Carbon Tax
Western Standard Photo

The divide between Ottawa’s pampered political class and the everyday taxpayers who fund them, is getting wider and deeper by the second.

Thanks to the Trudeau government’s carbon tax hikes, Albertans are now paying more to heat their homes, buy groceries and to get to work. This kick in the wallet happened on the same day that members of Parliament took another pay raise.

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

The pedophile/bankster/politico/parasite cult runs Canada.

All career politicians are owned by the cult.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Where are all of Pierre's fans telling us how he deserves the 4th pay raise?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.