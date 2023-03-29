Citizenship
Julianne Hazelwood Courtesy CBC

New Canadians may soon face a brand-new obstacle on their path to citizenship. Beyond interminable delays and hefty fees, they could also find themselves having to prove they’re not a robot by clicking on every image that contains a motorcycle. Or parking meter. Or horse.

Last month Ottawa announced plans to eliminate the long-standing requirement that citizenship applicants publicly swear, or affirm, Canada’s Oath of Citizenship at an official public ceremony. Now, the Trudeau government is proposing to speed things up via a “secure online solution”. Immigrants will simply click a box at home to complete their online oath and become citizens of Canada. It seems a deflating ending to what should be an important, if not life-changing, event.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.