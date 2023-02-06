Olympics

A year ago, Canadians were cheering on their Olympic team as they headed for Beijing. Writer Myke Thomas takes note that very soon after, they were cheering on the Freedom Convoy as the trucks headed for Ottawa to protest what was in effect an attack on the middle class. Now there's another Trudeau-led attack on the middle class — The Just Transition. For their own sake, Canadians need to push back, Thomas argues.

Just over a year ago, I wrote one of the first columns to appear in the Western Standard about the Freedom Convoy, as it headed to Ottawa to protest the draconian COVID-19 measures implemented by the Trudeau government.

At the same time, Canadian athletes were preparing for the Beijing Olympics.

Canadian Trucker Convoy

Freedom Road: Canadian truckers took their protest over vaccine mandates to Ottawa in February, which led ultimately to the Liberal government invoking the Emergencies [War Measures] Act. 

Myke Thomas

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

And that middle class just happens to be mostly in Western Canada. Records from the 1870's show that Canada knew they had to control growth in their new acquisitions or risk having their colonies be far richer and more powerful than themselves. .

Canada recently got a reminder why when they eased up on Western Canada so we could pay for the Liberals 1990's debt crisis. Alberta alone "transferred" more than the debt owed but with that new money came more power in Confederation and a decade of Harper, a PM from the West for the West. At least that is what they believe and the media told Eastern Canadians.

A decade of a Conservative PM with all the power that Trudeau is now displaying scared Canada to the core.

Canada got lucky, Harper was willing to play their game and showed his loyalty in many ways including by gifting Trudeau with more empty powerful appointments than any before him.

Those open appointments gave Trudeau almost decade of powerful appointments on his first day. Trudeau did not waste any time appointing those loyal to him. He has been rewarded with 2021 SCC 11 and much more. That more includes the power to shut down Western Canada using appointments, rulings, carbon claims, and endless regulations. Even the renamed War Measures Act powers are disproportionately targeting Western Canadians.

Middle class is being targeted but not so much those in Ont/Que, not those in Canada and that is by design.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Communism has often been described as socialism at the end of a gun. Today it socialism at the end of the greatest con ever - "the climate crisis."

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Remember

Trudeau is a malignant malevolent psychotic and a psychopath

This could not be more obvious to any honest and critical thinking observer

He will gladly and gleefully implement policies he knows will kill you , your children and grandchildren and he will smirk as he does so

We have a “leader” and PM who is literally out to kill you and incredibly he has the support of our corrupted Canadian institutions and the MSM

We are in deep trouble

Reechard
Reechard

Remember folks, a vote for The NDP is a vote for Justin. The most corrupt in Canada.

RafterKW
RafterKW

Excellent opinion piece ! Well said.

