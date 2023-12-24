THOMSON: Christmas is no time for hate

Christmas is a time of traditions. It’s a time of fellowship, of sharing fond memories and forging new traditions by trying new things. For most people that usually means trying a new board game or watching a new Christmas movie — not calling for intifada against Jews and the west.If I’m being truthful, recent events in Canada have made it a little harder than usual to be excited about old Christmas traditions. After all, the latest fad seems to be calling for widespread violence against Jewish Canadians, Israel, Santa, and basically every good thing that has come to make Canada a beacon of hope in an otherwise cruel world.Yet, while this antisemitic, anti-western ideology has been primarily concentrated in the large urban centres of Ontario and Quebec, there seems to be a latent degree of support for it all across the country.Believe it or not, every region of Canada has seen the Israel-Hamas conflict touch the sentiments of its inhabitants. From as far north as Iqaluit, to almost every city that lies between Victoria and Halifax, there have been pro-Palestine rallies.According to Canadian broadcasters like CBC and CTV, most of these demonstrations have been peaceful and are nothing more than an outpouring of support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. That’s Grade A subsidized-media malarky.I have no doubt that some of those attending these demonstrations are just naïve peace-loving Canadians caught up with emotion, and who want nothing more than to see the end of another bloody overseas conflict. But even those bleeding hearts, whether they know it or not, are helping to foment antisemitic hatred.Their actions have helped to legitimize the ongoing campaign of thousands of pro-Hamas supporters who are essentially ‘goosestepping’ unimpeded through the streets of Montreal and Toronto. These terrorist sympathizers aren’t even attempting to veil their calls for a much more sinister ‘final solution’ to the conflict, while also making a broader call to arms against all western and Christian values.Those folks, the ones in masks, wearing keffiyeh’s, terrorizing businesses, mall Santa’s, children, and transit users, are using their gullible and ill-informed useful idiots to lend credibility to their cause.This latter group includes high ranking Liberal and NDP MP’s, the premiers of Quebec and Ontario, as well as countless city mayors, and police chiefs... All of whom have shirked their responsibilities and reserved all but the meekest condemnation or action against these hateful demonstrations.Canada’s recent vote in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations calling for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, is just such an example.So if our various levels of governments, politicians and police won’t act to curtail this new threat to our values, way of life, and Jewish brethren, then who will?The answer is the everyday Canadians like you and me.In fact, anyone, whether they are Canadian or not, who holds the founding values of our democratic and peaceful society as sacrosanct, needs to step up to win this fight. Because that’s what it is, a fight.Calling for intifada is manifestly un-Canadian and those who are, need to be shown firmly its not okay and needs to stop. It’s like I say to my kids, “we can do this the easy way, or the hard way. You can choose, but either way, it is going to end.”This latter bit is as much a message to our politicians, mayors, and police chiefs as it is to those antisemitic activists. Canadians are by in large, peaceful folk, but we’re also a nation of warriors who have accomplished more feats in battle than any country as young as ours has a right to have.Think we won’t fight for what’s right here at home? We will. The question now seems to be when.I say this because every community across Canada, excepting its major urban centres, is pretty much exactly as depicted in the show Letterkenny.Do you really want a bunch of Wayne’s, Darryl’s, Katy’s and Dan’s deciding they’re going to sort this antisemitic pro-Hamas problem out? Because they will, and “Pitter patter, let's get at 'er” is going to be an epic, rallying cry for the history books.John Stuart Mill said it best: “Let not any one pacify his conscience by the delusion that he can do no harm if he takes no part, and forms no opinion. Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing. He is not a good man who, without a protest, allows wrong to be committed in his name, and with the means which he helps to supply, because he will not trouble himself to use his mind on the subject.”So, as I see it we have a two choices. We can either let this go on until the quiet part of our society decides it’s time to go “tarps off” in support of Jewish Canadians and our western values. Or the people and institutions who are supposed to handle this sort of thing on our behalf can “give their balls a tug” and sort it out before we have to.Honestly, either way works for me — and both would make a fine new Christmas Tradition.