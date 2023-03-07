The current China election meddling imbroglio is drawing a lot of attention to Canadian politics. Despite the somewhat discomforting nature of the scandal, it may act as a catalyst to motivate an otherwise disinterested electorate to take part in its democracy.
The numbers tell the sad tale. The electoral turnout in the 2021 federal election was a dismal 62.2% of eligible electors. It’s likely the pandemic, lack of a defining issues and voter fatigue from the 2019 election were contributing factors, but it was still the fifth-worst turnout in our electoral history.
It was certainly a far cry from the high-water mark set during the 1958 election which came in at 79.4%. That election saw Prime Minister John Diefenbaker and his Progressive Conservative’s form the largest majority government our country has ever seen.
While the turnout percentage rate for the 1958 election was spectacular, so to was the 1957 election, albeit for an entirely different reason. In terms of voter turnout it came in at a very respectable 74.1% or 14th overall, but the fact it resulted in one of the greatest political upsets in the history of our nation is what makes it truly noteworthy.
Few back then would have guessed that the new firebrand Tory leader, John Diefenbaker and his Progressive Conservatives would oust the nine-year incumbent Louis St-Laurent and his Liberal party. In doing so, they ended a 22-year Liberal reign and formed a minority government that year, despite the Liberals winning the popular vote.
There are useful comparisons here to the present day. If we compare the current Canadian political environment to that preceding the 1957 election, it's easy to imagine that we are about to see history repeat itself.
Just to be clear Justin Trudeau is no Louis St. Laurent and Pierre Poilievre is no John Diefenbaker, despite how they may try to portray themselves. For starters Trudeau is both affectionately and derisively known as ‘Little Potato’ while Mr. St-Laurent was simply ‘Uncle or Papa Louis.’ Mr. Diefenbaker’s moniker was ‘Dief the Chief’ which is a far better than ‘Skippy,’ a tag Poilievre garnered early in his political career.
But there are similarities between past and present, both in terms of scandals and the general comportment of both the government and opposition parties, as well as the between the leaders — in fact the parallels are striking.
By the time the 1957 election was called the Liberals had been in power for five consecutive terms, first under William Lyon Mackenzie King, and then Louis St. Laurent. But after 22 years in power the opposition was successful at depicting the Liberals as arrogant and unresponsive to Canadians concerns, and the electorate concurred. It didn’t help that St. Laurent and the Liberals had also waned in popularity following the 1956 Pipeline Debate. This was a scandal in which the Liberals limited debate via closure to prevent a delay in the construction of the TransCanada pipeline. The major issue seen with this was the opposition had substantive concerns about inappropriate American influence over the project.
Substitute pipeline debate for public inquiry, and inappropriate American influence for China election meddling, and the resemblance between political landscapes becomes obvious for even the most casual political observer. The primary difference seems to be the Trudeau government managed to be depicted and perceived as arrogant and unresponsive after just eight years, versus 22 years, and has amassed and weathered far more scandals.
Changing gears to look at the leaders, the 1957 and 2023 counterparts have a lot in common with one another.
Although he was a new leader at the time, Diefenbaker, who was raised in Saskatchewan, was no political novice. He was known for his passionate and eloquent speeches and his rallies were attended by large groups of people regardless of where he went. If that sounds familiar it should. Mr. Poilievre is also new, and although he was raised in Alberta versus Saskatchewan, he’s got a touch of ‘Dief the Chief’ about him, as he demonstrated during his leadership race to become leader of the CPC. He is no less eloquent and can convey his message to Canadians in a way they understand which makes him relatable to many. It’s hard to know if John Diefenbaker would have been onboard with crypto, but it’s fun to imagine.
On the other side of the political spectrum Trudeau and St. Laurent both hail from Quebec. Louis St. Laurent was known for having a strong grasp of projecting a specific ‘media image’ and often used children and families for photo-ops and would frequently give speeches in shirt sleeves. He was regarded as having the common touch which helped earn him the sobriquet ‘Papa Louis' in Quebec and ‘Uncle Louis' in the rest of Canada. Trudeau, who is also approaching his ninth year as the incumbent, has since refined that approach into a science and works to control the media message more than any of his predecessors. That said, I’d bet St. Laurent would have given him a run for his money if he had access to today’s technology.
While the political backdrop and leaders both past and present are conspicuous, the same cannot be said for Canadian society. It's far more politically numb and jaded than previous generations. As a result, it will be interesting to see if the next election, which is essentially shaping up to be a remake of the 1957 race, will see a greater voter turnout.
Fingers crossed that it does, because given the seriousness of the most recent scandals and the size of the personalities involved, if this one doesn’t, it’s doubtful any future ones will.
Then what?
John Thomson is a retired veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, children's book author, and aspiring columnist. He lives and writes in Moose Jaw, SK.
