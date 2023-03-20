Amazon sign
Photo by CBC

After laying off 18,000 employees in January, tech giant Amazon announced a second round of staff layoffs this year, eliminating 9,000 jobs in the coming weeks.

In a memo sent to staff Monday, CEO Andy Jassy wrote: “As we’ve just concluded the second phase of our operating plan (“OP2”) this past week, I’m writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks — mostly in AWS (Amazon Web Services), PXT (Personal Experience), Advertising, and Twitch. This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term.”

(2) comments

Goose
Goose

While Amazon may be the most convenient, often the same stuff is cheaper at Walmart or Canadian Tire if you're willing to go pick up in store.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Tech workers are going to be competing for janitor jobs against oilfield workers who can't afford the $10,000 plus to get a Class 1 license. Although oilfield workers know how to actually work, lol.

