The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is in a precarious state and its shortcomings seem to make national headlines on an increasingly frequent basis. As a result, its public image is waning, and its relevance as a deployable force — domestically or abroad — is questionable.
That’s not just my opinion, either. Chief of Defence Staff Lt-Gen Wayne Eyre said as much in a January 2023 interview with Murray Brewster on CBC News: The National.
So who or what is to blame for our military’s current situation?
In all reality, the fault lies with the incumbent government and prime minister. Without doubt, he and his government bungled the defence portfolio terribly at times. Canceling the F-35 purchase, only to buy them down the road for more money is a prime example. But to be charitable to Justin Trudeau and his ministers, the state of the CAF was already fragile when they took the reins of government. They just made it worse.
To begin, let’s give some context to the CBC interview with Eyre. The CBC asked him whether the CAF was ready to participate in a ‘state to state’ conflict if one were to erupt in 2023. Eyre’s answer was, “I have grave concerns, not only about the capabilities we have [but] the ability to sustain them in terms of ammunition, in terms of spare parts and in terms of people.” That response should have triggered a week’s long emergency debate in the House of Commons about the CAF’s capabilities, but it didn’t.
Aside from how shockingly blunt his reply was, the other interesting thing was it might have been the first time, in a very long time, any CDS was asked that question. Which is odd when you think about it. It’s the sort of question the CDS should answer publicly, or in front of a parliamentary committee, on an annual basis. But after two decades of insurgent-focused asymmetric warfare, I think many politicians and military leaders forget state-versus-state war is still a real possibility. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should have removed all doubt.
Honestly though, I’d be willing to bet every CDS since the 1970s would have offered a similar response. This is why Eyre’s comments went largely unnoticed. Canada’s lack of military might has been intentionally camouflaged from its citizens through the effective use of sentimentalist propaganda. By this I mean as a society we intentionally focus on our past contributions to wars and peacekeeping rather than looking to the future.
We say, “look what we did” instead of “look what we can do!” For a long time this approach has worked, but it seems our allies have grown wise to us resting on our laurels. Trudeau telling NATO we’d never meet our two per cent GDP defence spending commitment didn’t help either.
But this is more of a recent phenomenon. After all, the Liberals inherited a military that had just wrapped up more than a decade of operations in Afghanistan which spanned 2001 to 2014. During this time more than 40,000 Canadian Armed Forces members served in Afghanistan. The mission cost 158 members their lives, and thousands more were wounded physically or psychologically which then led to high rates of suicide in the years that followed.
That length of sustained operations comes with a cost both in terms of fatigue on individuals and equipment, but also on the organization as a whole. It couldn’t go on forever.
This is why when the Afghan mission ended many CAF members perceptively saw what was coming — an identity crisis. Without a war to train for or fight in, many felt uncertain about what the future would hold for them in the military. As one of my friends put it to me, “Why would I go back to the minors (training and domestic operations) after playing in the big leagues (war).”
Without the adventure and sense of purpose, many people left the CAF taking their considerable experience with them. Unfortunately, many of those were leaders at the highly influential ranks of master corporal, sergeant and captain, making their exit all the more detrimental to the organization. We couldn't afford to lose people such as those.
The lack of a clear mission or vision post-Afghanistan, along with the exit of many junior leaders, left the CAF in a precarious position. Under any government it was always going to take a few years for the CAF to reorient itself. Except the Liberal government that was elected in 2015 was no ordinary government. The incoming prime minister and government were obsessed with identity politics and saw the military as an ideal testing ground to implement their ideology on a captive and obedient audience. Their philosophies crept insidiously through the ranks from the top down and grew more pervasive over time.
In effect, the change in government took an organization which had maintained a normal or above average level of retention and recruitment from 2001-2014, to one that's barely holding its head above water in 2023. In fact, in responding to questions from CTV News in early April of this year, Brigadier-General Krista Brodie, commander of the Military Personnel Generation Group, stated, "In terms of actual strength we're sitting about 16,000 short."
This shortfall is without a doubt the fault of this prime minister and his government. Instead of focusing on maintaining or expanding on the skills, equipment, and war-fighting capabilities hard won in Afghanistan, they chose to withdraw the CAF from direct conflict on the international stage and have them focus more on wokeism than how to fight a war.
Never was this more apparent than on 23 March 2022 when the Toronto Star ran an article titled Too white and too male, Canadian Armed Forces are rethinking recruiting as staffing slides, senior officers say. The article includes several quotes from Lt-Gen. Gennie Carignan, the CAF’s chief of professional conduct and culture, whose role was created by the federal government in 2021. Her most outlandish remark in the article was, “as an organization, we must attract, recruit and retain that talent that is representative of our Canadian society. The situation requires serious attention and clear leadership.”
The general and the Liberal government couldn’t be more wrong in this regard. What the CAF should be most concerned about is attracting, recruiting and retaining any individual that wants to serve in Canadian Armed Forces. The colour of their skin, religion, sex or gender matters not. And when you all but outwardly denigrate the contributions of white men, who comprise approximately 71% of Canadian military members, it’s not hard to figure out why your organizations numbers are down.
All of this is not to say that the culture change the CAF and it’s leadership want to see are bad. Without a doubt there is no place for racism, sexism, assault, sexual misconduct or any other behaviours that demean the worth and value of a fellow service member. But equally without doubt is there any excuse to jeopardize the nation’s ability to project force at home or abroad simply because you don’t like the composition and colour of your fighting force. But that’s always been the Trudeau way — image over substance.
One day, government will change. Let's hope it makes a difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.