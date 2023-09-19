Canadians bludgeoned by inflation, the rising cost of groceries and the lack of affordable housing are fed up with Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government.
This is a sentiment that is reflected not only by the polls, but by the vitriol directed towards them on social media.
But is it misdirected?
Tiktok and Instagram are awash with videos of distressed Canadians lamenting their financial predicaments, wondering when and if relief will come. Sadly, for many, their difficulties will get considerably worse before they see any concrete action by government.
By then it may be too late. Meanwhile, on X (formerly known as Twitter) users are venting spleen and writing posts of incredulous disbelief at the government's perplexing plans and messaging regarding these issues.
One such example was Trudeau’s recent announcement he’d consider taxing grocers profits to stabilize food prices and make groceries more affordable.
Yet according to the Canadian Competition Bureau, “grocers make relatively little on each item, but make their profits in volume.” So if the government were looking to reduce the profits made by grocery giants, then they would technically have to target the amount they sell, not the value of the items.
Sounds like a great way to lead to reduced choice and shortages on store shelves.
But it’s not Justin Trudeau’s fault, nor is the Liberal Party and its elected members to blame. Condemning them would be like cursing the sky for being blue, or a horse for eating grass.
After all, Trudeau doesn’t think about monetary policy. He truly believes that budgets balance themselves, and that he can grow the economy from the “heart outwards." It’d be laughable if it wasn’t cutting the legs out from under us.
Yet it’s who they are, there’s no changing that. Their characters and policies have an obvious and well-established pattern — promise lots and deliver nothing. Canadians should expect and know this by now.
Don’t like it? Feel free to yell, and scream, about the injustices and poor policies they’ve inflicted on the country. It might make you feel better, but it makes it no less true.
But you’ve misplaced where your real anger should be directed; it should be towards Jagmeet Singh and the NDP.
Everything that our government has undertaken and failed, or consequently failed to undertake, is Jagmeet Singh and the NDP’s fault.
This includes, the special rapporteur debacle, the yet to occur public inquiry into foreign interreference, growing inflation and what is essentially an opioid and crime epidemic. All made possible because of a Confidence and Supply Agreement.
The Confidence and Supply Agreement came into force in March of 2022.
Without it the Liberals, who at the end of the 2021 election only garnered 158 seats would have had only 46.7% control of votes in the House of Commons. Instead, with the seemingly endless and unconditional support of the NDP’s 25 seats, it gives the Liberals their much-desired control with 183 of 338 seats, or 54.1%. As such, they’re able to govern and pass legislation as if they hold a majority.
Without it, they would have been regularly subject to the input and accountability from opposition parties. They’d have been required to work collaboratively with other parliamentarians to advance their agenda. It might have actually been good for all involved, especially average Canadians.
But it is what is — which is to say a gross facade of a healthy democracy.
It’s hard to think the NDP, once Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, would deign to align its fate with such a lamentably inept government.
I doubt anyone predicted after a little more than a decade since the principled leadership of the late Jack Layton, the party would sell its integrity so cheaply and for so little in return.
Will Jagmeet Singh and the NDP’s strategy pay dividends next election?
Not likely, especially as more and more Canadian’s wallets and resiliency are bled and squeezed gradually towards bankruptcy, hunger and ruin.
After all, it’s not inflation Canadians are feeling day to day, it’s the Orange Crush of a complicit and enabling NDP.
While Singh has had a lot to do with the inept policies of this government. It was the Lieberals and Trudumb who signed the agreement with the NDP, so they are both equally at fault. While the NDP are falling in the polls the Lieberals are falling faster since they are the government and ones who take the most blame. The collusion of these two if in the next election the Conservatives were to only form a minority government is that they would sign a new agreement and form another dysfunctional government again.
I agree that the NDP prop up this government. That is without doubt. But fiscal policy is with Deputy Minister / Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. This is 100% due to her fiscal mismanagement of the country. You can't put out a firehose of cash and not expect inflation. Now that there is inflation, she can't continue to tax and spend. Stop the flow of cash. Stop taxing. Stop the carbon tax that makes everything more expensive. She is ruining our economy.
Singh s simply another wing of the Liberal party, he is equally to blame, but Trudeau didn’t escape blame, neither do his voters, many of these people now crying about how hard done by they are, voted for Trudeau not once but Twice. So do I feel sympathy for them, not one bit. Who I do feel sympathy for are the people who warned the Liberal voters what would happen(I’m one of those) under a Trudeau regime, we saw what would happen, we knew it wouldn’t end well, but the people from the east and Ontario didn’t listen, they thought “sunny ways” when in actual fact, “sunny ways” has turned into a dark cloud l, and only now they turn to conservatives to fix the mess they created. Yes Singh is to blame for some of it, but Trudeau is the problem, and his voters are also to blame.
[thumbup]100%
My point exactly! Trudeau is too confident he has until 2025. Blame the Singhcophant. Blame Singh, blame Singh, blame Singh. Pass it on.
Very good point. Hopefully more people start to understand this.
