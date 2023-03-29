Judge Roy Bean

'Hanging' Judge Phantly Roy Bean, the eccentric jurist from the wild west of Texas during the late 19th century. Writer John Thomson argues that a tougher approach to crime would make Canada's streets safer and be welcomed by the public.

Crime, and violent crime in particular, is on the rise in Canada.

It’s gotten so bad you can’t turn on the news without seeing a story about some unspeakable murder, rape, or assault. It’s even worse if you use social media, like Twitter or TikTok. On those platforms horrific videos of the aforementioned crimes are often shared without regard by callous bystanders who decided to record the crime instead of intervening.

John Thomson is a columnist for the Western Standard based in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. He is a Canadian Armed Forces veteran, former Physician Assistant, and self-published children’s book author. 

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Absolutely! And, the death penalty will provide a 100% guarantee that the perpetrator will not re-offend. Remember that 90% of crime is committed by 10% of the population. Putting a little justice back into our decrepit legal system would stem the tide of crime. One more thing, next a parole board or judge grants early release to any criminal, I suggest that the criminal should live with them. If they feel that the risk to reoffend is low, this shouldn’t be a problem.

