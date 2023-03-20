Today many Canadians will be watching Ottawa as Pierre Poilievre leads the official opposition in forcing a vote to call Katie Telford, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Chief of Staff, to testify about what she and her boss, knew about China’s interference in our last two elections. It has the potential to be a watershed moment in Canadian politics.
To date the prime minister has predictably worked the current scandal using his patented ‘3D’ approach — 'Deny, Diminish, and Deflect.'
Once the story broke about his government's knowledge and inaction on Beijing’s election meddling, he denied having any knowledge on the subject. Then he and his team tried to diminish the matter saying China’s meddling didn’t alter the outcome of the elections.
Lastly, he’s tried to deflect a growing national outrage by appointing a long-time family friend and respected Canadian, former Governor General David Johnston, as 'special rapporteur' to investigate if an inquiry is warranted. With the latter, he’s been able to shift the narrative of the scandal somewhat and buy himself a small amount of breathing room.
While Justin Trudeau may have campaigned on sunny ways he and his team in the PMO are as cynical as they get. Appointing an “unimpeachable” wildly popular former Governor General to the esteemed role of special human shield, was a brilliant, albeit dastardly move.
The official opposition and media have spent considerable effort criticizing all the factors that make David Johnston unsuitable for the role. They have warned of an overwhelming perception of bias due to his relationship with Trudeau, and the Trudeau Foundation, and to his questionable performance in recommending terms for an inquiry into Brian Mulroney’s dealings with Karlheinz Schrieber. Clearly, they say, he was a poor choice.
Perhaps. But the reality is that he was likely the perfect choice for the Liberals purposes — a pity for him, unfortunately.
But nothing, not a shrewd appointment, nor endless Liberal filibustering in the Procedure & House Affairs Committee (PROC) was going to delay the inevitability of this vote. When it comes before the house, Canadians will see how strong the Liberal-NDP confidence and supply agreement (CASA) is, and which MP’s put allegiance to their party before the well-being of our democracy.
There is also has the potential, depending on how the votes play out, to cause Justin Trudeau to prorogue parliament, or trigger a non-confidence motion from the opposition. Both have the potential to send Canadians to the polls.
Normally this wouldn’t be a big deal. Sitting federal governments have been deposed by non-confidence votes 6 times in our nation’s history, and proroguing has become increasingly fashionable for scandal-plagued PM’s. But never before were the sanctity of our electoral processes in doubt at the time.
It puts Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon in a tough predicament. To prorogue or dissolve Parliament would mean all bills in progress would die on the table and all committees, including those trying to look into election interference, would cease to function. However, given the number of contentious bills in queue, and the dubious productivity of parliamentary committees this isn’t an altogether unpleasant prospect.
What is particularly worrisome as this parliamentary showdown looms, is how Her Excellency, or any politician, could reasonably expect Canadians to go to the polls with any confidence. No one seems to know the extent of foreign intervention in our democratic processes, or equally important, the level of domestic complicity.
The most important thing right now is that Canadians get answers. Informed voters are vital for a healthy democracy and good start would be to hear exactly what Ms. Telford knows under oath.
(2) comments
Why would you expect her not to lie under oath?
Big old nothingburger. Even if she is called, Telford will lie. All politicians and their appointees lie. THAT underpins the job they have constructed and we have allowed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.