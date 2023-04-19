It is official, Canada is not a serious country anymore.
I believe this assertion to be irrefutable, especially if the sole criteria for determining this was based on the words and actions of our political leaders.
For example, while 155,000 members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada began a national general strike today (April 19 2023,) Canada’s prime minister and the leader of the Opposition are embroiled in a spat over how CBC is characterized on Twitter.
It doesn’t get less serious than that.
The whole affair erupted after Elon Musk and his team at Twitter labeled the CBC as ‘Government-funded media.’ According to twitter, “Government-funded media is defined as outlets where the government provides some or all of the outlet's funding and may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content." Given the fact CBC received approximately $1.2 billion in subsidies from the government in 2021, it’s safe to say the threshold has been met.
The move to brand CBC as government-funded wasn’t entirely unexpected. Earlier in the week Twitter already similarly labelled the BBC, Al-Jazeera, and NPR. Predictably, Pierre Poilievre and his team observed the trend and realized it fit well with their ‘Defund the CBC’ stance and went on the attack. Poilievre wrote, then publicized a letter to Twitter in which he requested the company classify CBC as government-funded.
When it happened, (which it likely would have anyway,) he crowed about it as if he had brought it about all by himself.
Despite the fact the newly prescribed label accurately encapsulates the CBC business model and no journalists or free speech were harmed in the process, it caused a holy uproar. In particular, the CBC threw a spectacular tantrum and resigned from using Twitter with great indignation. Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party went on their own assault, effectively calling it an affront to the very heart of our Canadian identity and attacked Poilievre and the Conservative Party for trying to ruin local programming.
Despite the hype, it’s definitely not as big a deal as either the Liberal or Conservative partisans are making it out to be.
Many Conservatives, including its leadership, don’t see, or possibly refuse to see, the nuance of the definition. There’s a major difference between what Twitter defines as government-funded, versus state-affiliated. The latter is defined by Twitter as, “outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.”
So while many on the political right see this categorization as a major victory, they’re applying the state-affiliated definition to the term government-funded and being erroneously smug about it in the process.
Meanwhile on the left side of the political spectrum the Liberals, their leadership, and the hive mind of the Truanon devout, are wailing away about the exact same thing. They too are applying the wrong definition to the term — the only difference is they're spuriously clutching their pearls about it.
It is a scenario that's so quintessential of Canadian politics of late. Everything unimportant is dramatized, turned into a hashtag, and then over analyzed in conversations that produce no meaningful outcomes. Meanwhile, important topics — like what the PM knew about Chinese electoral interference, or what could possibly justify deficits without end — are delayed, ignored, filibustered or withheld by cabinet confidence.
The truth, as always, is a combination of both points of view. It’s entirely possible to support the CBC while also calling for it to be defunded. It doesn’t have to be a partisan issue, and neither does the classification of media organizations that receive federal funding. The former just needs to be applied evenly across the spectrum. This means all media that receive subsidies should eventually be labeled in a similar fashion.
There, problem solved.
But ultimately, all that should really matter to the prime minister, his cabinet and the opposition leader is the business of government and the smooth operation of our major institutions supporting our societal framework.
Unfortunately good governance and dealing with important matters of state are decidedly more boring than a witty Twitter exchange. As a result we will all get to see what a national public service strike will do to our federal services, that were already lackluster at best.
Maybe while Canadians are waiting for their government to reopen, they can tweet Elon Musk and ask him to label our party leaders and elected officials as ‘Useless.’
I doubt it would cause much controversy as they seem to fit the definition and it's definitely a bipartisan issue.
