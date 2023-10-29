MORGAN: Canada has seen this kind of antisemitism before

Let’s cut through the BS.The world is seeing a resurgence of antisemitism unlike any seen since World War 2 and it's being fed by elements of the media, politicians, and academics.It’s reminiscent of world attitudes in the early 1940s when rumours of the extermination of Jews began leaking out of Europe. Escaped prisoners and local citizens related stories of the systematic extermination of Jews years before the camps were liberated, but countries around the world refused to believe it.They said the stories were exaggerations if indeed these camps existed at all. They dismissed the rumours as sympathy plays being made by Jews who probably brought the abuse upon themselves in the first place.As Jews tried to flee, nations closed their borders to them. Canada’s Mackenzie King said “None is too many” several times as he assured Canadians he wouldn’t let Jews come in and pollute Canadian bloodlines. Ships of Jewish refugees were turned back to Europe where many ended up being murdered in the holocaust. When it became undeniable that Jews were being exterminated, countries went out of their way to avoid helping. King relented to the point of allowing Jewish children to find refuge but was clear that they would be sent back to Europe as soon as possible. Again, the reports of atrocities being committed against Jews in Europe were underplayed or denied.Even today we have losers who deny the holocaust even happened despite overwhelming evidence and millions of witnesses. Some people just insist on holding some perverse hatred of Jews to the point where they will never admit wrongdoing done against them.Despite rather overwhelming evidence that Hamas terrorists slaughtered countless, unarmed Jewish civilians on October 7th, Canadian Palestinian activists have been claiming it was Israel who murdered the people attending a music festival that day. Ghada Sasa of the group “Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East” made that odious claim on Ryan Jespersen’s show in Alberta just last week. Jespersen did call her out on the claim and has been abused by Hamas supporters on social media for having treated Sasa poorly in the interview.Sasa later organized a protest outside of a Jewish childcare centre in Ontario where children and parents alike were intimidated. If the issue is just with Israel and not Jews themselves, what purpose is being served by protesting outside Jewish daycares?The celebration of murder continued with statements such as: “How intense is the spirit to get free? How deep is the spirit to get free? How beautiful is the spirit to get free that Palestinians learned to fly hang gliders?” from Harsha Walia, the former head of the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association. She was referring to the murderers gliding into Israel on October 7th. .Walia called the rape, torture and murder of Israeli citizens "beautiful". Likewise, pro-Hamas protesters have been intimidating customers and workers alike at Jewish-owned businesses and restaurants. Sound familiar?This is the sort of behavior that led up to Kristallnacht in Germany in 1938 when a pogrom was carried out against Jews. Businesses were targeted and the glass was smashed from the windows. Kristallnacht translates to‚ “night of broken glass.“ and the event was considered the beginning of the formal pursuit of the final solution calling for the extermination of Jews.Why does Israel face such scrutiny when it comes to every assault against them?When it was revealed that Hamas terrorists had been beheading babies, it was denied. Then, Hamas apologists claimed “Well yes, there were a few dozen babies murdered, but not all of them were beheaded.” As if that somehow made it better.Next, the claim emerged of Israel deliberately bombing a hospital in Gaza and killing hundreds of people. The terrorists of Hamas were given the benefit of the doubt and Israel was widely condemned for committing the atrocity. Trudeau implied Israel was at fault with his initial statement and hasn’t walked that back once it was proven the hospital was hit by a rocket misfire from terrorists in Gaza.Why on earth would the world believe the claims of terrorists who literally just slaughtered peaceful kids at a music festival and decapitated babies before letting the facts come out? Why the zeal to condemn Israel no matter how bad the source of information is? When people were gleefully dancing in Canadian streets in the days after the attack upon Israel, they were not being pro-Palestine, they were being pro-Hamas and celebrating mass murder. The chant “from the river to the sea” is common among the pro-Hamas protesters rearing their ugly heads in Canada. That statement references wiping Israel from the map and slaughtering every Jew within it. We still tolerate this for some reason though.The Israeli government brought hundreds of international journalists for a viewing of 40 minutes of footage from the Hamas slaughter. The terrorists are so perverse, that they recorded every minute of what they did on video. Hopefully, the viewing served as an effective reality check for some media members who still lived under the misconception that Hamas is an enemy that can be reasoned with or shown mercy. I do feel sorry for them having to view what must have been horrific footage. People say Israel has the right to defend itself yet condemn Israel whenever it actually does so.What is Israel supposed to do? Sit still and wait for the next round of terrorists to come in?Hamas is still firing missiles into residential areas of Israel daily. Where are the demands that Hamas cease firing?Israel will be under threat as long as Hamas exists and they plan to eliminate that threat. If somebody else has suggestions on how to do that without a military response, I am all ears. Hamas has a mandate to eliminate every Jew in Israel so don’t try to tell me they are open to reasonable negotiations. No other nation would be subjected to such public abuse for defending itself after such an attack but Israel. Let’s not pretend the reason for that is because it is the only Jewish country on earth.