Canadians bludgeoned by inflation, the rising cost of groceries and the lack of affordable housing are fed up with Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government.

This is a sentiment that is reflected not only by the polls, but by the vitriol directed towards them on social media.

John Thomson is a columnist for the Western Standard based in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. He is a Canadian Armed Forces veteran, former Physician Assistant, and self-published children’s book author. 

rianc
rianc

While Singh has had a lot to do with the inept policies of this government. It was the Lieberals and Trudumb who signed the agreement with the NDP, so they are both equally at fault. While the NDP are falling in the polls the Lieberals are falling faster since they are the government and ones who take the most blame. The collusion of these two if in the next election the Conservatives were to only form a minority government is that they would sign a new agreement and form another dysfunctional government again.

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

I agree that the NDP prop up this government. That is without doubt. But fiscal policy is with Deputy Minister / Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. This is 100% due to her fiscal mismanagement of the country. You can't put out a firehose of cash and not expect inflation. Now that there is inflation, she can't continue to tax and spend. Stop the flow of cash. Stop taxing. Stop the carbon tax that makes everything more expensive. She is ruining our economy.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Singh s simply another wing of the Liberal party, he is equally to blame, but Trudeau didn’t escape blame, neither do his voters, many of these people now crying about how hard done by they are, voted for Trudeau not once but Twice. So do I feel sympathy for them, not one bit. Who I do feel sympathy for are the people who warned the Liberal voters what would happen(I’m one of those) under a Trudeau regime, we saw what would happen, we knew it wouldn’t end well, but the people from the east and Ontario didn’t listen, they thought “sunny ways” when in actual fact, “sunny ways” has turned into a dark cloud l, and only now they turn to conservatives to fix the mess they created. Yes Singh is to blame for some of it, but Trudeau is the problem, and his voters are also to blame.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]100%

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

My point exactly! Trudeau is too confident he has until 2025. Blame the Singhcophant. Blame Singh, blame Singh, blame Singh. Pass it on.

martina1
martina1

Very good point. Hopefully more people start to understand this.

