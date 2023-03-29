New Canadians may soon face a brand-new obstacle on their path to citizenship. Beyond interminable delays and hefty fees, they could also find themselves having to prove they’re not a robot by clicking on every image that contains a motorcycle. Or parking meter. Or horse.
Last month Ottawa announced plans to eliminate the long-standing requirement that citizenship applicants publicly swear, or affirm, Canada’s Oath of Citizenship at an official public ceremony. Now, the Trudeau government is proposing to speed things up via a “secure online solution”. Immigrants will simply click a box at home to complete their online oath and become citizens of Canada. It seems a deflating ending to what should be an important, if not life-changing, event.
Despite ample criticism from Liberal voices, including former Governor-General Adrienne Clarkson and former Calgary major Naheed Nenshi, the reason for this change appears to come down to basic bureaucratic incompetence. While citizenship applications are supposed to be processed within 12 months, new applicants are currently being told to expect a two-year wait. Such a delay can’t be blamed on a lack of resources. According to a recent report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer, the federal immigration department is actually over-staffed when it comes to processing immigration applications, with “65% more staff than would be required to meet the goal”.
It thus seems downright satirical for Ottawa to suggest that new Canadians will “enjoy time savings...[of] approximately 90 minutes” by not having to sit through a formal citizenship ceremony they would likely have remembered for the rest of their lives.
There are, however, much bigger problems lurking within Canada’s citizenship system than the mere loss of public formalities. Chief among them is that new immigrants appear to be falling out of love with the idea of becoming Canadian in the first place.
In 1991, 68.6 percent of immigrants holding a permanent resident card became citizens within nine years of arriving in this country. This rose to over 75 percent by 2001, suggesting new arrivals were intent on making their permanent home in Canada. According to the 2021 census, it has since fallen to 45.7 percent. That means fewer than half of recent immigrants are choosing to become Canadian citizens once they’re eligible. “The figures are shocking,” says Daniel Bernhard, CEO of the advocacy group Institute for Canadian Citizenship, which released the new figures. Bernhard considers the trend a fundamental blow to Canadian identity as well as our future economic prospects
Canada has a lot invested in immigration. After accepting fewer than 200,000 permanent migrants in 2020, the federal Liberals plan to increase that to 500,000 by 2025. Such a tidal wave of new residents will further stress an already struggling housing market and likely fuel inflation as well. Nonetheless, immigration enjoys broad support across all political parties and regions, largely because Canada’s labour market is in desperate need of many more workers.
But if new immigrants feel no particular attachment to their new country and are not prepared to commit to Canada by becoming citizens, then the economic argument for immigration becomes much weaker. Bernhard points to polling data showing a third of new Canadians aged 18-34 and a quarter of those with a university education consider themselves likely to leave the country within two years.
The reason for this lack of commitment to Canada among immigrants is unclear. It could be due to the overall incompetency of the federal bureaucracy. Or the actions of foreign governments, such as China, to limit dual citizenship. But it may also point to a deeper problem with how Canadians view themselves.
Becoming a citizen is akin to joining a team with all other Canadians. A “club,” so to speak, that is exclusive to those who wish to be identified as Canadian and who are prepared to participate in its maintenance and promotion by voting and performing other civic duties. If we accept such an analogy, then it clearly matters how we advertise and promote this club to new members. So what sort of messages do Canadians send out about their own country these days?
“The story of Canada that our major institutions tell has increasingly become one that focuses on only the most negative aspects of our country, such as oppression, racism, discrimination and dispossession,” laments Christopher Dummitt, an historian at Trent University. Examples of this include nonsensical tales, often from officially-sanctioned sources, that Canada continues to commit genocide against the Indigenous population, is systemically racist, was a slave country and on and on. Even official multiculturalism, once billed as an unquestionable liberal Canadian value, was declared an example of “white supremacy” by two University of Calgary academics last year.
Rather than offering an uplifting story about Canada as a welcoming country born out of a commitment to accommodation and democracy, the narrative of Canada has become obsessed with self-hatred and shame for past mistakes. We seem to despise our own history. And such a message must surely have an impact on new residents trying to decide whether or not to become Canadian citizens. “If the story about Canada is that it’s an institutionally corrupt nation beset by the original sin of colonialism, then why would anyone want to become a citizen of that?” asks Dummitt pointedly.
If we want to make Canadian citizenship more attractive to newcomers, the first order of business should be to promote a more positive story about what Canada means. And to do that, says Dummitt, “We need to stop telling lies about our past.”
Peter Shawn Taylor is senior features editor at C2C Journal, where a longer version of this story first appeared.
