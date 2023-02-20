With our military failing, it’s time Canada considers conscription.
With an understaffed military in a world that is spiralling closer towards global conflict, is it time Canada considers some form of permanent conscription? I’d argue yes, it is.
While conscription in Canada is not new — it’s occurred twice before — it has always been highly controversial.
The first ever instance of conscription in our country occurred in 1917 during the First World War and was enacted by Prime Minister Borden. Then 27 years later in 1944 during the Second World War, Prime Minister King’s government also used it. In both instances, conscription was highly unpopular especially amongst Francophone Canadians, who saw the wars as primarily an Anglo affair.
Throughout history and even today, many countries have had or continue to employ some form of conscription. Countries such as Austria, Switzerland, Israel and several Nordic European countries currently have conscription legislation. Those who once did, including Germany, have begun debating whether they should bring it back as global tensions and domestic demands continue to rise.
Like any controversial topic, there are many pros and cons to the idea of conscription. But in a vast and relatively sparsely populated country like Canada it’s possible the benefits may outweigh the disadvantages.
For it to be feasible, legislating conscription into Canadian law would have to occur when the country was not actively embroiled in a war. History shows doing so after the fact only results in strong public push back. It’s not hard to imagine why when the likelihood of overseas service, and injury or death are a real and imminent possibility of being drafted.
Additionally, like other countries with compelled service, there could be an option for those not willing to go into conflict, which I believe encompasses most Canadians, to conscientiously object. Those individuals would instead be required to perform some form of public service instead. Germany as an example had these folks work an obligatory period in hospitals and care homes as care aides and other support staff. Something similar would likely be well received here especially considering the shabby state of our health care system.
Given the size of our country, conscription would also be a great way to provide a ready force of personnel to respond to natural and man-made disasters within our own borders. These pseudo-military organizations could be established to cover specific regions such as the west and east coasts, the prairies, central Canada and the north. Instead of military skills, those conscripted into this service could be taught how to conduct search and rescue, operate water purification equipment, perform electrical and infrastructure repairs, and fight forest and prairie fires and plant trees.
This would also free up the volunteers and conscripts who are willing to enrol in the traditional military and learn real military skills (flying, fighting, sailing) to focus on their craft, be deployed to project Canadian foreign influence and not be ‘double hatted’ by having to also provide domestic support roles. They’d still need to be equipped to do their business at the pointy end of the stick, but the topic of funding and procurement is a whole other conversation that needs to be had in this country.
Other potential positives to conscription include a greater sense of pride, ownership and belonging in Canada. Despite what Prime Minister Trudeau wants to believe about our country being a post-national state, without a unified vision or sense of purpose a country will slowly wallow and tear itself apart. Arguably we’ve had a front row seat to this exact phenomenon since 2015. Establishing skills, independence, and a sense of national and community pride in young people is a worthy endeavour and if conscription is a potential means to this end, let’s not cast the idea aside in haste.
Obviously, this is a very simplistic take on a highly complicated and controversial topic, but this is an opinion piece not a PhD dissertation. There would be thousands of facets to consider and difficult discussions that would need to be had regarding charter ramifications, age and length of service, benefits, locations, funding, organization and administrative functions. But that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t happen.
If ‘true patriot love in all of us command’ is more than just a catchy phrase in a song played at the beginning of the sporting events we watch, then perhaps it’s time for at least a few years that we’re all required to ‘stand on guard for thee’. Who knows, if we did we might see a return of the true north, one that’s strong and free.
John Thomson is a retired veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, children’s author, and aspiring columnist. He lives and writes in Moose Jaw, SK.
(3) comments
Your listing all the good the military could do around the world and at home , I'm worried as too what the gov't would do with the military against it's own citizens at their whim.
Wow, I am not sure what to say. Would I be willing to sacrifice my sons for the wars that our elites want to fight? NO, NO, NO. Our elites would send them off to fight a stupid war, that should never be fought to maintain their power, their privilege, and their strange ideas about how the world should be organized.
John, I'm a Military Brat. There is no way I would support any type of Conscription. Our elected officials and Bureaucrats are incompetent, uneducated as to the state of world affairs, and are Big Pharma, Military Industrialist minions. The Liberal/NDP Terrorist organization running this country are systematically ruining this country serving their Globalist WEF, WHO, UN Masters. If war breaks out, let the idiots who made it happen fight each other, and the last man/woman standing wins the war. Imagine Putin nd Trudeau in the ring, now THAT would be something Canadians would rally around. Little Black Face Sock Boy wouldn't last 10 seconds. After abusing Canadians for 8 years, their is no way in hell you'd get any support from Canadians to send their sons and daughters to war. Sand the Politicians, Elitists and Bureaucrats kids 1ST, would never happen.
