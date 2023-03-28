CFL racism decision meme
Derek Fildebrandt is Publisher of the Western Standard

A few months ago we were shooting the shit in the Western Standard’s newsroom about racial and other ‘equity deserving’ quotas at the University of Calgary. I said something to the effect that “I cannot help but harbor a suspicion that someone does not deserve to be in their job if they benefited from quotas.” Without giving much thought to it, I blurted out “Just like when I know a CFL player is Canadian. There’s a 90% chance that he’s only there because of the Canadian quota. We all know the Americans are mostly better at football than we are.”

Then it dawned on me that Canadian CFL players are far more likely than Americans to be white. As bad as it sounds — and regular CFL fans will grudgingly admit — the easiest way to tell the difference between a Canadian and American player, is the colour of their skin.

