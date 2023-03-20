Trudeau and Telford

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Chief-of-Staff, Katie Telford

 Courtesy CBC

Today many Canadians will be watching Ottawa as Pierre Poilievre leads the official opposition in forcing a vote to call Katie Telford, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Chief of Staff, to testify about what she and her boss, knew about China’s interference in our last two elections. It has the potential to be a watershed moment in Canadian politics.

To date the prime minister has predictably worked the current scandal using his patented ‘3D’ approach — 'Deny, Diminish, and Deflect.'

(2) comments

john.lankers
john.lankers

Why would you expect her not to lie under oath?

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Big old nothingburger. Even if she is called, Telford will lie. All politicians and their appointees lie. THAT underpins the job they have constructed and we have allowed.

