127 new homes to help address the housing shortage. Before project approval, city staff demanded — through a private “negotiation” — a payment of $26 million dollars they say will go towards “amenities” like daycares, or community centers. However, billions paid often disappear into the black hole of government. Homebuilders know this fee is called a “community amenity contribution” or CAC. Everyone pretends this is a “voluntary” payment, but if you don’t cough up the cash, your project won’t get approved.

LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

The "gatekeepers" that Pierre keeps talking about.

YYC 007
YYC 007

The corruption going on at Calgary’s City Hall is unprecedented. Lots of briefcases filled with money change hands in private meetings.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

It’s hard to believe that civic politicians are more corrupt than their federal counterparts, but they are. Every single major city is controlled by leftwing lunatics, and every single one of them is destroying the very city they where elected to run, why is that? The answer is, the left has perfected the art of getting their people out to vote. They know people are indifferent to civic politics and civic elections, they know that consistently only 50% of the people show out to vote, so all they need to do is get 26% of that 50% to show up, and then they can claim “they have a mandate”.

John1963
John1963

I did not answer the question of who should decide on what gets built. The answer to that is the people who have to live with the results of the decision. The community that has to live with what buildings are built, and what businesses are in their community.

John1963
John1963

I have become convinced, that the wrong level of government approves building permits and zoning. I also have become convinced that we need to have community based budgeting, so that the community decides how their tax $$ are spent. More importantly, that each community, only gets tax revenue from their community to spend. Why, because I believe that every community needs to live with the consequences of their actions. If the community wants to spend all the money on vanity projects, fine but when they have no money for fixing potholes, or seniors centers. More importantly, if they don't have businesses generating revenue, they won't have tax $$ to spend. Spending public money well is a balancing act and each community needs to get it right to be prosperous.

What we have now is a few who benefit, and no consequences when they get it wrong.

