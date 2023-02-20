Vimy

Canadian troops en route to a rest period after taking part in the capture of Vimy Ridge.

 Castle, W.I. (William Ivor), official Canadian War photographer.

With our military failing, it’s time Canada considers conscription.

With an understaffed military in a world that is spiralling closer towards global conflict, is it time Canada considers some form of permanent conscription? I’d argue yes, it is.

guest310
guest310

Your listing all the good the military could do around the world and at home , I'm worried as too what the gov't would do with the military against it's own citizens at their whim.

John1963
John1963

Wow, I am not sure what to say. Would I be willing to sacrifice my sons for the wars that our elites want to fight? NO, NO, NO. Our elites would send them off to fight a stupid war, that should never be fought to maintain their power, their privilege, and their strange ideas about how the world should be organized.

Richard Purdy
Richard Purdy

John, I'm a Military Brat. There is no way I would support any type of Conscription. Our elected officials and Bureaucrats are incompetent, uneducated as to the state of world affairs, and are Big Pharma, Military Industrialist minions. The Liberal/NDP Terrorist organization running this country are systematically ruining this country serving their Globalist WEF, WHO, UN Masters. If war breaks out, let the idiots who made it happen fight each other, and the last man/woman standing wins the war. Imagine Putin nd Trudeau in the ring, now THAT would be something Canadians would rally around. Little Black Face Sock Boy wouldn't last 10 seconds. After abusing Canadians for 8 years, their is no way in hell you'd get any support from Canadians to send their sons and daughters to war. Sand the Politicians, Elitists and Bureaucrats kids 1ST, would never happen.

