Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon is Canada’s 30th Governor General. She may become the first in almost 100 years to either decline the advice of a sitting prime minister or the first ever to dismiss one by utilizing the ‘reserve powers’ vested in her by the monarchy.
Her Excellency best be paying close attention to current events — she might be about to earn all those lavish expenses she’s been billing us for.
Not many people know the Governor General has this kind of clout within our democracy. Essentially, they have three primary reserve powers.
The first is the ability to dismiss a prime minister, the second is whether or not to dissolve parliament, and last is the power to refuse or delay royal assent to legislation. Pretty heady stuff for someone who’s appointed and not elected.
But despite the incredible power they wield, Governors General are mostly for ceremonial purposes, and except for two previous occasions, they act on the advice of the prime minister in affairs of state.
The most recent act of Governor General defiance occurred back 1925 in what was to become known, and now long forgotten, as the King-Byng affair. Then prime minister King, who faced a non-confidence motion in the House of Commons, requested the Governor General at the time, the Viscount Byng of Vimy, to dissolve parliament. The Governor General refused, and the prime minister resigned, as general convention dictates. The previous instance was in 1896 involving prime minister Tupper and Governor General, the Earl of Aberdeen. The outcome was the same.
While ignoring the advice of the prime minister is one thing, the power of dismissal hasn’t been used in Canada — yet. But it could be and there is precedent for its use as our Commonwealth cousins in Australia can attest.
In 1975 a political deadlock existed between the Australian House of Representatives and their Senate. Then Australian Governor General, Sir John Kerr, dismissed prime minister Whitlam as a means of getting the government back on track. He then commissioned Malcolm Fraser, the leader of the opposition, as prime minister and requested he form government. While it was a full-blown constitutional crisis, it was simply dubbed, in true Australian understated style, “the Dismissal.”
This is one of the reasons the Governor General is such a controversial figure in Canada. It’s a role that truly harkens back to antiquity when kings and queens could dictate as they pleased and the peasants be damned. Obviously, ours and other constitutional monarchies worked out relatively well, all things considered. But they are not without their peculiarities and these powers are very peculiar in a 21st century democracy. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t useful.
Take, for example, our country’s current scandal regarding interference by China in our democratic processes at the federal, provincial and municipal level.
Arguably we passed from scandal to full blown crisis yesterday. This after it was reported by Sam Cooper of Global News the Liberal MP for Don Valley North — Han Dong — allegedly suggested to a senior Chinese diplomat in 2021 that China should delay releasing two Canadians who'd been illegally imprisoned in China since 2018, to avoid benefitting the Conservative Party.
He’s since resigned from the Liberal caucus to sit as an independent, but if proven true, Han Dong could, and arguably should, face similar charges to what Sub-Lieutenant Jeffrey Delisle faced in 2013 after selling defence secrets to Russia. Those charges, to which he plead guilty, included one count of breach of trust and two charges of passing information to a foreign entity that could harm Canada’s interest.
Regardless, we seem to have bi-weekly reports coming from multiple Canadian security agency’s outlining the depth of Beijing’s interference operations within our country. Included are details of elected and non-elected officials who were either outright complicit or knew, but turned a blind eye to it and subsequently benefited from that inaction. Shockingly or not, depending on how partisan you are, this includes the prime minister and his senior staff.
This returns us to the premise of the column and the power the Governor General holds. While some think it’s grotesque one individual can hold such authority in a democracy, the counterpoint is it’s really the only backstop our country has to keep the very same democracy from going down the toilet. I would argue ours is already circling the bowl.
We have a prime minister who's repeatedly lied to Canadians about what he knew regarding China’s interference and the action he’s taken... Who despite mounting evidence and boisterous non-partisan calls for a public inquiry from nearly every quarter still refuses to do so.
We have a government MP who allegedly advised a foreign diplomat to not release illegally held Canadian detainees. And we have a government on track to rack up more ethics violations and scandals than they will have passed successful legislation.
Our country is faltering domestically on both economic and social scales. Internationally our reputation is in tatters as we are increasingly excluded from security pacts and trade deals. Ultimate responsibility for all of this lands directly at the feet of the prime minister and his government.
With our electoral process doubted in the minds of many Canadians, it’s not appropriate they be sent to the polls, at least not until after a public inquiry into foreign interference can be completed and the recommended countermeasures employed. That doesn’t leave many other options.
I’m not sure how, but I suspect things are going to get worse. If it does the Governor General may need to consider asserting her royal prerogative for the good of our country and step in to reorient our government.
She’s literally our democratic ‘Hail Mary.’
John Thomson is a retired veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, children’s author, and regular columnist. He lives and writes in Moose Jaw, SK.
