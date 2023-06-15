THOMSON: Does Canada no longer care to fight?

When NATO began its largest ever air deployment exercise in the organization's 75-year history this week, Canada — a founder member of NATO from 1949 — wasn't there.
Why?
It wasn't for lack of notice. The event, which is being led by Germany, has been on the books since 2018. It's bringing together 25 member nations, thousands of aircraft and more than ten thousand aviators and logistical personnel. It's billed as an unprecedented show of force and coordination.
So again, why?
Is it because our antiquated CF-18’s are unable to integrate with more modern aircraft in a complex and dynamic airspace? Or is it that our reputation in NATO has fallen so far that we’re no longer being asked to participate? What does Canada’s absence mean for NATO?
Granted, the RCAF’s absence from this exercise isn’t a surprise to anyone who's been paying attention to our country’s defence and foreign affairs portfolio. To those astute observers it's but another example of our military’s continual slide into irrelevance on the world stage.
But, it may also be part of a new and troubling trend of truancy. This most recent lack of participation follows on the heels of Canada’s absence in 2022 from both of the two standing NATO naval task forces responsible for patrolling European waters and defending against Russian aggression.
This marked the first time a Canadian warship hadn’t been a part of either Standing NATO Maritime Patrol Group, following the Russian annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. Aging frigates that were built in the 1990’s and are now prone to frequent mechanical failures, and a lack of personnel, were significant contributing factors to this absence.
Meanwhile, Finland, NATO’s newest member, is one the 25 nations taking part in this ambitious joint exercise. Even Sweden, which isn’t even a NATO member, is there participating as it looks to join the defence conglomerate in the near future. Both these Nordic countries efforts make Canada’s absence, especially as a founding member, all the more shameful.
The root problem is Canadians and their government especially don’t care about our military anymore.
If they did, then Murray Brewster's June 5 story on CBC would have had every Canadian who read it cringing and writing to their MP’s. If you missed that article, the gist is Canadian troops in Latvia are having to buy their own equipment in order to keep pace with their European counterparts who are better equipped for field and live fire training.
The painfully ironic part is some of that new and improved equipment the European soldiers are using is actually made in Canada, which speaks to how poor our procurement is.
But Canadian coffee shops, bars and patios aren’t awash with hot gossip about Canada’s lacklustre defence capabilities and image. I have strong reservations that if you asked 1000 random people across the country if they were aware of Mr. Brewster’s article, or if they knew what AUKUS was (the new trilateral security pact between Australian, United Kingdom and United States) and that Canada was excluded, fewer than 10% would be able to tell you.
Perhaps we need to explain to Canadians that our nation is the country-equivalent of the person who knowingly shows up to the BBQ with nothing. We smile and schmooze with our allies confident that everyone likes us while helping ourselves to the free beer, burgers and chips.
But it’s only because of our past exploits and shared history that our peers don’t says anything rude to us, at least not to our faces. But after continually coming to the table empty-handed, or promising things like increased peacekeeping, and not delivering, we eventually ostracize ourselves to the point where we’re no longer invited whenever NATO holds a big gathering. Maybe then Canadians pay attention.
Unfortunately we may have reached a critical juncture where we simultaneously lack the equipment and personnel to contribute meaningfully to the organization, while lacking any respect or sway within it.
Ultimately NATO stands to lose nothing from our absence and dearth of involvement.
Like the BBQ freeloaders that we are, NATO might sigh in relief if we just left.
If all the police officers in New York State decided they wanted to take over Canada, likely they could, they outnumber all of the Canadian Armed Forces, and in some cases have better weapons and armour. Making sure no one uses oil and gas and doesn't have personal vehicles, and can't afford homes or groceries is more important to our leaders.
Regarding Nato, this may be a blessing in disquise, Russia is taking note of exactly who is there and exactly what toys are in the sandbox. If we survive Trudeau, a future government may not inherit a superpower as a possible enemy, other than the 8 Billion Canadian taxpayers dollars already donated, but I guess less than 1/2 of that is actually being used against Russia, it's likely already siphoned away to various accounts around the world.
Proxy wars are common for the US, but we're often more about oil than principle. Our huge rich country needs to make Canada first. It is ridiculous to fight a nuclear power, even indirectly. Europe znd Russia need to sort out Ukraine with diplomacy.
Canada trying to project force half way around the world is ridiculous when we can't even prevent forest fires at home.
Sounds like most commenters view Canada as post national (not a viable country), as does the Laurentian supported (so called) PM, under the current regime. Apparently they support no capable military force in Canada, and are ready to join up with the WEF globalist mantra and totalitarianism?
NATO should have been disbanded 30 years ago after the fall of the Soviet Union. It has no purpose. Canada should get out of NATO and concentrate on domestic issues. If NATO did not exist, there would not be a war in Ukraine and the people of the Donbas and Crimea could peacefully decide their own future without outside interference.
As a citizen, I would like to see Nato disbanded. Nato has no business starting wars, and has no business in the South China Sea. I would like the Canadian Military to focus on Canada's Vital Interests, and Canada's security. I see no relationship between Canada's interests, and Nato. I also see Nato as being focused on expensive toys that do not make me any more secure, and not on future security needs.
^THIS^
When the G7 are one country ruled by globalists, there will be no need for Canada to fight. If trouble comes up with non G7.... US will fight for everyone.
