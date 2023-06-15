 Skip to main content
THOMSON: Does Canada no longer care to fight?

Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet fighters prepare to refuel with a CC-130 Hercules over Cold Lake, Alberta.

 Cpl. Manuela Berger, 4 Wing

When NATO began its largest ever air deployment exercise in the organization's 75-year history this week, Canada — a founder member of NATO from 1949 — wasn't there.

Why?

northrungrader
northrungrader

If all the police officers in New York State decided they wanted to take over Canada, likely they could, they outnumber all of the Canadian Armed Forces, and in some cases have better weapons and armour. Making sure no one uses oil and gas and doesn't have personal vehicles, and can't afford homes or groceries is more important to our leaders.

Regarding Nato, this may be a blessing in disquise, Russia is taking note of exactly who is there and exactly what toys are in the sandbox. If we survive Trudeau, a future government may not inherit a superpower as a possible enemy, other than the 8 Billion Canadian taxpayers dollars already donated, but I guess less than 1/2 of that is actually being used against Russia, it's likely already siphoned away to various accounts around the world.

Wjmarchalle
Wjmarchalle

Proxy wars are common for the US, but we're often more about oil than principle. Our huge rich country needs to make Canada first. It is ridiculous to fight a nuclear power, even indirectly. Europe znd Russia need to sort out Ukraine with diplomacy.

Barnardo
Barnardo

Canada trying to project force half way around the world is ridiculous when we can't even prevent forest fires at home.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Sounds like most commenters view Canada as post national (not a viable country), as does the Laurentian supported (so called) PM, under the current regime. Apparently they support no capable military force in Canada, and are ready to join up with the WEF globalist mantra and totalitarianism?

kmb
kmb

NATO should have been disbanded 30 years ago after the fall of the Soviet Union. It has no purpose. Canada should get out of NATO and concentrate on domestic issues. If NATO did not exist, there would not be a war in Ukraine and the people of the Donbas and Crimea could peacefully decide their own future without outside interference.

John1963
John1963

As a citizen, I would like to see Nato disbanded. Nato has no business starting wars, and has no business in the South China Sea. I would like the Canadian Military to focus on Canada's Vital Interests, and Canada's security. I see no relationship between Canada's interests, and Nato. I also see Nato as being focused on expensive toys that do not make me any more secure, and not on future security needs.

dgoldsmi
dgoldsmi

^THIS^

PersonOne
PersonOne

When the G7 are one country ruled by globalists, there will be no need for Canada to fight. If trouble comes up with non G7.... US will fight for everyone.

An error occurred