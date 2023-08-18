Loblaws

Food retail sales climbed nearly 9% overall and on a same-store basis in the fourth quarter of 2021, Loblaw reported. The company still received a $12 million federal grant to upgrade its freezers.

With rising interest rates and out-of-control inflation many Canadians are having a tough time making ends meet.

You know things are bad when CTV news runs an article titled, “Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends.”

John Thomson is a columnist for the Western Standard based in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. He is a Canadian Armed Forces veteran, former Physician Assistant, and self-published children’s book author. 

john.lankers
john.lankers

While I agree with the author, but why is it that only Loblaws is being named as the bad guy and not Sobeys? Is it because Sobeys is a proud member of the billionaire's elite club WEF?

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Unfortunately, I don’t blame the corporations, my blame lies with the Liberal Government, without the Liberals first being corrupt themselves none of this other corruption would

Be happening. Take the Liberal regime out of the picture and none of this

Happens. It isn’t just the Trudeau 2.0 regime tgst was corrupt, tge Liberal party has been corrupt back to the days of his father. The Jean Chretien regime went from one scandal to the next, he even had the name “Teflon Jean” Eden then the MSM was covering for liberals as they are today.

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

A+++

northrungrader
northrungrader

Sadly, this article rings all too true. Each time I see the federal government announce a big dollar project I ask how many new Liberal Millionaires or Billionaires are being created? There are no projects in Canada that aren't a waste of taxpayers money anymore.

