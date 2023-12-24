Opinion

THOMSON: Christmas is no time for hate

Some are using Christmas to promote hate. How long are we going to elt this go on, asks writer John Thomson?
Some are using Christmas to promote hate. How long are we going to elt this go on, asks writer John Thomson?Courtesy Wikicommons
Loading content, please wait...
Christmas
Protests
Anti-Israel Protest

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news