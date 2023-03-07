Pierre Poilievre

Writer John Thomson finds similarities between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and John Diefenbaker, and between the circumstances facing Justin Trudeau today and those facing Louis St. Laurent in 1957.

 Courtesy of CPAC

The current China election meddling imbroglio is drawing a lot of attention to Canadian politics. Despite the somewhat discomforting nature of the scandal, it may act as a catalyst to motivate an otherwise disinterested electorate to take part in its democracy.

The numbers tell the sad tale. The electoral turnout in the 2021 federal election was a dismal 62.2% of eligible electors. It’s likely the pandemic, lack of a defining issues and voter fatigue from the 2019 election were contributing factors, but it was still the fifth-worst turnout in our electoral history.

John Diefenbaker

Former Prime Minister John Diefenbaker, in the House of Commons.
Louis St. Laurent

Prime Minister Louis St. Laurent was well-practiced in creating a vote-worthy image. Even in English Canada, he was known as 'Uncle Louis.' He is shown here with his grandchildren at an Easter family gathering, in 1948.

