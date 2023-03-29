Crime, and violent crime in particular, is on the rise in Canada.
It’s gotten so bad you can’t turn on the news without seeing a story about some unspeakable murder, rape, or assault. It’s even worse if you use social media, like Twitter or TikTok. On those platforms horrific videos of the aforementioned crimes are often shared without regard by callous bystanders who decided to record the crime instead of intervening.
There’s no quick fix to curbing violent crime in Canada, but a good start might be to bring back capital punishment.
We know violent crime is a significant problem in Canada and not just because of what the stats are saying. The best recent indicator was a poll that showed a majority of Canadians would support reinstating the death penalty for murder.
That surprising finding comes from the results of a survey run by Research Co. in early March of this year. According to their results, 54% of Canadians would support reinstating the death penalty. That’s three points higher from a what a similar survey showed in February of last year.
While it’s just one poll, 54% qualifies as serious public support. It’s actually at the level where if a political party ran a platform to reinstate the death penalty and won a majority, it could move quickly from proposal to legislation. (The Trudeau carbon tax is the perfect example. In Oct 2018 an Angus Reid poll showed 54% of respondents supported the Liberals planned carbon tax. Yet, despite considerable resistance, the government went ahead with it anyway.)
It stands to reason if Canadians are willing to be taxed exorbitantly in order to combat climate change, it should be relatively easy to persuade them to see the cost savings and societal benefits of reinstating the death penalty.
Not only that, with the recent and senseless murder of Gabriel Magalhaes, the 16-year-old teenager who was stabbed in a Toronto subway station, as well as a spate of police officers, support for capital punishment will keep growing.
Aside from putting would-be criminals on notice, reinstating the death penalty may help stave off a growing sentiment that vigilantism is the only way to get justice in Canada these days.
A recent example people taking the law into their own hands transpired earlier this month in Nanaimo, BC. A group of men went to reclaim some stolen property from a homeless camp and one of them was shot in the stomach during the affair. The mayor of Nanaimo, Leonard Krog, when responding to the incident summed it up perfectly; "When government is no longer able to protect people and their property, we are in a dangerous place."
Dangerous indeed.
Without government intervention at all levels including municipal, provincial, and federal, the outcomes for everyone are going to worsen. This is especially the case in rural areas where RCMP response times to a 911 call can easily be upwards of an hour. It’s not uncommon now in rural parts of the prairie provinces to hear people channel Ralph Klein’s famous bombast of “Shoot, shovel and shut up,” as a viable solution to rural crime. That’s not exactly what Klein intended to convey when he said those words in regard to cows infected with BSE in 2003, but in the absence of a functioning justice system that advice rings true for many.
But civilians taking justice into their own hands opens a Pandora's box of problems. There are so many problems, in fact, suffice to say, in order to remain a civilized society it’s in our best interest that justice be seen to be done in our courts, not our streets. But in order for that to be the case here in Canada, we need major judicial reforms and the death penalty needs to be among them.
There are obviously strong arguments to be made in favour and against capital punishment, but I think the pros outweigh the cons.
Certainly there is a cost benefit. StatsCan data from 2018/2019 shows the cost for keeping an adult prisoner in federal custody at $318/day, or roughly $116,070 annually. To put that in perspective, if an accused is found guilty of murder and sentenced to 30 years, the taxpayer is on the hook for approximately $3.5 million. The same data showed there were roughly 1,270 offenders incarcerated for first-degree murder at that time. Multiply 1,270 inmates by 3.5 million dollars and the resulting value is staggering. Those are funds that could otherwise be put towards health care, crime prevention, and youth outreach strategies.
Morally and ethically there's a benefit for the families of the victims as well. In our current system, regardless of the crime, the guilty will seek, or be eligible for parole at some point during their period of incarceration. They may also resurface in the public’s consciousness for other reasons — as did Paul Bernardo in 2015 after writing and then publishing a book on Amazon. But whenever they do their crimes, the pain and the trauma they caused is re-experienced by the families of the victims. How is that justice?
It's time for Canadians to not only ‘feel’ safe in their communities, but to actually ‘be’ safe in their communities. It’s time for the security and well-being of law-abiding citizens from coast -to-coast be put ahead of the welfare of those who break the law. Tougher pre-trial conditions, harsher sentences, and more funding for crime prevention strategies is a key part to achieving that end.
But when it comes to violent murderers — and I’ll argue convicted rapists and child molesters, too — the best way to see justice is done, while accomplishing the most good for our society, lies at the end of a rope or the tip of a needle.
(1) comment
Absolutely! And, the death penalty will provide a 100% guarantee that the perpetrator will not re-offend. Remember that 90% of crime is committed by 10% of the population. Putting a little justice back into our decrepit legal system would stem the tide of crime. One more thing, next a parole board or judge grants early release to any criminal, I suggest that the criminal should live with them. If they feel that the risk to reoffend is low, this shouldn’t be a problem.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.