Just over a year ago, I wrote one of the first columns to appear in the Western Standard about the Freedom Convoy, as it headed to Ottawa to protest the draconian COVID-19 measures implemented by the Trudeau government.
At the same time, Canadian athletes were preparing for the Beijing Olympics.
I compared the two, writing,” Nothing is more Canadian than all Canadians figuratively holding hands from coast-to-coast-to-coast, cheering on our heroes to go for the Gold at the Winter Olympics.”
“Thousands gather in bars and restaurants across the country, cheering until we’re hoarse. Homes full of friends and families partying with abandon.”
“Taking to the streets. Proudly flying the Maple Leaf. High-fiving when our heroes win.”
“Subdued for a few minutes if they lose, but what the hell, we’re here, keep the party going!”
“Just nothing like it.”
“If you don’t get welled up, tears in your eyes, your chest puffed up with pride, watching Freedom Convoy 2022 heading for Ottawa, you ain’t a true Canadian.”
“For two years Canadians have complied with lockdowns and vaccine mandate edicts issued by federal, provincial and municipal governments.”
“Don’t wear a mask. Wear a mask. Wear two masks. Stay home. Work from home. Do not invite family or friends to your home. Do not celebrate birthdays or anniversaries. Do not plan the funeral of a deceased loved one. You can’t go anyway.”
“No Calgary Stampede. No PNE in Vancouver. No CNE in Toronto. No ‘let’s book a flight and leave tomorrow.’ Get jabbed. Get jabbed again. Sorry, the jab doesn’t work. You can still catch COVID-19. You can still spread COVID-19. But, get a third jab anyway.”
“Canadians are going for the gold again, this time in the Freedom Convoy, stretching, by some reports, more than 70 km along the Trans-Canada Highway. All along the route, thousands of Canadians cheering, waving flags, high-fiving, laughing, crying. Feeling very proud. The true Canada is on full display.”
“All supported by a GoFundMe page, which at this writing, was over $5 million raised in fewer than 14 days. Money that will pay for fuel, food, accommodations, and other expenses incurred by these fighters for freedom.”
“But, it’s not just about vaccines anymore. It’s about freedom and getting our freedoms back.”
At the time, I think no one expected the totalitarian response of Justin Trudeau, who went into full bully mode. Shutting down fund raising campaigns, freezing the bank accounts of people who broke no laws, sending mounted police officers into crowds, knocking over and injuring people who were protesting peacefully.
Trudeau denigrated the convoy folks, calling them misogynists, fascists, racists — a fringe minority. As with most bullies, he refused to meet with his victims and talk about their concerns, which is all they wanted.
Trudeau’s bought-and-paid-for media painted a picture of violent revolutionaries, intent on over throwing the government. That of course was pure BS.
Trudeau’s actions exposed his disdain of the people he claimed — and still claims — are his primary concern: the middle class.
Absolute BS.
Trudeau’s ‘Justin’ Transition plan to move to a ‘low-carbon economy, in the name of fighting so-called ‘climate change,’ is another direct attack on the middle class. It will eliminate high-paying, middle-class jobs, particularly in the energy industries in Alberta and Newfoundland, and transition those workers into ‘green jobs’, some requiring special skills and some that don’t, including, says a government document, “janitors and drivers.”
Because janitors and drivers have no skills? Doesn't sound like Trudeau and his government care as much about the middle class as they claim.
‘Justin’ Transition is his totalitarian, ideological plan to impose a societal shift in the way Canadians live, pushing them into feudalism and complete dependence on the government. A complete elimination of the middle class. According to a government briefing note all sectors of the economy — agriculture, energy, manufacturing, construction and businesses that benefit downstream from these industries — will see significant job losses. That means farmers, truck drivers, construction workers, plant workers, in addition to the men and women who work in Canada’s world-leading oil and gas industry.
The briefing note acknowledges the effect will be much heavier in oil and gas provinces, especially Alberta. “The oil and gas sector in particular is a large contributor to the GDP of Alberta and Newfoundland, at 27.3% and 36.2% respectively, compared to less than three per cent in any other province.”
One-quarter of Alberta’s economy — all the royalties, income taxes and other economic benefits derived from oil and gas, both for the province and the federal treasury — is at stake.
What happens to the have-not provinces when Alberta becomes a have-not province and stops contributing to equalization?
Even someone attached at the hip to the Trudeau/Jagmeet Singh government, the head of the Alberta wing of the NDP, Rachel Notley, opposes ‘Justin’ Transition.
"Just take it ... and basically get rid of it," Notley said in a statement. Mind you, there’s an Alberta election in May, so she’s likely stick-handling her way around ‘Justin’ Transition until then.
All Canadians, for their own sake, and that of Canada, must resist ‘Justin’ Transition at every opportunity.
(5) comments
And that middle class just happens to be mostly in Western Canada. Records from the 1870's show that Canada knew they had to control growth in their new acquisitions or risk having their colonies be far richer and more powerful than themselves. .
Canada recently got a reminder why when they eased up on Western Canada so we could pay for the Liberals 1990's debt crisis. Alberta alone "transferred" more than the debt owed but with that new money came more power in Confederation and a decade of Harper, a PM from the West for the West. At least that is what they believe and the media told Eastern Canadians.
A decade of a Conservative PM with all the power that Trudeau is now displaying scared Canada to the core.
Canada got lucky, Harper was willing to play their game and showed his loyalty in many ways including by gifting Trudeau with more empty powerful appointments than any before him.
Those open appointments gave Trudeau almost decade of powerful appointments on his first day. Trudeau did not waste any time appointing those loyal to him. He has been rewarded with 2021 SCC 11 and much more. That more includes the power to shut down Western Canada using appointments, rulings, carbon claims, and endless regulations. Even the renamed War Measures Act powers are disproportionately targeting Western Canadians.
Middle class is being targeted but not so much those in Ont/Que, not those in Canada and that is by design.
Communism has often been described as socialism at the end of a gun. Today it socialism at the end of the greatest con ever - "the climate crisis."
Remember
Trudeau is a malignant malevolent psychotic and a psychopath
This could not be more obvious to any honest and critical thinking observer
He will gladly and gleefully implement policies he knows will kill you , your children and grandchildren and he will smirk as he does so
We have a “leader” and PM who is literally out to kill you and incredibly he has the support of our corrupted Canadian institutions and the MSM
We are in deep trouble
Remember folks, a vote for The NDP is a vote for Justin. The most corrupt in Canada.
Excellent opinion piece ! Well said.
